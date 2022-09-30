 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Use the 3D tour to see if you can find a Balrog   (zillow.com) divider line
13
    More: Cool, Cave, Glenwood Canyon, Stalactite, Stalagmite, Cave of the Chimes, Colorado River, Glenwood Springs, Limestone  
•       •       •

429 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2022 at 6:15 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. The bedrooms lack privacy and radon might be an issue.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Cool. The bedrooms lack privacy and radon might be an issue.


Great views, though, and the cave is cool. My question is about whether or not the latch hook rugs stay with the house. If not, my offer goes down.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is easily the most badass and interesting zillow link we've had here. 
I'm really curious on the previous owners, what their story is. 
If not rock shop owners, then what?
If I had the means this would make an amazing apocalypse ready dwelling.
 
almejita
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Balrogs aren't real, because for them to be real, God would have to have made them and God couldn't make them because

D.R.I. - God Is Broke
Youtube E5X2kVKRA6c


he didn't have the cash.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Probably hotter than shiat during the summer and colder than fark in the winter.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whidbey: Probably hotter than shiat during the summer and colder than fark in the winter.


Caves tend to be temp stable...
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: This is easily the most badass and interesting zillow link we've had here.



Are you forgetting the one with the S&M dungeon sex room?
 
farker99
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My Father in law (now long dead) was a Geophysicist, and he would have loved this place.
Me - not so much
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's sweet. If I had oligarch money to piss away I'd go live like Gimli son of Gloin.

And since in this scenario I have oligarch money, I'd renovate the little house area, and by fark clean up/upgrade the cave system so there isn't trash and wires everywhere. Also a couple of cats and a JRT or something to keep away the critters.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think it was behind the fridge!

But I could not pass.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Didn't find the Balrog but I did spot this guy:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"Rocks are hard"
 
Creoena
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The dude from Street Fighter?  Not sure what else a Balrog is.

Fark user image
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You shall not refinance!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.