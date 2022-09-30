 Skip to content
(WTSP)   Oh, the dark manatee   (wtsp.com) divider line
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sensitive to grid corruption. And I just heard the scream of millions of contractors, waiting to be unleashed.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.sciencephoto.comView Full Size

"Your calls for assistance have been acknowledged, mortals."
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping for a manatee with glowing eyes
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did you know that manatees are not native to Florida, and could not live here without the heated waters of power plants and industry?  They came over here when they were used as life preservers by Cuban migrants, (and emergency food, but we don't need to talk about that).  The migrants then could not find apartments to rent with a pet and let them loose.

So if these power plants are down, the manatees are going to start dying like crazy, even though it is still about 80 degrees down there.  But climate change.  Everything is going to die, anyway.
 
Floki
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Did you know that manatees are not native to Florida, and could not live here without the heated waters of power plants and industry?


Manatees are native to Florida as evidenced in the fossil record. They are attracted to areas noted for their warmer springs. They are also attracted to warmer waste water canals.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Did you know that manatees are not native to Florida, and could not live here without the heated waters of power plants and industry?  They came over here when they were used as life preservers by Cuban migrants, (and emergency food, but we don't need to talk about that).  The migrants then could not find apartments to rent with a pet and let them loose.

So if these power plants are down, the manatees are going to start dying like crazy, even though it is still about 80 degrees down there.  But climate change.  Everything is going to die, anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
