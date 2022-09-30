 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   *blows pitchpipe* *calls insurance provider* - The wind began to switch.. the house.. to pitch.. and suddenly the hinges started to.. unhitch..just then..the, yes, I'll hold   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
13
    More: Followup, Insurance, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, disaster recovery centers, financial assistance, financial help, combination of insurance, homeowners insurance, Jimmy Patronis  
•       •       •

379 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Oct 2022 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Whereas the Rs, if in power and this happened in a blue state, would be pitching a fit for having to "help the deadbeats", Ds just get down to work and helping people.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Insurance failures are going to be the longest-lasting effect of Ian. Some of those homes are uninsured. Some have homeowners insurance, which won't cover flood damage. Few have actual flood insurance. Tons of people will be permanently hurt by this.

Add in how many insurance companies have already left Florida due to losses, and how many more will do so after the losses from Ian, and the lack of insurance availability is going to be a continuing disaster for years.

DeSantis had the opportunity to do something about this for years, and ignored doing it in favor of waging a culture war instead.

Florida is one of the states that does not require sellers to disclose previous flooding to buyers, by the way.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What I can't understand is why, in a place that gets hiat by hurricanes nearly every year, they seem so unprepared every single year
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/IYKYK
//All the cool kids had one!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Footage of insurance agent's response:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurance company: "Did you say your house was destroyed by a flood? Or by a fire?"
You: "Yes"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When working with their insurance carrier, homeowners should discuss next steps they can take to help reduce future losses from natural disasters, such as by putting a tarp on their house, Smith said.

I know the point is to help, but... something really tells me a tarp isn't going to do sh*t with those kinds of winds, buddy.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Insurance company: "Did you say your house was destroyed by a flood? Or by a fire?"
You: "Yes"

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Only report the fire! Fires are covered by basically all homeowners policies and they're not going to drop you for a fire claim like they likely will for a flood claim. Then again it might become a moot point if all the insurers and reinsurers stop offering coverage in the state.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Zero reason for the Federal Government to bail out property owners that choose to live in an area guaranteed to be hit by structure destroying weather.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just goes to show you that Eminem is just like everyone else.
 
melfunction
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mexico Beach got federal grants of 100 million dollars to rebuild. Hotels mostly.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: When working with their insurance carrier, homeowners should discuss next steps they can take to help reduce future losses from natural disasters, such as by putting a tarp on their house, Smith said.
I know the point is to help, but... something really tells me a tarp isn't going to do sh*t with those kinds of winds, buddy.


It saves all those people in the Philippines, though. None of them ever get killed by hurricanes.

Hurricane tarps.  I guess they are a real thing.

canvasandcanopy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.