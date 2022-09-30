 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Deadline)   California governor signs law to limit the use of lyrics as evidence in crime cases. Subby can finally drop his EP about jaywalking, occasionally failing to sort his recyclables, and staying up late on a work night   (deadline.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool, Criminal law, Organized crime, Gang, Crime, California Governor Gavin Newsom, creative expression evidence, Rapping, use of rap lyrics  
•       •       •

104 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2022 at 3:05 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Key & Peele - Rap Album Confessions
Youtube 14WE3A0PwVs
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So these biatches ain't shiat, is what Gavin Newsome is trying to say?
 
Quasar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

khitsicker: [YouTube video: Key & Peele - Rap Album Confessions]


*shakes tiny fist of rage*
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is actually a big deal. It's a practice aimed at predominantly black hip hop  artists.

"According to the BBC, hip-hop lyrics have been leveraged as evidence in 500-plus criminal cases in the U.S. over the past 20 years ."

https://deadline.com/2022/09/california-newsom-law-rap-lyrics-evidence-1235132590/?ICID=ref_fark
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: This is actually a big deal. It's a practice aimed at predominantly black hip hop  artists.

"According to the BBC, hip-hop lyrics have been leveraged as evidence in 500-plus criminal cases in the U.S. over the past 20 years ."

https://deadline.com/2022/09/california-newsom-law-rap-lyrics-evidence-1235132590/?ICID=ref_fark


Only because OJ waited to write his book AFTER thr criminal trial.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: So these biatches ain't shiat, is what Gavin Newsome is trying to say?


Well... they are hoes and tricks.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

puffy999: So these biatches ain't shiat, is what Gavin Newsome is trying to say?


was that really necessary?

seems an odd direction to go...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: puffy999: So these biatches ain't shiat, is what Gavin Newsome is trying to say?

was that really necessary?

seems an odd direction to go...


Eh, if authorities are saying "don't take these words at face value," then it would imply that these individuals are not what they are cracked up to be, if their art were to be representative of their person.

So I stand by my statement.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

puffy999: HedlessChickn: puffy999: So these biatches ain't shiat, is what Gavin Newsome is trying to say?

was that really necessary?

seems an odd direction to go...

Eh, if authorities are saying "don't take these words at face value," then it would imply that these individuals are not what they are cracked up to be, if their art were to be representative of their person.

So I stand by my statement.


Are you saying Cobain was the rapist in Polly?

wtf?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: puffy999: HedlessChickn: puffy999: So these biatches ain't shiat, is what Gavin Newsome is trying to say?

was that really necessary?

seems an odd direction to go...

Eh, if authorities are saying "don't take these words at face value," then it would imply that these individuals are not what they are cracked up to be, if their art were to be representative of their person.

So I stand by my statement.

Are you saying Cobain was the rapist in Polly?

wtf?


Well thaaat was a stretch.

And Kurt Cobain was a farking psychopath. Not the hill to die on for loner white people.

What next? Going to mention that Machine Gun Kelly is a pedophile? Well he is.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean, we're not even talking East Coast. We're talking California.

This shiat is like Suge himself got in with California's legislature. "Wait they can GET ME FOR THAT? But he's DEAD how can you snitch if you're dead?! You can't testify! You can't be cross-examined! F*ck!"
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thorpe: This is actually a big deal. It's a practice aimed at predominantly black hip hop  artists.

"According to the BBC, hip-hop lyrics have been leveraged as evidence in 500-plus criminal cases in the U.S. over the past 20 years ."

https://deadline.com/2022/09/california-newsom-law-rap-lyrics-evidence-1235132590/?ICID=ref_fark


Thank dog, a law to protect our legends.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

puffy999: HedlessChickn: puffy999: HedlessChickn: puffy999: So these biatches ain't shiat, is what Gavin Newsome is trying to say?

was that really necessary?

seems an odd direction to go...

Eh, if authorities are saying "don't take these words at face value," then it would imply that these individuals are not what they are cracked up to be, if their art were to be representative of their person.

So I stand by my statement.

Are you saying Cobain was the rapist in Polly?

wtf?

Well thaaat was a stretch.

And Kurt Cobain was a farking psychopath. Not the hill to die on for loner white people.

What next? Going to mention that Machine Gun Kelly is a pedophile? Well he is.


I'm a loner white people, but we're talking about music here.

IDK who Machine Gun Kelly is, and I don't care.

All art is subject to interpretation and the government has absolutely zero business trying to do so.

Get fuct.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

puffy999: HedlessChickn: puffy999: HedlessChickn: puffy999: So these biatches ain't shiat, is what Gavin Newsome is trying to say?

was that really necessary?

seems an odd direction to go...

Eh, if authorities are saying "don't take these words at face value," then it would imply that these individuals are not what they are cracked up to be, if their art were to be representative of their person.

So I stand by my statement.

Are you saying Cobain was the rapist in Polly?

wtf?

Well thaaat was a stretch.

And Kurt Cobain was a farking psychopath. Not the hill to die on for loner white people.

What next? Going to mention that Machine Gun Kelly is a pedophile? Well he is.


Melvins were and are better
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Finally.

This has to be the dumbest legal thing I've ever heard of in my life.

One recent, very high-profile example is a RICO case brought in Atlanta against Young Thug, Gunna, and other YSL Records affiliates. Prosecutors allege that the label is actually an organized crime syndicate responsible for "75 to 80% of violent crime" of the city's crime.
The rappers' lyrics are cited over and over in the charging document "in furtherance of the conspiracy."

How would that even work? I mean, it's one thing to say, for instance, the way Suge Knight took OVER Death Row Records and then used it to finance his OWN criminal lifestyle (that's never really been in doubt); but the idea that Death Row Records was ITSELF a criminal enterprise in which the artists were acting "in furtherance of the conspiracy"...to do what, one wonders?...every time they appeared on stage?

Same thing here. If they bring a RICO case against any of the officers or artists of YSL, okay, fine...but claiming their lyrics are proof of a conspiracy? Because they rap about violence that means...something something gangsters? Even crime organizations have to do something, like, you know, deal drugs or fix concrete contracts or buy votes from corrupt politicians. Singing to disaffected youth doesn't qualify.
 
phishrace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I hope there's an Eric Clapton/ Ted Nugent/ Kid Rock exception. Reparations seems only fair.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Smoking a doobie while Grand Funk plays from the speakers, this arguing makes me feel like I'm in a tavern.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: puffy999: So these biatches ain't shiat, is what Gavin Newsome is trying to say?

was that really necessary?

seems an odd direction to go...


dr.dre - bitches aint shit (but hoes and tricks)
Youtube OYHL6AYAwQU
Better?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: HedlessChickn: puffy999: So these biatches ain't shiat, is what Gavin Newsome is trying to say?

was that really necessary?

seems an odd direction to go...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OYHL6AYAwQU] Better?


This guy gets it
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.