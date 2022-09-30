 Skip to content
Sea critters. weird sports, geography. and royal hoity-toity stuff are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, September 22-28 Pygmy Hippo Edition
Moderator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1428

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So I've discovered the world's cutest critter and I don't want to hear any argument. There is simply nothing cuter than baby pygmy hippopotamuseseses.


Fark user imageView Full Size


A full-sized pygmy hippo is about the size of a large dog, so the babies are the size of puppies with the added bonus of ridiculous cuteness.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pygmy hippos are very similar to regular-sized hippos in diet and behavior, and like their larger cousins, primarily nocturnal in the wild.

They live in the swamps of West Africa, primarily Liberia. and they're so endangered that there may only be about 2.500 remaining in the wild. A similar species of tiny hippos native to Madagascar is now extinct, as is a subspecies native to Nigeria.

The good news is they seem to thrive in captivity, meaning their numbers may rebound once their zoo populations can be reintroduced to the wild. In the meantime, they're friendly and photogenic while in captivity.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and enjoy pics of pygmy hippos.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
