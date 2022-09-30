 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Parks Australia desecrates an Aboriginal holy site featured in the movie "Crocodile Dundee." Aborigines sue for criminal charges, but courts rule Australia is immune from prosecution, opening up other sites for the same shiat   (abc.net.au) divider line
10
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oi! Oi! We can do the fark we want, a'ight mate
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Keep being Asstrailia
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds like "qualified immunity" for cops in the States.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I see Native Australians are treated just like Native Americans --- like sh*t.

/sounds about white
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is the kind of Trump graves: Sovereign Powe. Its the legacy of the British Constitution and the generations of Toffs that wrote to serve their own interests.
 
starsrift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't know much about Aussie rules, but the notion that you have laws put in place to protect federally or state owned sites from damaging development but the state, as owner of those sites, is not bound by the laws sounds like an amazing mealy mouthed lump of spotted quoll shiat.
 
King Something
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They learned it by watching us.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is outrageous.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
See What Else they've done.
 
Bread314
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
TL, DR version is many parts of every country's government are not liable for actions as part of just governing.  Its a loophole that needs to be closed and the article says they are already working on it.  They will fix it.

For instance, my state has a pothole law.  The state isn't normally liable for you getting a flat tire after a snow storm because you hit a pothole.  They form when the asphalt changes temperature rapidly. The state can't be held responsible most of the time for acts of nature.  However, if the pothole is reported, the state has a time window to get it fixed and if its not fixed in that time, you can make them pay to replace your flat tire. Per the article, they forgot to give the original agency overseeing the issue any power to enforce penalties and did not waive the state's immunity from liability.
 
