(Twitter)   I was getting really worried there for a second   (twitter.com) divider line
22
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You know who else made antisemitic levels rise to their highest point in just over two decades?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"What's that now? 1930s, you say? What in the blue hell would that have to do withOHHHHH, shiat - PRINT A CORRECTION, STAT!!!!"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's some top-quality writing there, Hill.   I'm surprised they even corrected it.
 
freidog
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Night of broken what?"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In the 1930s and 40s, antisemitic crime in Germany was not considered a crime.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Have the people responsible for the error been sacked?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Have the people responsible for the error been sacked?


A møøse bit their sister
 
dracos31
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everyone was on vacation then.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: fatassbastard: Have the people responsible for the error been sacked?

A møøse bit their sister


It was naasti...
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SBinRR: "Night of broken what?"


Ass.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's only been 107 years since a Jew was lynched in Georgia for a crime he didn't commit.  We're so modern here.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: In the 1930s and 40s, antisemitic crime in Germany was not considered a crime.


Lies, damn lies, and statistics gathering.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They opened the borders and are currently being overrun by MAGAts?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's only been 107 years since a Jew was lynched in Georgia for a crime he didn't commit.  We're so modern here.


And only 70 years since Anaheim, California was the center of the KKK universe.....teach your children very carefully.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's only been 107 years since a Jew was lynched in Georgia for a crime he didn't commit.  We're so modern here.


That was back when they were part of the Russian Empire.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Family Guy; German tour bus
Youtube sacn_bCj8tQ
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The worldwide rise in fascism is farking amazing.  The shiat doesn't work, will never work, will always be fought against, with those in power getting their goddamn dicks blown off and yet they keep trying it every now and then.

They keep hoping we will forget and just let this shiat happen again, and goddamn it, we almost did.  In America.

How stupid a species are we?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Rapmaster2000: It's only been 107 years since a Jew was lynched in Georgia for a crime he didn't commit.  We're so modern here.

And only 70 years since Anaheim, California was the center of the KKK universe.....teach your children very carefully.


70 years? Come on now, have you ever been to Oktoberfest at "that place" in Anaheim? Holy shiat. Born and raised in post war West-Germany, so anything nazi/fashy/rw was a complete no-no. Living in SoCal for a while, attending Oktoberfest in Anaheim was like "OMFG, I've seen this in history class". Then again, it's 10 miles to Huntington Beach, so it all makes sense.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Rapmaster2000: It's only been 107 years since a Jew was lynched in Georgia for a crime he didn't commit.  We're so modern here.

And only 70 years since Anaheim, California was the center of the KKK universe.....teach your children very carefully.


And 0 years since they moved to Riverside, CA.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I did nazi see that coming.
 
