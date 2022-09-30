 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   "Snitches get stitches" is now official policy of Oakland...City Schools administrators   (abc7news.com) divider line
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I started my career in public accounting by auditing school systems. The administrators are gangsters. They have the nicest offices and pay and they over emphasize their job importance to keep control of the money. And when you come to audit them they shield you from the rank and file. This was in New Jersey but I guess it's the same all around.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Don't talk to cops" is a very popular Fark rallying cry.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
tfa: law enforcement sources tell us school officials have sent text messages to shooting victims, instructing them not to cooperate with police

i know nothing about what happened...and i can tell you that's the best thing anyone has told those kids.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cop or school administrators...

I can't decide!
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

oopsboom: tfa: law enforcement sources tell us school officials have sent text messages to shooting victims, instructing them not to cooperate with police

i know nothing about what happened...and i can tell you that's the best thing anyone has told those kids.


Absolutely. It'll let whoever do this finish the job without impediment.
 
Bslim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"After the shooting on Wednesday, Rudsdale High School did not tell any student not to cooperate with police"

Now *THAT'S* how you weasel, folks.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA:

"law enforcement sources tell us ..."

"Law enforcement sources tell ..."

"the I-Team's Dan Noyes asked Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong about that information. He answered .."

"connections inside the police department tell ... "

"law enforcement sources tell us .."

"police sources tell me .."

Pure Copaganda.
 
danvon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you have a problem, and you call the cops, you now have two problems.

/Not serious for this situation, but not universally unserious.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TomDooley: FTA:

"law enforcement sources tell us ..."

"Law enforcement sources tell ..."

"the I-Team's Dan Noyes asked Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong about that information. He answered .."

"connections inside the police department tell ... "

"law enforcement sources tell us .."

"police sources tell me .."

Pure Copaganda.


because everyone always cooperates with police, including yourself.
 
Snort
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/InvokeTheFifth/status/1575920669333897225?s=20&t=VH97AF-1tE4pyiUn_OOX4w

It is Friday.
 
Alaskan Yoda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I started my career in public accounting by auditing school systems. The administrators are gangsters. They have the nicest offices and pay and they over emphasize their job importance to keep control of the money. And when you come to audit them they shield you from the rank and file. This was in New Jersey but I guess it's the same all around.


So much this.
Part of the reason we have a teaching shortage is how god awful admin is. 15 years in education and I have had the worst bosses in this field, hands down.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Cop or school administrators...

I can't decide!


Fark user imageView Full Size

*preview is your friend
 
Alaskan Yoda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Thoreny: "Don't talk to cops" is a very popular Fark rallying cry.


Sadly, it's smart advice.

Our cops are turning into the Gestapo.
 
Alaskan Yoda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Cop or school administrators...

I can't decide!


Admins.

I've met a few good cops.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you're an American, and you haven't spent the last six years of your life doing anything and everything to get yourself to a sane country, you are most definitely part of the problem.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TomDooley: FTA:

"law enforcement sources tell us ..."

"Law enforcement sources tell ..."

"the I-Team's Dan Noyes asked Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong about that information. He answered .."

"connections inside the police department tell ... "

"law enforcement sources tell us .."

"police sources tell me .."

Pure Copaganda.


Yeah, that actually stuck out to me too.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
read up on it a bit.

if you know something about the shooting get a lawyer and do what the lawyer tells you to do.  protect yourself first.
if the cops are coming to you its b/c they want to blame you for the shooting.
if the school admin is coming to you it's b/c they want to blame you for the shooting.

the school admin is 100% right in saying "dont talk to the cops" but dont talk to THEM either.  if you know or saw anything get a lawyer and prepare a statement through them so they you can present what you know in a way that
1. doesn't open you to suspicion by being someone who knows things that the cops think only the criminal knows
2. protects you from being the scapegoat for bringing information out if that info makes someone in power look bad
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Some police personnel is angry."

"Some police personnel is angry."

"Some police personnel is angry."

Great job, reporter.

Also, yes admin typically suck. However, cops also suck and it looks like maybe they have a beef with the school district about booting uniformed officers off campus. Probably for harassing kids. So when cops say "they won't cooperate" I hear, "they still won't let us harass the black kids!"
 
