(Yahoo)   Paying off your mortgage to get ready to retire? Sorry, bub - you're doing it wrong   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
31
31 Comments     (+0 »)
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stripper debt not on the list? What a fail that is.
I would much rather pay off my mortgage than my student loans, not like they can come take back your degree.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keeping a mortgage for the possible tax deduction is stupid. The reason you're getting a deduction is because you're paying interest. Why pay interest if you don't need to?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's pretty basic. Start with your highest interest rates, then work your way down. If you're fixed below 3% might as well pay anything else down first. Heck, pile money into tax advantaged retirement before paying down that 3% loan.

I remember one of the personal finance pundits advocating paying off your smallest debt first. I think they were trying to create a sense of making progress, even if other things made better sense.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did Braveheart run away? Did PAYBACK run away??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
DONT YOU EVEN F*CKING THINK ABOUT PAYING THAT MORTGAGE BUB.

This is another one of those 'don't you know how interest rates work' stories.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How about just not taking on a bunch of debt?
Some are necessary, especially when you are young, but that should end way before you are ready to retire.
Car loan and credit card debt shouldn't be something people have for very long (if at all).
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Keeping a mortgage for the possible tax deduction is stupid. The reason you're getting a deduction is because you're paying interest. Why pay interest if you don't need to?


And that interest deduction doesn't apply against FICA, so it's worth about half of what it appears to.

Mortgages are still a better debt than car loans or unsecured credit cards by a long shot though.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To each their own.

I'm not rich but I'm not in debt either.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We're a couple of years away from paying off the mortgage and the monthly cash flow that's going to free up will create a few options moving forward (working less as not as much income is needed, setting more aside/investing, paying down other debts ( which are locked in at a fairly low rate so it's not horrible carrying it)).

Between the increased standard deduction making itemizing on the taxes not worth it, the cash flow freed up, and the feeling of ownership, prioritizing getting that paid off makes sense for us right now.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

groppet: Stripper debt not on the list? What a fail that is.
I would much rather pay off my mortgage than my student loans, not like they can come take back your degree.


Gold digger did my father in, she was more of an in house stripper than a club employee though judging by the estate files we had to sort through.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's pretty basic. Start with your highest interest rates, then work your way down. If you're fixed below 3% might as well pay anything else down first. Heck, pile money into tax advantaged retirement before paying down that 3% loan.

I remember one of the personal finance pundits advocating paying off your smallest debt first. I think they were trying to create a sense of making progress, even if other things made better sense.


agreed.  another method is to calculate the total fees and interest per month and pay that one off first, whether it's the largest balance or the largest rate or a little of both.   If your fees and interest are less than inflation, do something better with that money.
 
donh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does the mortgage industry have a timer for pushing these articles?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This article has been brought to you by Bank of America. Refinance your mortgage with Bank of America today!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's true, because if you wait, Biden is going to pardon the  mortgages of those living in houses less than 2000 square feet right, before he leaves office.    The rest of you can suck it.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's pretty basic. Start with your highest interest rates, then work your way down. If you're fixed below 3% might as well pay anything else down first. Heck, pile money into tax advantaged retirement before paying down that 3% loan.

I remember one of the personal finance pundits advocating paying off your smallest debt first. I think they were trying to create a sense of making progress, even if other things made better sense.


TIPS are paying 9.62%.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: wildcardjack: It's pretty basic. Start with your highest interest rates, then work your way down. If you're fixed below 3% might as well pay anything else down first. Heck, pile money into tax advantaged retirement before paying down that 3% loan.

I remember one of the personal finance pundits advocating paying off your smallest debt first. I think they were trying to create a sense of making progress, even if other things made better sense.

TIPS are paying 9.62%.


Do you also listen to the Tim Ferris podcast?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
School loans? Mrs Shirley's CalState stuff was probably paid off by 1980. I've never had one, since my engineering degree was covered by my "socialist" (West German) government.

Credit Cards? Balance is paid off every month.

Auto loans? Haven't had one of those since 2004.

We have two mortgages with a fixed rate, and the property values on both places keep on rising.

Do we get a prize or something?

A flag?

With fringes?
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That article had the same 'aura' as those stories about for-profit college$ telling high school seniors not to discount going to traditional college (as opposed to tech schools, apprenticeships, OJT, etc.)

If you can afford to pay off the mortgage before you have less income, I say you should do it. It's not as if house upkeep costs nothing, so why add another bill every month?
 
suckfest
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Two things:
- Pay off the mortgage ASAP
- Don't take financial advise from Yahoo.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Keeping a mortgage for the possible tax deduction is stupid. The reason you're getting a deduction is because you're paying interest. Why pay interest if you don't need to?


Please explain. I pay interest with every one of my mortage payments. It knocks down what I own to the government come tax season. If I completely paid off my mortage, I wouldn't be paying any interest anyway.

If I owed the government some $3000 in income tax, but paid $8500 in interest on my home, it basically negates what I owe.  Am I missing something? I've done my own taxes for decades now
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The deductibility is barely an argument for 95% of America.  With the standard deduction as high as it is now, even full-tithe-Mormons often find that they don't get anywhere by itemizing.

The best reason to pay off your mortgage for retirement is that you can have lower realized income for the same general lifestyle. Lower 1040 income could mean you're in the zone where you don't pay any income tax on Social Security benefits, it could mean you're in the 0% bracket for qualified dividends/long-term capital gains, it could mean (at the low end) you qualify for supports and Medicaid.  And if you retire before 65, it could mean you qualify for PPACA exchange plan subsidies.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's right, old people! Why leave a house for your children when you can invest in a Reverse Mortgage? Have your children abandoned you because you constantly blast Fox News at Thanksgiving dinner? Are they not even looking into the cheapest nursing home they can put you in?

Sell your house to rent-seekers now and you can show those stupid kids that you are self-sufficient! Fox News will comfort you as you die alone
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: That's right, old people! Why leave a house for your children when you can invest in a Reverse Mortgage? Have your children abandoned you because you constantly blast Fox News at Thanksgiving dinner? Are they not even looking into the cheapest nursing home they can put you in?

Sell your house to rent-seekers now and you can show those stupid kids that you are self-sufficient! Fox News will comfort you as you die alone


Everybody dies alone.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Even though other debts have higher interest, folks who are retired are on fixed income, and the mortgage takes the biggest bite. 

$1600 house payment every month or $200 card payment every month. THAT's the economic reality people face.

I suppose I'll be told to skip drinking coffee so I can buy another yacht.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Any debt below 3% APR is pretty much free money.  It's fairly easy to do the calculation comparing the returns on investing the value of paying off a loan vs the amount of interest paid.

There is also value in liquidity.  If something comes up and you need cash iat's a lot easier to sell a stock then sell a house.  Plus loans are the best way to leverage your assets.  I.e. rather then paying off your house you can use the cash to buy another house and bring in more income.

The rich aren't getting richer by paying off their loans. The poor are getting poorer because they are forced into taking on high-interest debt.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Keeping a mortgage I would highly recommend for a tiny amount because you essentially buy lawyers who will help you defend against quit deed fraud. Its a super serious problem for people with no liens.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: It's pretty basic. Start with your highest interest rates, then work your way down. If you're fixed below 3% might as well pay anything else down first. Heck, pile money into tax advantaged retirement before paying down that 3% loan.

I remember one of the personal finance pundits advocating paying off your smallest debt first. I think they were trying to create a sense of making progress, even if other things made better sense.


Ideally you pay off the higher rates first but you can create capacity to attack the higher rate debts if you clear the small stuff out of the way first. Like everything else it depends on your individual situation.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Keeping a mortgage for the possible tax deduction is stupid. The reason you're getting a deduction is because you're paying interest. Why pay interest if you don't need to?


As a practical matter the percentage of folks who can pay off their mortgage early AND have enough retirement savings is statistically insignificant. Besides, if you live anywhere I'd want to live a long time the property taxes and insurance make up almost half the payment. Your never REALLY done paying.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pay yourself first.
Debt can be used as a tool and if you can sleep at night then you're doing it right.
If you took out loans for your adult children and you're at or nearing retirement you are doing it wrong.
The last thing you want when you retire is a mortgage payment and your child's debt.
Access to the equity in your home is a great savings plan. Pay it off if possible. Any tax benefit will not be more than your mortgage payment.
If you can't pay off your C/C balance every month you're living beyond your means. Every other month is acceptable but beyond that you're in trouble or soon will be.
Get a cash back C/C, points are for suckers.
Be financially liquid especially at retirement. Own things, don't let things own you.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Strongbeerrules: Everybody dies alone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Iamos: groppet: Stripper debt not on the list? What a fail that is.
I would much rather pay off my mortgage than my student loans, not like they can come take back your degree.

Gold digger did my father in, she was more of an in house stripper than a club employee though judging by the estate files we had to sort through.


And the rest he squandered.
 
