Landlord rents out half of student's double bed without even having the decency to inform her first
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I figured that by following the link in TFA to the Dublin.live article that was apparently the source, there would be more information. Like, you know, an actual interview with the student. Or the parents. Or a representative of the school. Or the landlord. Or any farking person on Earth who has first-hand knowledge of this bullshiat situation.

But no. It's basically the same garbage as this article that subby submitted. A story told to a radio station, then shared on Twitter.

So, yeah. Of all the things that didn't happen today, this didn't happen the most.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pocket Ninja:


I'm glad you're here to take the bullet for us, PN.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds good but I can only spoon to the left.   Lefty spoony.  That's me.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news, Porn Hub has multiple documentaries on this exact situation.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: So I figured that by following the link in TFA to the Dublin.live article that was apparently the source, there would be more information. Like, you know, an actual interview with the student. Or the parents. Or a representative of the school. Or the landlord. Or any farking person on Earth who has first-hand knowledge of this bullshiat situation.

But no. It's basically the same garbage as this article that subby submitted. A story told to a radio station, then shared on Twitter.

So, yeah. Of all the things that didn't happen today, this didn't happen the most.


Looks like one of us didn't wake up next to that hottie this morning.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news. Just because it happened on Pornhub doesn't make it real.
 
Kuroshin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's totes real.  I'm the one who leased the other side of the bed.  I'm a fat dude over six feet tall though, so I'll likely just annex her side as well.

/King Size me, baby!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like how I rented a hotel room in Paris, and had to share it with a fat Irish dude who complained constantly.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newhart 5x20 Fun With Dick And Joanna
Youtube ffG7nTI4flk


Phil says we have to share.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Waiting for dad to get home?
 
Grizwald
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fark user image

Waiting for dad to get home?


I guess you may have had a different kind of relationship with your dad than the rest of us had with our dads.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse, I never thought this would happen to me ....

On the other hand, I guess I did the same decades ago when my future wife moved in with me and we split the rent (but that also included the rest of the apartment, utilities, food and other mutual domestic services).
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I thought a she-student was called a "coed".
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can't believe a UK tabloid would report something false or without full context.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd definitely pay for that.
Also. Anyone want to rent half my bed? We can come to agreeable oral terms.  😏
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oops, how'd that get in there?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So I figured that by following the link in TFA to the Dublin.live article that was apparently the source, there would be more information. Like, you know, an actual interview with the student. Or the parents. Or a representative of the school. Or the landlord. Or any farking person on Earth who has first-hand knowledge of this bullshiat situation.

But no. It's basically the same garbage as this article that subby submitted. A story told to a radio station, then shared on Twitter.

So, yeah. Of all the things that didn't happen today, this didn't happen the most.


Why the school?  This has nothing to donwith the school and only mention she's a student because then it angers people.  If you live off campus the school has no control over anything, it's no different than living at home
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I didn't know someone could do attempted sex trafficking, but here we are. :(
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Historically single people often rented half a bed. Especially to women, as they were smaller and made less money. And if you were less well off, you would just get a spot on the floor.

Now I'm not saying that I want to go back to that era, but I will say it wouldn't surprise me given the ridiculous cost of housing.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When I was house shopping a few of the houses I looked at had been bought by someone and they were used to house immigrants. Every room had at least a family in it from the looks of it and the basement had been partitioned off to have these cubicle type of sleeping cubbies. Most just had a sheet over the door but a few of the fancy ones had a door. From the looks of it when it was full it probably held over 30 people.
 
