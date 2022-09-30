 Skip to content
(Sharon Herald)   There's a proper way to act at McDonald's and then there's what the cinnamon toast fark is this?   (sharonherald.com) divider line
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The incel penis demands appeasement upon threat of violence

And they wonder why they can't get laid
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's what I would have sent before calling the police. Just for giggles.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want class and refinement, go to Burger King.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image 349x490]
That's what I would have sent before calling the police. Just for giggles.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The incel penis demands appeasement upon threat of violence

And they wonder why they can't get laid


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned before entering high school that women don't like having strangers pester them for nudes or being accosted with surprise dick pics.

How has that suddenly become a difficult concept for people in our society to understand?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He admitted to talking to the girl on Snapchat and asking her for nude photos, but said he thought the girl was 18. He told police that he got mad, which is when he made the threat. Gerstberger is free on bond.

Good thing they allowed bond for this mentally healthy individual.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: If you want class and refinement, go to Burger King.


But i don't want to dress up for it.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'll always love the phrase "what the cinnamon toast fark is this?"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They arrested him and then they immediately let him go again.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah... thought she was 18.  Right....
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: WhippingBoi: If you want class and refinement, go to Burger King.

But i don't want to dress up for it.


You guys are weird asking for nudes from McDonald's and Burger King. Everyone knows Wendy's is where it's at. I can be the only one that likes red heads.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: I learned before entering high school that women don't like having strangers pester them for nudes or being accosted with surprise dick pics.

How has that suddenly become a difficult concept for people in our society to understand?


I blame feminism- Jordan Peterson
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: He admitted to talking to the girl on Snapchat and asking her for nude photos, but said he thought the girl was 18. He told police that he got mad, which is when he made the threat. Gerstberger is free on bond.

Good thing they allowed bond for this mentally healthy individual.


Probably stopped by the gun store with him when they drove him home.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gerstberger translates to English as
Happened Burger in icelandic?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reeducation camps are starting to sound pretty good right about now.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about all that, but right there in the Weeners under the article I found the answer to all my financial difficulties. Pretty soon it's going to be easy street for me!
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Yeah... thought she was 18.  Right....


Because then it would have been totally okay!

/s
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: Harry Freakstorm: WhippingBoi: If you want class and refinement, go to Burger King.

But i don't want to dress up for it.

You guys are weird asking for nudes from McDonald's and Burger King. Everyone knows Wendy's is where it's at. I can be the only one that likes red heads.


The red-headed spokes chick drove two guys I worked with to have lunch at Wendy's for two weeks straight.

I guess they thought she had to visit every Wendy's and be nice to the customers.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn good for that girl, man she's kind of hardcore.  16 and thought to grab screenshots and sh*t.  Pretty sure most of my thoughts at that age revolved around when my tits were going to arrive.  I love her.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: I learned before entering high school that women don't like having strangers pester them for nudes or being accosted with surprise dick pics.

How has that suddenly become a difficult concept for people in our society to understand?


Women have been getting these solicitations in various forms since Og asked Ogette to lift up her loin cloth.  It's just in recent years women finally have cultural cache to say something about it.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

keldaria: Harry Freakstorm: WhippingBoi: If you want class and refinement, go to Burger King.

But i don't want to dress up for it.

You guys are weird asking for nudes from McDonald's and Burger King. Everyone knows Wendy's is where it's at. I can be the only one that likes red heads.


Enough to go face deep in her Baconator?
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think McDonalds is the best place to procure nude pics. He should have went for the McChicken, the best fast food sandwich. I don't even need to threaten to shoot up the place for extra McChicken sauce packets. The staff is so friendly and more than willing to oblige.

One time I asked for McChicken sauce packets and they gave me three. I said, "Wow, three for free!" and the nice friendly McDonald's worker laughed and said, "I'm going to call you 3-for-free!".

Now the staff greets me with "hey it's 3-for-free!" and ALWAYS give me three packets. It's such a fun and cool atmosphere at my local McDonald's restaurant, I go there at least 3 times a week for lunch and a large iced coffee with milk instead of cream, 1-2 times for breakfast on the weekend, and maybe once for dinner when I'm in a rush but want a great meal that is affordable, fast, and can match my daily nutritional needs.

I even dip my fries in McChicken sauce, it's delicious! What a great restaurant.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I don't think McDonalds is the best place to procure nude pics. He should have went for the McChicken, the best fast food sandwich. I don't even need to threaten to shoot up the place for extra McChicken sauce packets. The staff is so friendly and more than willing to oblige.

One time I asked for McChicken sauce packets and they gave me three. I said, "Wow, three for free!" and the nice friendly McDonald's worker laughed and said, "I'm going to call you 3-for-free!".

Now the staff greets me with "hey it's 3-for-free!" and ALWAYS give me three packets. It's such a fun and cool atmosphere at my local McDonald's restaurant, I go there at least 3 times a week for lunch and a large iced coffee with milk instead of cream, 1-2 times for breakfast on the weekend, and maybe once for dinner when I'm in a rush but want a great meal that is affordable, fast, and can match my daily nutritional needs.

I even dip my fries in McChicken sauce, it's delicious! What a great restaurant.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her lips said, "No"
But her hat said, "I'm Lovin' It"
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: I learned before entering high school that women don't like having strangers pester them for nudes or being accosted with surprise dick pics.

How has that suddenly become a difficult concept for people in our society to understand?


You're new here aren't cha?

BIE?
EIP.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a scumbag.

When I ask a 16-year-old girl for her nude photos and she says "no", I respect her decision.

That is how it is supposed to be done.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Love letter to McDonalds but NOT nude pics


I thought I was the only human being left who still likes the McChicken.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middleoftheday: Goddamn good for that girl, man she's kind of hardcore.  16 and thought to grab screenshots and sh*t.  Pretty sure most of my thoughts at that age revolved around when my tits were going to arrive.  I love her.


Probably part of her problem is that her tits already have arrived.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He could have had it his way if he went to Burger King.

Burger King "Have It Your Way" Commercial 1998
Youtube aBEgegon4qo
 
docilej
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Question: How many times did this stunt work until he got caught?!!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I don't think McDonalds is the best place to procure nude pics. He should have went for the McChicken, the best fast food sandwich. I don't even need to threaten to shoot up the place for extra McChicken sauce packets. The staff is so friendly and more than willing to oblige.

One time I asked for McChicken sauce packets and they gave me three. I said, "Wow, three for free!" and the nice friendly McDonald's worker laughed and said, "I'm going to call you 3-for-free!".

Now the staff greets me with "hey it's 3-for-free!" and ALWAYS give me three packets. It's such a fun and cool atmosphere at my local McDonald's restaurant, I go there at least 3 times a week for lunch and a large iced coffee with milk instead of cream, 1-2 times for breakfast on the weekend, and maybe once for dinner when I'm in a rush but want a great meal that is affordable, fast, and can match my daily nutritional needs.

I even dip my fries in McChicken sauce, it's delicious! What a great restaurant.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x451]


I thought 'mcchicken sauce'? that's made up.

But nope. It's apparently realz

And I will eat mostly whatever. Squirrel, eel, jellyfish, snails , scotch eggs, haggis. I got some conch thawing in my sink and head on shrimp waiting to be dinner.

So wait. Where was I? Oh yeah. Mcchicken sauce. Dafuq.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sextortion?
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had to look relatively hard to learn that this took place in Pennsylvania.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I had to look relatively hard to learn that this took place in Pennsylvania.


I keep noticing this about news bits on the Internet.  That and the date are often just cockf*ckin' impossible to find.  What is happening.
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: I learned before entering high school that women don't like having strangers pester them for nudes or being accosted with surprise dick pics.

How has that suddenly become a difficult concept for people in our society to understand?


When sending surprise dick pics, choose a tasteful pose and background, at least if they are unwelcome the recipient will hopefully appreciate the time and effort. Never send unsolicited dick pics from the crapper.

Also
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I had to look relatively hard to learn that this took place in Pennsylvania.


What I want to know is how Grove City, Pennsylvania got listed under the Fark headline at the top of the page.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: I don't think McDonalds is the best place to procure nude pics. He should have went for the McChicken, the best fast food sandwich. I don't even need to threaten to shoot up the place for extra McChicken sauce packets. The staff is so friendly and more than willing to oblige.

One time I asked for McChicken sauce packets and they gave me three. I said, "Wow, three for free!" and the nice friendly McDonald's worker laughed and said, "I'm going to call you 3-for-free!".

Now the staff greets me with "hey it's 3-for-free!" and ALWAYS give me three packets. It's such a fun and cool atmosphere at my local McDonald's restaurant, I go there at least 3 times a week for lunch and a large iced coffee with milk instead of cream, 1-2 times for breakfast on the weekend, and maybe once for dinner when I'm in a rush but want a great meal that is affordable, fast, and can match my daily nutritional needs.

I even dip my fries in McChicken sauce, it's delicious! What a great restaurant.


It'll be a short life but a merry one.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skinink: He could have had it his way if he went to Burger King.

[YouTube video: Burger King "Have It Your Way" Commercial 1998]


I bet he told her...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
