(Yahoo)   Welcome to the party, Pal   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
take my picture with it
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vote then
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprised.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know of one way to get over anxiety. Take off your shoes and socks, then make tiny fist with your toes. Trust me, I've been on the internet for 22 years.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: I know of one way to get over anxiety. Take off your shoes and socks, then make tiny fist with your toes. Trust me, I've been on the internet for 22 years.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta be pretty stressful pretending to be perfect on social media all of the time.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how the typical American attitude of "Go die someplace where it inconveniences us the least" leads to mental health issues in people.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, we still have some of the partially functioning remnants of a mental health infrastructure here, so it is being observed. Doubt the phenomenon is unique to California.
I doubt people are any happier anywhere else.
Certainly haven't seen any indication of it.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marianne Williamson: Why You're So Sad
Youtube qlNPVhmS7Yw
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A society that has become engineered to emotionally hide children from everything even slightly difficult and heap praise unnecessarily on them, doesn't work out well when those same children become adults and reality sets in that they are not the most special beautiful intelligent wonderful creature to have ever walked the earth?

This is my shocked face.  -_-
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cocozilla: Vote then


Who says they aren't already voting?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call a teenager with mental health issues?

A teenager.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Greymalkin: A society that has become engineered to emotionally hide children from everything even slightly difficult and heap praise unnecessarily on them, doesn't work out well when those same children become adults and reality sets in that they are not the most special beautiful intelligent wonderful creature to have ever walked the earth?

This is my shocked face.  -_-


IN MY DAY
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cocozilla: Vote then


In CA 20 to 34 year olds make up about 21%.  35 and above make up about 50%.  And Boomer has all the resources.  And politicians love slobbering the knobs of people with resources.

Besides the way of blood and steel, how do young people in CA defeat Boomer?  Voting harder?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: cocozilla: Vote then

In CA 20 to 34 year olds make up about 21%.  35 and above make up about 50%.  And Boomer has all the resources.  And politicians love slobbering the knobs of people with resources.

Besides the way of blood and steel, how do young people in CA defeat Boomer?  Voting harder?


th.bing.comView Full Size

Blitz him from the blind side.
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size

These fight back.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Drinking at work is frowned upon now. No wonder they're depressed.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We're gonna need some more FBI guys, I guess.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gen X here. The reason I didn't deal with depression as a young adult is I didn't know it had a name. Depression to me was just people that felt sad. If I had said I was depressed, my parents would have told ne to suck it up because I had it good compared to others, since they didn't know what it was either.
I was a much older adult before I realized I had a light case of direction since forever.  I'm glad these young adults are able to identify it and hopefully work towards dealing with it. Beats wondering WTF is wrong with you for 30 years.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: It's amazing how the typical American attitude of "Go die someplace where it inconveniences us the least" leads to mental health issues in people.


No, that's universal.

The American version is "That'll be 10 installments of $209.99 for the ride to the place you can die where it inconveniences us the least.  Pay up."
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SBinRR: .
I was a much older adult before I realized I had a light case of direction since forever.


Depression. Not direction.
Man, is that depressing.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Gen X here. The reason I didn't deal with depression as a young adult is I didn't know it had a name. Depression to me was just people that felt sad. If I had said I was depressed, my parents would have told ne to suck it up because I had it good compared to others, since they didn't know what it was either.
I was a much older adult before I realized I had a light case of direction since forever.  I'm glad these young adults are able to identify it and hopefully work towards dealing with it. Beats wondering WTF is wrong with you for 30 years.


I was depressed for decades.

I finally got a diagnosis--- I'm schizoid, meaning it's impossible for me to have friendship/care about more than a handful of people. Once I knew that, I stopped feeling guilty about not caring about people and the depression went away. Ironically it's also made me more social.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The poll reveals a generation under strain from a wide range of problems, with 86% saying the cost of housing was an extremely or very serious problem


This is why I left; my parents didn't own a house and I knew I'd never be able to afford one unless I lived with them well into my 40s.
 
