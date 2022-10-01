 Skip to content
(Fox 4 News Dallas)   Imported baby formula, which was only supposed to be on the American market through November, gets an extension of its best-by date   (fox4news.com) divider line
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good, if foreign manufacturers can meet the same standards then there's no reason to bar them if the first place. FDA inspections have been a joke my whole life so it's not like they'll be doing worse as long as they operate in a country with a functioning regulator.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh wow...we did something sane and logical. How about that!
 
thisispete
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's a French company that makes formula here in New Zealand called Aptamil that is helping to fill the gap. New Zealand's cattle is pasture-fed, so there'll be more omega 3 than milk coming from grain fed stock.
 
Shryke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: Oh wow...we did something sane and logical. How about that!


Although I agree with  you, this is highly unusual for Fark. Do you also agree this is the best approach for, say, manufacturing, electronics, petroleum, etc.?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

robodog: Good, if foreign manufacturers can meet the same standards then there's no reason to bar them if the first place. FDA inspections have been a joke my whole life so it's not like they'll be doing worse as long as they operate in a country with a functioning regulator.


 There is a lot of fear built up around the foreign formulas. When my child was born and developed a milk allergy, I was trying to find healthy alternatives to the limited formulas on the market here. My pediatrician very quickly discouraged using any foreign formulas. After trial and error, i had to opt for one here. It was a nightmare and we had to deal with horrible diaper rash and intermittent diarrhea for months.

We need more options.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So long as it's not any of the BRICS nations making it we're good.
 
