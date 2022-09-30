 Skip to content
(UPI)   If You Give a Moose a Muffin it will follow you to Daycare   (upi.com) divider line
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't even need to give it a muffin. Just tell it where to get the all you can eat babies
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do you know... the muffin moose?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And that's why I had to kill daddy
Robot Chicken - Give a Mouse a Cookie #FamilyFox Compilation
Youtube AdOOgivAYno
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Watch where you're walking and don't step in any ... moose muffins.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kids better watch out for their sisters

/no realli
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If You Give a Moose a Muffin it will follow you to Daycare
'If it weren't for my horse, I wouldn't have spent that year in college.'

There's a poem in there somewhere
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A room with a MOOSE!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirkenhegelstein [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'll give you this one for free: do NOT fark with a moose.  Those kids are lucky to be alive.
 
helpdeskguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A Møøse once bit my sister while she was feeding it a muffin.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nothing up my sleeve... Presto!

arloroan.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The post said game wardens responded to the scene to ensure "our friend made it back to his home safely."

When we reached out to the game wardens for confirmation, they said that the moose had safely made it to each of their refrigerators in equal volumes.
 
