 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 15)   Man dies while cosplaying Sisyphus   (abc15.com) divider line
25
    More: Florida, Death, Tropical cyclone, Coroner, United States, 72-year-old man, Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff, Volusia County  
•       •       •

1138 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2022 at 9:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like King Canute.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was a giant rock

And I could easily see someone dying while trying to push a giant piece of hurricane debris and having it roll back on them
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators say the man was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill and into the canal

There are hills in Florida?

Last time I was in Punta Gorda (2006) the entire place was as flat as a Waffle House griddle.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A 72-year-old man died while trying to drain his pool as Hurricane Ian barrelled across Florida Thursday morning."

Is this a euphemism?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pool, check,
Hose, check.
Pump to prime hose to begin drainage, check.
Hurricane, check.
Let's do this.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he died doing what he loved.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Investigators say the man was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill and into the canal

There are hills in Florida?

Last time I was in Punta Gorda (2006) the entire place was as flat as a Waffle House griddle.


West Volusia county, some very nice hills, actually
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sisyphus was really good at not dying until he wasn't
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Investigators say the man was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill and into the canal

There are hills in Florida?

Last time I was in Punta Gorda (2006) the entire place was as flat as a Waffle House griddle.


A friend in FL was talking about his house on a bluff. I asked him how high it was. Like maybe 15 feet? He told me the highest point in FL is 45 feet so maybe?
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you drain your pool when a hurricane is inbound?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saturn badger: bughunter: Investigators say the man was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill and into the canal

There are hills in Florida?

Last time I was in Punta Gorda (2006) the entire place was as flat as a Waffle House griddle.

A friend in FL was talking about his house on a bluff. I asked him how high it was. Like maybe 15 feet? He told me the highest point in FL is 45 feet so maybe?


Wrong
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Investigators say the man was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill and into the canal

There are hills in Florida?

Last time I was in Punta Gorda (2006) the entire place was as flat as a Waffle House griddle.


"hill" is probably an excessive term for it, but it's probably one of those situations where each plot of land houses are built on in subdivisions is slightly, but visibly, elevated above street level. I don't know what it's called, but I assume it's specifically a water flow thing to prevent water from pooling around foundations when it rains.
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: saturn badger: bughunter: Investigators say the man was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill and into the canal

There are hills in Florida?

Last time I was in Punta Gorda (2006) the entire place was as flat as a Waffle House griddle.

A friend in FL was talking about his house on a bluff. I asked him how high it was. Like maybe 15 feet? He told me the highest point in FL is 45 feet so maybe?

Wrong


I'm merely reporting what he said. I notice you didn't correct me on the height.

/don't care enough to look it up
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saturn badger: pastramithemosterotic: saturn badger: bughunter: Investigators say the man was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill and into the canal

There are hills in Florida?

Last time I was in Punta Gorda (2006) the entire place was as flat as a Waffle House griddle.

A friend in FL was talking about his house on a bluff. I asked him how high it was. Like maybe 15 feet? He told me the highest point in FL is 45 feet so maybe?

Wrong

I'm merely reporting what he said. I notice you didn't correct me on the height.

/don't care enough to look it up


345 feet
 
houstondragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

skinink: "A 72-year-old man died while trying to drain his pool as Hurricane Ian barrelled across Florida Thursday morning."

Is this a euphemism?


Boy, was his right arm tired!
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phoenixdan: Why would you drain your pool when a hurricane is inbound?


Changing out to fresher water?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phoenixdan: Why would you drain your pool when a hurricane is inbound?


Free sharks
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phoenixdan: Why would you drain your pool when a hurricane is inbound?


Well with the impending climate change/Ice Age coming, he didn't want it to freeze solid.

/s(illy)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: At least he died doing what he loved.


Getting away from his wife
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People bust they ass and die doing obviously unadvisable things every day. If dude was of a mind to take on this task then its a wonder he even made it to the age of 72 at all.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: People bust they ass and die doing obviously unadvisable things every day. If dude was of a mind to take on this task then its a wonder he even made it to the age of 72 at all.


On the other hand cognitive decline is usually present by that age
 
Katwang
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just to be fair.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThePea
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phoenixdan: Why would you drain your pool when a hurricane is inbound?


Many older men think of little else but maintaining their belongings in the way they wanted to when they were younger, but had to work. I'm sure he tolerated the hurricane conditions as long as he could but the thought of that dirty rainwater in his pool was more than he could bear. I wonder if he even told his wife he was thinking of doing so or if he just walked out into the rain. Surely she'd have asked him not to?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: saturn badger: pastramithemosterotic: saturn badger: bughunter: Investigators say the man was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill and into the canal

There are hills in Florida?

Last time I was in Punta Gorda (2006) the entire place was as flat as a Waffle House griddle.

A friend in FL was talking about his house on a bluff. I asked him how high it was. Like maybe 15 feet? He told me the highest point in FL is 45 feet so maybe?

Wrong

I'm merely reporting what he said. I notice you didn't correct me on the height.

/don't care enough to look it up

345 feet


Currently about 330 feet...
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skinink: "A 72-year-old man died while trying to drain his pool as Hurricane Ian barrelled across Florida Thursday morning."

Is this a euphemism?


Drain the swamp now.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.