(Fox Business)   Fox Business Expert: Hurricane Ian will fuel Florida economy   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're a monster, Zorg
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DeSSantis, in 2024: 'I promise a hurricane in every state!'
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess, sure, some sectors will have a good Q4 because of the hurricane. Like construction, obviously.

But whatever bump that might be will be absolutely dwarfed by the overall disruption to commerce.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, but where will they find all the labor?

Martha's Vineyard?
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
/approves
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And where will this money come from? The federal government that you all hate so much?

/DNRTFA
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hurricane will also cause the price of all home construction materials to fall.  All over the world.

\seriously, hope some of the debris can be recycled
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite literally a broken window fallacy, SMH.
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parable_of_the_broken_window
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It worked for New Orleans, right?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you mean there is a whole industry now designed to profit off of disasters, and one of its goals is to prevent any resilience to disasters?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone drop a running gas generator on this asshole's head, kthx
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: You're a monster, Zorg


I know.

But look at these itty bitty things....
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they don't rebuild on the glorified sand bar that is Fort Myers Beach.  It's 2' above sea level or something ludicrous like that.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that broken window fallacy's music I hear?!?!
 
robodog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: I hope they don't rebuild on the glorified sand bar that is Fort Myers Beach.  It's 2' above sea level or something ludicrous like that.


The AVERAGE height in Florida is 6' above sea level, not rebuilding there would be admitting that the entire state (or at the very least the entire coast) is uninhabitable. While that might be true economically, politically it won't be so long as Florida is a very large swing state.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: I hope they don't rebuild on the glorified sand bar that is Fort Myers Beach.  It's 2' above sea level or something ludicrous like that.


I'm sure at this very moment there are speculators trying to find desperate sellers. They will pick up the land cheap and put up townhomes or condos, whichever has the most profit, as fast as they can. Buyers will come in and figure, meh... what are the odds of this happening again and buy.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey, if Republicans think disasters are good for the economy, then good news!  My candidate will guarantee that the economy will go through the stratosphere.  Literally.

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Explodo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It will temporarily fuel a lot of labor...and that's it.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sure, the gazillionaires that own Home Depot and Lowe's will make out like bandits, since they have low-wage workers and the $$ will go to corporate headquarters.  As for the Florida economy of the regular guy, who has lost his job or business, not so much.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JessieL: You're a monster, Zorg


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
guinsu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kkinnison: you mean there is a whole industry now designed to profit off of disasters, and one of its goals is to prevent any resilience to disasters?


Isn't that capitalism?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Is that broken window fallacy's music I hear?!?!


No, that would be Broken Window Rhapsody.  Which is actually moar of a hip-hop song than a symphony piece.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whose boat is that?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

guinsu: kkinnison: you mean there is a whole industry now designed to profit off of disasters, and one of its goals is to prevent any resilience to disasters?

Isn't that capitalism?


No, that's insurance backed by taxpayer-funded bailouts.  Capitalism is when the guys on the floor of the NYSE take 30 seconds to LOL at the televised request for moar insurance payments to the right wing homeowner's property destroyed by Ian.
 
keldaria
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's be clear... fawks news is just excited that the hurricane will make all the poor people have to move out because they can't afford to rebuild. They were just as giddy about hurricane Katrina hitting New Orleans and the gentrification that was achieved as a result... except they had to temper that with not blaming Bush, so they waited to blame Obama instead.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When you hit bottom, nowhere to go but up.
 
GTDaveMac
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://fee.org/articles/3-economic-fallacies-to-watch-out-for-during-hurricane-season/
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Our new Economy Czar

landmarkevents.orgView Full Size
 
Paleorific
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Watched CNN yesterday for 10 minutes.  "Look at all this devastation!" The whole piece was all destroyed yachts and a shot of the bridge to the tourist island.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage:

No, that would be Broken Window Rhapsody.

Mamaaa,
Just killed a man,
Put a gun against his head, pulled my trigger,
Now he needs to buy a coffin

Mamaaa, life had just begun,
But now I've gone and fueled the economy
Mama, oooh,
Didn't mean to drive demand,
If I'm not back again this time tomorrow,
Carry on, carry on,
as if nothing but money really matters
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Disaster Capitalism" is the term.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I looked it up. The company he works for, JLL, is a commercial real estate and property investment company. His company is about to get a massive insurance settlement, government funding to rebuild their properties and be able to buy up property dirt cheap from all the people and businesses that lost everything and only own an empty lot now. But I'm sure that has nothing to do with his expert analysis.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, and divorces help the GDP too - more households, more consumption, equal higher GDP. A Ian sized disaster only physically impacts a small footprint of the US economy, most production is ready to spin up and feed the extra consumption of rebuilding, increasing GDP. Destruction (in a rich country of rich peoples stuff who can afford to replace it) = consumption = higher GDP. So if all you care about is GDP for a few quarters, sure. Consume, consume consume! This is pretty old news, econ 101, the-GDP-is-a-shiatty-measure-of-goodness stuff.

https://www.brookings.edu/opinions/can-natural-disasters-help-stimulate-the-economy/
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Really?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parable_of_the_broken_window
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Shostie: I guess, sure, some sectors will have a good Q4 because of the hurricane. Like construction, obviously.

But whatever bump that might be will be absolutely dwarfed by the overall disruption to commerce.


Yeah, the tourism industry in Ft. Myers and Sanibel isn't going to rebound anytime soon.
 
Katwang
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thank goodness. I am in the market for an airbrushed license plate. I lost my last one in 1989.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Only if they offer his and hers airbrushed wife beaters.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Desantis will be out breaking windows ASAP.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: Our new Economy Czar

[landmarkevents.org image 473x679]


I don't know about his economic programs but another march along the old route would probably improve our political situation.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

keldaria: Let's be clear... fawks news is just excited that the hurricane will make all the poor people have to move out because they can't afford to rebuild. They were just as giddy about hurricane Katrina hitting New Orleans and the gentrification that was achieved as a result... except they had to temper that with not blaming Bush, so they waited to blame Obama instead.


Ironically in that part of Florida, the poorer areas are actually further inland (with the exception of areas around downtown Ft. Myers) because land and housing is cheaper. Not surprisingly those fared much better than the wealthier areas toward the Gulf.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: keldaria: Let's be clear... fawks news is just excited that the hurricane will make all the poor people have to move out because they can't afford to rebuild. They were just as giddy about hurricane Katrina hitting New Orleans and the gentrification that was achieved as a result... except they had to temper that with not blaming Bush, so they waited to blame Obama instead.

Ironically in that part of Florida, the poorer areas are actually further inland (with the exception of areas around downtown Ft. Myers) because land and housing is cheaper. Not surprisingly those fared much better than the wealthier areas toward the Gulf.


Still, time to kick out the pretend rich people so the billionaires can play
 
