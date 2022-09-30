 Skip to content
(CNN)   Bath reopens bath, 207 years after initial opening and being closed for 40 years. Still smells like pee   (cnn.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"During its Victorian heyday, the eccentric Mr W. Evans, along with his pet baboon, presided over the pools, teaching swimming, and diving into the pool from a great height while wearing a tall hat to protect his head..."

This doesn't sound wildly different from some of the pools around here, except replace "baboon" with "meth-head cousin."
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Still not as cool as the original Roman Baths that are still in use in Bath...
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
After 207 years..

The Young Ones - It's a bit cloudy, Rick
Youtube LsWGlXGx5PQ
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Frowns on your shenanigans
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

robertus: [Fark user image 194x260]
Frowns on your shenanigans


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The wife and I traveled to Bath with family. We had cream tea.
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was cool.
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Please don't throw chocolate bars into the bath.  ( I took this photo at the Roman bath)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Been there - pissed in that!
No, wait - that was the 'Hole in the Wall' nightclub close by
 
