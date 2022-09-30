 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   $160 million painting returned to the place it was stolen from 40 years ago. No criminal charges have been filed, police still can't see the full picture   (krqe.com) divider line
    Willem de Kooning, Woman-Ochre  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The police would be able to solve the mystery, but unfortunately, it's abstract.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It was 160 million, then it was two thousand dollars.  After that it was priceless.  You can't explain that.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

433: It was 160 million, then it was two thousand dollars.  After that it was priceless.  You can't explain that.


Looks just like the "painting" my 3 year old niece did for me last weekend. I should contact a fine art gallery and get several million dollars for it.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A painting that was stolen from it's frame nearly...

::twitch::
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thomas Crown sends his regards.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the people who stole it, hung it in their bedroom, and since died.
And nobody else wanted to keep it enough to risk prison.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"steal" painting. Collect insurance. "find" painting later?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: A painting that was stolen from it's frame nearly...

::twitch::


In the end, are we not all "frame"?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: 433: It was 160 million, then it was two thousand dollars.  After that it was priceless.  You can't explain that.

Looks just like the "painting" my 3 year old niece did for me last weekend. I should contact a fine art gallery and get several million dollars for it.


That's the reverse order. For you find a millionaire who needs to launder money, THEN you spend no effort making art.

If you make the art, then sell it, that's an NFT.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This was in our labs all over Covid, and stupid me waited too late to see it and had to wait until it was installed in our gallery.
Anyway:  We did a good job! 😉
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
