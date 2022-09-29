 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   Ripped from the headlines of the Bangor Daily News: Wild boar piglet adopted by cows in Germany   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Must be a slow moos day.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delicious.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the 57 letter German word that describes this?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why we're hearing about cows on the Far Side of the world.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they can find some hens for their merry band, we've got breakfast
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bangor?  I hardly knew her.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is, after all, a very small Piglet in a very large World Herd.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To leave it alone now would be unfair," he told dpa.

Seems like the reich logic is to let the cows get more attached, then kill harvest it.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Those cows look pretty pissed.  Don't be taking pictures of our ugly baby, if you know what's good for you.  We know he's ugly, but he's ours.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's adorable.
 
