arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These rural white criminals and their lies....
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Greenfield woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve stand corn stand over several weeks ...

Even the self-checkout registers in stores have somone overseeing them. The owner is a fool.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of green..
 
dletter
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I mean, are we the only ones with self-serve "on your honor" corn stands?

I'm sure anywhere with them, you have hoodlums like this.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That shucks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Is the corn OK though?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Police came up with an estimate of anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 being taken from the stand.

They valued the corn at $250 million.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I went to a self-serve on your honor firewood stand in Maine.  Just driving along and thinking "we need some firewood" and there it is.  Just some guy's driveway with a firewoood shack.
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Police came up with an estimate of anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000 being taken from the stand.

They valued the corn at $250 million.


Crop math.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I always pictured Farmer Joe, up at the house with a high powered rifle, ready to blast my money hook to heck if I do so much as short change him a dollar.
 
Floki
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Friends, Hoosiers, Countrymen! Lend me your ears!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Investigators were thankful to witnesses for the kernels of information they provided.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Revolutionize honor system stands by using one of the multitude of apps that handle electronic payments?

However then there would be a record of how much cash they're not paying taxes on.
 
jmr61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm sure this story is really important but faux news links don't get my click.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is what happens when some people emerge from corn teen.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That is diabolical.  Think of the planning that went into that.

There was a tiny part of me that wanted to open a corn stand in Indiana.  That dream is now dead.  This is why America is falling apart.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Investigators were thankful to witnesses for the kernels of information they provided.


Ok. That one physically hurt
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 400x400]

[Fark user image image 425x520]


From the picture you provided, the answer is obvious. Buy a bidet.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm often in corn country in upstate NY, and the honor stands are common.
BUT, there's always a big-ass lock on the steel money box with just a narrow slot for cash. There's no making change. Or helping yourself to cash.
 
dletter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: I'm often in corn country in upstate NY, and the honor stands are common.
BUT, there's always a big-ass lock on the steel money box with just a narrow slot for cash. There's no making change. Or helping yourself to cash.


Not narrow enough apparently (or a big enough lock in this case)
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I went to a self-serve on your honor firewood stand in Maine.  Just driving along and thinking "we need some firewood" and there it is.  Just some guy's driveway with a firewoood shack.


There were 2 big lakes where I grew up. Lots of unoccupied cabins. Every single one that had a boat ramp also had a sign and a drop box saying "You're welcome to use our boat ramp as long as you don't break anything. Please donate" We found one close/easily accessible and put several dollar bills in it.
 
Betep
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's a lot of corn, even if it was Pirate Corn.
/Buccaneer.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There is no food product on Earth cheaper than sweet corn from a roadside stand in Indiana during sweet corn season. We're talking like 20 ears for $2.00 sometimes even less.There can't have been much money in that til on any one occasion.
 
