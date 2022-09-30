 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Miss Captain America is in jail for 180 days   (twitter.com) divider line
41
    More: Dumbass, shot  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should get 180 days just for having that voice
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the dipshiat in the replies asking what she was convicted of, when there's a screengrab right above their tweet that answers that question. These farking people...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow theses idiots think this is their civil rights battle.  ROFLMAO.
Nice disconcert.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is RSBN?
Real Stupid Buffoon News?
*Googles it*
Right Side Broadcasting Network
Same thing.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toni Basil - Hey Mickey (One Hit Wonder)
Youtube WFrmapGCuhs
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: I like the dipshiat in the replies asking what she was convicted of, when there's a screengrab right above their tweet that answers that question. These farking people...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: I like the dipshiat in the replies asking what she was convicted of, when there's a screengrab right above their tweet that answers that question. These farking people...


Even without reading, it's obviously crimes against good taste.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America's ass to get pounded
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she'll think it's her constitutional right to punch a guard/CO and get a few years added to that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. I was expecting a sexy version of Captain America.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure her voice has the potential to cause brain cancer.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idiot doing the interview is one of the failed former President's incompetent TV lawyers.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet Another Insurrectionist gets to spend some time in at least a DC jail, good.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you mean....Miss Captain Stolen Land
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every land is stolen land. History is one big tale of people moving somewhere and displacing or wiping out the people who were there before.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air Forve vet eh? What they probably didn't tell you is that you lose your retirement pay when you get imprisoned.

Ha Ha Nelson.gif
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your job is to plant yourself like a shrub beside the tributary of lies and tell the whole world: "No, you move."
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Speaking as a Captain America cosplayer, you're doing it wrong.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: Damn. I was expecting a sexy version of Captain America.


Instead you got America's ass
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: Damn. I was expecting a sexy version of Captain America.


Well, okay...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Every land is stolen land. History is one big tale of people moving somewhere and displacing or wiping out the people who were there before.


Land wars tend to do that thing (the US grabbing of the Native American lands is a fine example of a land war that was never declared). Hell, pre-WWI Germany had borders that were a result of various land wars that were not declared (East Prussia and Silesia being stolen from Poland comes to mind).
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm a bit miffed that she is dressed like a hippie at a Jefferson Airplane concert, but she is evil.
 
Turbogod
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Air Forve vet eh? What they probably didn't tell you is that you lose your retirement pay when you get imprisoned.

Ha Ha Nelson.gif


It's a shame.  She appeared to be normal at some point, but still had that "voice"

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/253170/master-sgt-mickey-larson-olson
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's something different about Mike lately.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: Damn. I was expecting a sexy version of Captain America.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She was in the air force for 21 years and put that outfit on, she deserves more time for the crimes of fashion she is committing in that clip. For what these idiots did they deserve at least 5 years in jail, they stormed the capitol and vandalized it. For as much as they claim to love America and the constitution their actions say otherwise.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 380x222] [View Full Size image _x_]


They only love *their* version of this country and the Constitution, the rest of us can just suck it up, buttercup, to their way of thinking.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: fiddlehead: [Fark user image 380x222] [View Full Size image _x_]

They only love *their* version of this country and the Constitution, the rest of us can just suck it up, buttercup, to their way of thinking.


They also love their Bible. And guess which two things they've never actually read? The Constitution and the Bible.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Air Forve vet eh? What they probably didn't tell you is that you lose your retirement pay when you get imprisoned.

Ha Ha Nelson.gif


I'm an Air Force vet too. And I can reliably inform you that there were plenty of right wing nutcases, in for a single 4 year term of enlistment, that couldn't shovel shiat out of a bucket if the technical order explaining how was buried at the bottom!
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: Damn. I was expecting a sexy version of Captain America.

Well, okay...

[64.media.tumblr.com image 640x960]


A Rob Liefeld dream, big tits, curved spine, pouches, and no feet visible! Only thing missing is a sword or gun drawn with a straightedge .
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: baronbloodbath: Air Forve vet eh? What they probably didn't tell you is that you lose your retirement pay when you get imprisoned.

Ha Ha Nelson.gif

I'm an Air Force vet too. And I can reliably inform you that there were plenty of right wing nutcases, in for a single 4 year term of enlistment, that couldn't shovel shiat out of a bucket if the technical order explaining how was buried at the bottom!


🙏 Also AF vet. 2003-2013.

"Technical order" takes me back in the day. Used to be able to spout off TO numbers and the rest of the shop would look at me with the "Are you a wizard" face.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fano: bughunter: did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: Damn. I was expecting a sexy version of Captain America.

Well, okay...

[64.media.tumblr.com image 640x960]

A Rob Liefeld dream, big tits, curved spine, pouches, and no feet visible! Only thing missing is a sword or gun drawn with a straightedge .


Don't forget the thigh gap.

/mind the gap
 
nytmare
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Every land is stolen land. History is one big tale of people moving somewhere and displacing or wiping out the people who were there before.


Which makes SETI, if it ever proves "successful", an absolutely suicidal project for the entire planet.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nytmare: Danger Avoid Death: Every land is stolen land. History is one big tale of people moving somewhere and displacing or wiping out the people who were there before.

Which makes SETI, if it ever proves "successful", an absolutely suicidal project for the entire planet.


To say nothing of Voyager and that golden ticket invitation we left on board.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit: Damn. I was expecting a sexy version of Captain America.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Danger Avoid Death: ClavellBCMI: fiddlehead: [Fark user image 380x222] [View Full Size image _x_]

They only love *their* version of this country and the Constitution, the rest of us can just suck it up, buttercup, to their way of thinking.

They also love their Bible. And guess which two things they've never actually read? The Constitution and the Bible.


Their actual understanding of the Constitution is inversely proportion to the amount of Stars and Stripes making up their clothing.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
