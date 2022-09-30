 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   There's a problem with Elon Musk's fanbois. Well, lots of problems, actually. These are pretty broken people we're talking about -- cretins, morons, and lickspittles, mainly. But for the purpose of TFA, we're just going to focus on one problem   (slate.com) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, Twitter, Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO, astonishing trove of text messages, Alex Kantrowitz notes, Musk's interest, late March, prominent Silicon Valley angel investor  
•       •       •

708 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2022 at 8:55 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Several years ago I answered a question on Quora asking who the better CEO was, Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk.

I answered that it was Elon Musk, hands down. While Bezos had built up Amazon, it had come at a cost of jobs and livelihoods for so many people. Causing so many small businesses and even large, well established brick and mortar stores to shut down or scale back. Bezos' wealth came with a very real cost for society. Contrast that to Musk who created Tesla, which near single handidly made the EV business an actual thing. Before Tesla, EVs were novelty projects like the EV1. They were far from mainstream and it seemed the automotive industry was only doing it for government subsidies and some PR. Now all major automakers are heavily invested. Not just in EVs, but self driving tech as well. This has created so many jobs around the world and is working to help mitigate carbon emissions worldwide. And look at SpaceX, leading the way in privatized space flight, and using that to create Starlink, satellite based broadband internet. Once again more advancements for mankind and more jobs all around

But then Elon found his way to Twitter, and now I wish he'd just shut the fark up and go the fark away
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a problem with Elon Musk's fanbois haters. Well, lots of problems, actually. These are pretty broken people we're talking about -- cretins, morons, and lickspittles, mainly.

FTFY
 
buster_v
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Rich people are magic
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So he's Trump, just with more money.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Twitter feed, stopped reading there.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you need a shiaty inefficient way to do something...Elon is your person

/ he solved traffic FOREVER, you guys!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But on the other hand, Tesla has really taken market share from BMW and Audi among the key demographic of consumers who don't know that rear view mirrors exist, and wouldn't use them even if they did.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He needs people to tell him that word vomit does not equal good ideas and to shut up.

Elon, babe. I'm perfect at calling you a dumbass. I work super cheap, and I'll be available to insult your ideas at any time and on any medium. If you pay for the classes, I'll learn stone carving and Middle Kingdom Egyptian Hieroglyphics.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No one in his text messages told him buying Twitter might be a bad idea

Because those yes people are living through him. They'd totally buy Twitter and set things straight if they only had the money. Teliing Elon to buy it is the next best thing.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Elon Musk Fanbois know that he's working to build a whiter, more male world.

That's it. They're afraid of being a minority because they know how minorities are treated. It's the same reason they're Trump fans.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SBinRR: No one in his text messages told him buying Twitter might be a bad idea

Because those yes people are living through him. They'd totally buy Twitter and set things straight if they only had the money. Teliing Elon to buy it is the next best thing.


Yeah, Elon really needs a father-figure in his life sitting him down and giving him the sage advice that comes with age and wisdom.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh boy, Subby has just unleashed the unbridled rage of Redditors in basements everywhere.

I'm sure they'll get right on to real life revenge once mom brings them their second breakfast chicken tendies and they've had a fappy nappy.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

El_Dan: But on the other hand, Tesla has really taken market share from BMW and Audi among the key demographic of consumers who don't know that rear view mirrors exist, and wouldn't use them even if they did.


It's not my fault my A4 has auto dimming rear and side mirrors, I just can't see you back there.
 
alex10294
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's not that great, really. History won't remember the person who set the vision, put together the teams, and lead the projects for the first viable electric car and the first reusable rocket. If he doesn't step it up, he'll be forgotten by history.  I mean, I totally did more than that last week.  For instance, I made a burrito.

Just remember, some of his many projects *didn't* work out. People shouldn't take chances like that. And others are late. Late is bad, and he should feel bad.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That was gross. And everyone mentioned in that article is horrible. This world is in worse shape than I thought.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

alex10294: He's not that great, really. History won't remember the person who set the vision, put together the teams, and lead the projects for the first viable electric car and the first reusable rocket. If he doesn't step it up, he'll be forgotten by history.  I mean, I totally did more than that last week.  For instance, I made a burrito.

Just remember, some of his many projects *didn't* work out. People shouldn't take chances like that. And others are late. Late is bad, and he should feel bad.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Get down from there this instant William Morrison! Don't you know that electric car isn't viable?!?!?!?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Elon Musk Fanbois know that he's working to build a whiter, more male world.

That's it. They're afraid of being a minority because they know how minorities are treated. It's the same reason they're Trump fans.


I still do not understand why they would want that....

/ Unless the whole men's rights thing is cover for them being sexually attracted to other dudes.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: So he's Trump, just with more money.


FTFY.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

alex10294: He's not that great, really. History won't remember the person who set the vision, put together the teams, and lead the projects for the first viable electric car and the first reusable rocket. If he doesn't step it up, he'll be forgotten by history.  I mean, I totally did more than that last week.  For instance, I made a burrito.

Just remember, some of his many projects *didn't* work out. People shouldn't take chances like that. And others are late. Late is bad, and he should feel bad.


Okay, ancient account with a hotmail link that I've never seen before. Oh, and the user name...

*chef's kiss*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Several years ago I answered a question on Quora asking who the better CEO was, Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk.

I answered that it was Elon Musk, hands down. While Bezos had built up Amazon, it had come at a cost of jobs and livelihoods for so many people. Causing so many small businesses and even large, well established brick and mortar stores to shut down or scale back. Bezos' wealth came with a very real cost for society. Contrast that to Musk who created Tesla, which near single handidly made the EV business an actual thing. Before Tesla, EVs were novelty projects like the EV1. They were far from mainstream and it seemed the automotive industry was only doing it for government subsidies and some PR. Now all major automakers are heavily invested. Not just in EVs, but self driving tech as well. This has created so many jobs around the world and is working to help mitigate carbon emissions worldwide. And look at SpaceX, leading the way in privatized space flight, and using that to create Starlink, satellite based broadband internet. Once again more advancements for mankind and more jobs all around

But then Elon found his way to Twitter, and now I wish he'd just shut the fark up and go the fark away


Minor quibble. Musk forced his way onto Tesla's board. The company had already existed.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Elon Musk Fanbois know that he's working to build a whiter, more male world.

That's it. They're afraid of being a minority because they know how minorities are treated. It's the same reason they're Trump fans.

I still do not understand why they would want that....

/ Unless the whole men's rights thing is cover for them being sexually attracted to other dudes.


The men's rights movement evolved from the era in which women were finally allowed economic independence, which means they could start being more choosey about what men they dated, i.e., they don't have to deal with shiatty proto-incels anymore to open a bank account, thus turning them into full fledged incels.

This greatly angered the incels as their pool of incredibly desperate women shrank dramatically. Now they biatch about women constantly online and occasionally shoot places up.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Look at him. He's clearly an alien.

They obviously have mind-worms controlling their behavior.
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.