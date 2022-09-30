 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   News: The world's oldest Webcam is still up and running. Fark: It wasn't installed by your creepy uncle   (sfgate.com) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Trojan Room coffee pot, Campus, Student, San Francisco FogCam, Co-creator Jeff Schwartz, Andrew Roderick stops, academic technology department, student project  
•       •       •

1025 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2022 at 7:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought the first webcam was created to watch the coffee pot at MIT because the engineers were too lazy to get up to see if there was coffee.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JenniCam?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember back in the day when people would wire up things to Internet-exposed relays and let random people on the Internet trigger them and see the results on their 'webcam' - not really live video when the frame rate was 1/30s.

Even then there were already too many people on the Internet to have any particular visitor know they were the one to turn the light on or off, or even to have it maintain state long enough they could fool themselves into believing they had been.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I thought the first webcam was created to watch the coffee pot at MIT because the engineers were too lazy to get up to see if there was coffee.


Mentioned in TFA.

... and it was the University of Cambridge.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: JenniCam?


Jeebus, you made me have a flashback of hearing my 56k modem dialing into AOL.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It wasn't installed by your creepy uncle

That one was Log Cam.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm long-since tired of authors stating something in a headline that doesn't come up until way too far into an article.  In this case, the earliest mention of a date is a photo caption 1/3 of the way through the article, based upon the website's OCD need to have a measurement.

Put it in the headline, put it in the subtext before the article enters, I don't care.  Just get the "reveal" out of the way.  99% of this bullshiat doesn't need a buildup.  It's not getting amazing cinematography, nor is it being narrated by David Attenboruogh.  You CAN write a beautiful, flowery piece, aiming for an award, but for fark's sake, you're not writing some piece of shiat that's meant to keep people hanging on between tension builds and commercial breaks.  Spill the shiat in a way that requires little-to-no scrolling.  Crank your font size down, stop repeating photos, and just lay down the facts.  If you were worth the wordsmithing, you wouldn't be submitting the articles to these places.

I'm hungry.
 
Mock26
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I put a web cam up in my bedroom. Sadly it committed suicide. I took the hint and did not put up another one.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
HArd to believe this site only started in 1999. I have been in IT since before the Internet, and this site seems to have been around since the dark ages.

The definition of existentialism
 
jimmythrust
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jenny Blighe impressed...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is it making sure the oldest lightbulb is still going?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IdentInvalid: I'm long-since tired of authors stating something in a headline that doesn't come up until way too far into an article.  In this case, the earliest mention of a date is a photo caption 1/3 of the way through the article, based upon the website's OCD need to have a measurement.

Put it in the headline, put it in the subtext before the article enters, I don't care.  Just get the "reveal" out of the way.  99% of this bullshiat doesn't need a buildup.  It's not getting amazing cinematography, nor is it being narrated by David Attenboruogh.  You CAN write a beautiful, flowery piece, aiming for an award, but for fark's sake, you're not writing some piece of shiat that's meant to keep people hanging on between tension builds and commercial breaks.  Spill the shiat in a way that requires little-to-no scrolling.  Crank your font size down, stop repeating photos, and just lay down the facts.  If you were worth the wordsmithing, you wouldn't be submitting the articles to these places.

I'm hungry.


Yeah you sound grouchy, like low-blood-sugar grouchy.  Go eat a cookie.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My mom has a lot of brothers, and they're from West Virginia - you're going to have to narrow it down, subby
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pages.cs.wisc.eduView Full Size

pages.cs.wisc.eduView Full Size

pages.cs.wisc.eduView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I thought the first webcam was created to watch the coffee pot at MIT because the engineers were too lazy to get up to see if there was coffee.


This was in the article. this inspired the FogCam, but the coffee pot cam was switched off in 2004.

I think they should point this cam at this experiment: https://www.nms.ac.uk/explore-our-collections/stories/science-and-technology/made-in-scotland-changing-the-world/scottish-science-innovations/pitch-drop-demonstration/
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: JenniCam?


I had a co-worker back when I was a student who's lame claim to fame was she'd been on JenniCam a couple of times when she was dorm-mates with Jenni.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nerds
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EvilEgg: I thought the first webcam was created to watch the coffee pot at MIT because the engineers were too lazy to get up to see if there was coffee.


It was Cambridge. And predated the Fogcam by 2 years, but, since it was taken offline its no longer the Worlds oldest I guess.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.