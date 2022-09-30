 Skip to content
(Twitter)   LT. DAN   (twitter.com)
39
    More: Florida, shot  
39 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby doesn't know how to spell liuetenant -- liutenant -- luetenant -- fark, nobody does.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*waves enthusiastically*
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lootenant
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lorcestershirent
 
RoyFokker'sGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: Subby doesn't know how to spell liuetenant -- liutenant -- luetenant -- fark, nobody does.


Why do you think the Brits gave up and switched to 'Leftenant'?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seemingly out of nowhere

Was it a ghost shrimp boat?

images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: Subby doesn't know how to spell liuetenant -- liutenant -- luetenant -- fark, nobody does.


Leftenant
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: Subby doesn't know how to spell liuetenant -- liutenant -- luetenant -- fark, nobody does.


that and I wouldn't be allowed to do all caps
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worcestershire Second Class Esq.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am glad his legs grew back before joining CSI:NY.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I saw the Florida tag and LT. DAN, I thought it was going to be a snake thread. Because a snake ain't got no legs.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Dustin_00: Subby doesn't know how to spell liuetenant -- liutenant -- luetenant -- fark, nobody does.

Leftenant


Ensign
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU CALL THIS A STORM?!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Firststepsadoozie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After that, shrimpin' was easy.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the ship make it?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: Subby doesn't know how to spell liuetenant -- liutenant -- luetenant -- fark, nobody does.


Leftenant.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Dustin_00: Subby doesn't know how to spell liuetenant -- liutenant -- luetenant -- fark, nobody does.

Why do you think the Brits gave up and switched to 'Leftenant'?


Don't they still spell it lieutenant but pronounce it, or speak it leftenant.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katwang: I am glad his legs grew back before joining CSI:NY.
[Fark user image image 425x242]


Titanium alloy.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YES.  HOW CAN I HELP YOU
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gooch: Lootenant


Leftenant.
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: [Fark user image 403x373]


that's the one
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This thread is making me miss that Sleepy Hollow TV show.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

valenumr: Gooch: Lootenant

Leftenant.


Loofatanent
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Butter Bar.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Subby doesn't know how to spell liuetenant -- liutenant -- luetenant -- fark, nobody does.


Learning how to spell that word is on my bucket list.  Two simple words that have been the bane of my existence have been calender and restaraunt, I mean resterant, restraunt.  Nailed it.
 
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Subby doesn't know how to spell liuetenant -- liutenant -- luetenant -- fark, nobody does.


Leftenant Daniel
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bslim: valenumr: Gooch: Lootenant

Leftenant.

Loofatanent


Only in the loofwaffa.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Subby doesn't know how to spell liuetenant -- liutenant -- luetenant -- fark, nobody does.


It's a tripthong with actual vowel signs!

Fire, hour are tripthongs? Weird.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
L. T.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I lol'ed.  Nice one subby
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Butterbar or Half a Capt
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Red has the answer.
https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/c8280ae8-ff89-47f8-8e64-e08dd30ff6b5
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's hard to see, but it looks like the outriggers are down and nets flailing around.   If it was tied up somewhere, the outriggers would be up and the nets on the deck.   Well out here on the west coast, anyway.   That film freaks me out a little.

Shrimping family, so I'm not getting a kick, as they 'round these parts.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In this photo Chrissie is the left tenant.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But in this photo, it's Janet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
