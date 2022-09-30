 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   You can probably stop panicking about global nuclear war   (thedrive.com) divider line
46
    More: News, Nuclear warfare, Nuclear weapon, World War II, Nuclear weapons, specter of nuclear war, Russia, Russia's recent announcement, direct nuclear threats  
•       •       •

1663 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2022 at 3:02 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure this is one of those "if he was gonna do it, he'd have done it already" situations

Putin's not in his right mind and all of this is most likely the result of the debilitating effects of a terminal disease, it's treatments, having nothing but a bunch of sycophantic yes-men to talk to, and an overblown sense of confidence due to getting away with so much heinous shiat for so long

Best thing would be for Putin to be taken out behind his Dacha and shot. It would be the most merciful thing for Ukraine, the Russians and Putin himself, finally freed from his misery
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
These projections are based on rational thinking, which Putin is no longer capable of.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh thank god. The academics are here to reassure me. I feel so much better.

Everything fine! Go about your business!
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: These projections are based on rational thinking, which Putin is no longer capable of.


the nuclear button isn't a literal button, the command to launch has to go through a number of people all of whom need to be completely irrational for them to launch something globally.
they might blow up some forest near lyman or something though, but they'd suffer a great deal from whatever the retaliation is to do that.

the ROI isn't there, ukraine doesn't even have a fleet where they could send a few ship killing nukes at.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe instead of global thermonuclear war, we could play a nice game of Chess?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I suspect he already pushed the big red button & the shiat didnt work because it hasnt seen any maintenance since 1992.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It probably won't happen - unless there's money to be made.  The problem is that it could get out of hand and inconvenience the wealthy.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Any chance is too much of a chance.
 
trialpha
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Oh thank god. The academics are here to reassure me. I feel so much better.

Everything fine! Go about your business!


There's not much point worrying about it. There's exactly nothing you can do to change the possibility of a nuclear war, and there's next to nothing you can do to prepare for one.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Listen here, subby:

1. You don't know my level of anxiety.
2. I don't trust anyone named "Tyler". Just another privileged asshole name given to privileged assholes.
3. Yelling people to calm down in any manner is the quickest was to enrage them and escalate the situation.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Grew up in the '60s.

Been there, done that Subby.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
While I certainly hope they are right, a lot of these folks were the same people saying Putin would never invade Ukraine in the first place, because it would such a stupid thing to do.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone needs to put a bullet in Putin's head. It will take some brave Russian who is going to give up his life for his country to murder Putin.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The fear is what happens to the remaining weapons and fissile material when russia finally implodes. Kind of like that last time.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If his grip on power is slipping, I could see him using nukes. With what kind of strange justifications he comes up with, it wouldn't shock me.

Juc: the command to launch has to go through a number of people all of whom need to be completely irrational for them to launch something globally.


I was actually thinking about the Bastille during the French revolution.

The commander had orders to blow it up if it was under threat. So he decided to do that. There is a famous scene from the film La Révolution française which show his own troops refusing to let the commander enter in the powder room to set it ablaze. The troops under his command knew that blowing it up would have led to mass-casualties of not just the rebels attacking the Bastille, but also those who lived around it.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Juc: Jake Havechek: These projections are based on rational thinking, which Putin is no longer capable of.

the nuclear button isn't a literal button, the command to launch has to go through a number of people all of whom need to be completely irrational for them to launch something globally.
they might blow up some forest near lyman or something though, but they'd suffer a great deal from whatever the retaliation is to do that.

the ROI isn't there, ukraine doesn't even have a fleet where they could send a few ship killing nukes at.


This.

Also, if they couldn't find a reason to use nukes during the entirety of the cold war, they certainly won't find a reason now. It's not like they are worried about Ukraine invading them.

The most likely candidates to use nukes are either NK, Pakistan and India (on each other if anything), or Israel (if the entire middle east decides to team up on them). Just my 2 cents.
 
King Something
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Maybe instead of global thermonuclear war, we could play a nice game of Chess?


....which reminds me, I need to go to Costco to pick up a pallet of AA batteries and 2 drums of water-based lubricant.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We have all kinds of retaliatory shiat aimed at Russia.

If Vlad wanted to suicide, that would be the most epically unforgettable suicide in the past and future history of the planet.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I never was panicking, but lordly, Yellow 3 got one hell of a workout this week.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

chewd: I suspect he already pushed the big red button & the shiat didnt work because it hasnt seen any maintenance since 1992.


this is the most likely scenario for a number of things in the former Soviet Union dating back to the 1970's.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, Professor, would you say it's time for everyone to panic?

Yes I would, Kent.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Pretty sure this is one of those "if he was gonna do it, he'd have done it already" situations



I'm thinking more along the lines of "if he was able to do it..."
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guarantee you that they are going through their nuclear arsenal and looking for the one nuke that isn't stuffed full of cardboard.

I think he'll do it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anyone happy a car website did the research?  No investigative reporters needed here.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nuclear war happens I won't have to worry about...

* For profit healthcare.
* For profit education.
* Housing used as investment vehicles.
* Donald Trump getting off for his crimes.
* Global warming (at a slower pace but faster then normal, yeah we get incinerated right away but hey nuclear winter is a nice chill period!)
* Pollution... cause... radiation all over the place.
* No more school shootings.
* No more religious loony birds.
* No more telemarketers calling.

I mean.... damn... almost wish iat would happen.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

10 to 20 million, tops!
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nimbull: wish iat


Filter is crazy these days
 
Nimbull
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Nimbull: wish iat

Filter is crazy these days


No type-o cause I got excited at the thought of never getting a call from telemarketers ever again.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm a Gen X kid. I've been expecting to die in a nuclear blast for the majority of my life. I'm actually feeling a fair bit of nostalgia over the threat of nuclear destruction.

WOLVERINES!!!!
 
Murkanen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The fear that Putin was going to destroy the world with nuclear hellfire was always unsubstantiated, and unjustified, bullshiat.  The only people who hid behind it were cowards and people who were looking for any excuse they could grasp to justify their want to refuse aid to Ukraine.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Putin, personally, I don't trust. I'd put some pretty good odds of everyone sane within five miles of him having a hidden knife on them at all times for him to fall on if he did give the order. People don't want to die.

One hopes for a revolution before it gets to the point he orders an nuke.
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Herman Kahn would've loved this.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Nuclear war happens I won't have to worry about...

* For profit healthcare.
* For profit education.
* Housing used as investment vehicles.
* Donald Trump getting off for his crimes.
* Global warming (at a slower pace but faster then normal, yeah we get incinerated right away but hey nuclear winter is a nice chill period!)
* Pollution... cause... radiation all over the place.
* No more school shootings.
* No more religious loony birds.
* No more telemarketers calling.

I mean.... damn... almost wish iat would happen.


And you get mutant superpowers, and you get mutant superpowers, everyone gets mutant superpowers!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From the experts in the article:I don't know and it depends. Demonstrative employment can yield different scenarios.

Well Hell, I could have told them that.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Nuclear war happens I won't have to worry about...

* For profit healthcare.
* For profit education.
* Housing used as investment vehicles.
* Donald Trump getting off for his crimes.
* Global warming (at a slower pace but faster then normal, yeah we get incinerated right away but hey nuclear winter is a nice chill period!)
* Pollution... cause... radiation all over the place.
* No more school shootings.
* No more religious loony birds.
* No more telemarketers calling.

I mean.... damn... almost wish iat would happen.


The only downsides will either be being dead, or living in a world akin to The Walking Dead.

Either is a hard pass for me.

BTW, if we escape this, we will learn nothing from it.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"You can probably stop panicking about global nuclear war"

ah, the plaintive sound of the "self-declared nuclear weapons expert" mating call, lo see how they flock
 
Decorus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Juc: Jake Havechek: These projections are based on rational thinking, which Putin is no longer capable of.

the nuclear button isn't a literal button, the command to launch has to go through a number of people all of whom need to be completely irrational for them to launch something globally.
they might blow up some forest near lyman or something though, but they'd suffer a great deal from whatever the retaliation is to do that.

the ROI isn't there, ukraine doesn't even have a fleet where they could send a few ship killing nukes at.

This.

Also, if they couldn't find a reason to use nukes during the entirety of the cold war, they certainly won't find a reason now. It's not like they are worried about Ukraine invading them.

The most likely candidates to use nukes are either NK, Pakistan and India (on each other if anything), or Israel (if the entire middle east decides to team up on them). Just my 2 cents.


They kidnapped a couple million Ukrainians. Do you honestly think that the Ukrainians are going to stop at Russia's border when they haven't gotten those people back?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's just TONS of Eeyores round here who are POSITIVE the nukes will be launched. Any. Day. Now. I need to start marking them so I can gloat after Putin gets overthrown and dies.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Global nuclear war" is not the probable outcome here nor what is being worried about. There is no ambiguity what would happen if Russia wanted to play that game.

The issue is Russia considering using small "tactical" nuclear weapons, ie roughly Hiroshima sized, to wipe out Ukrainian  military, or cities and non-military citizens, maybe one city at a time to force capitulation. What does NATO/the West/everyone who isn't Russia do in this situation? Do we sit idly as hundreds of thousands are slaughtered because Ukraine didn't sign on a piece of parchment decades ago? Do we start conventionally attacking Russian forces everywhere outside Russia with the promise that any nuclear reprisal will be met by annihilation? This is brinksmanship at its "finest".

And comparisons with what the US did in WWII are ridiculous, of course. We know who attacked who ie started both conflicts.
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I guarantee you that they are going through their nuclear arsenal and looking for the one nuke that isn't stuffed full of cardboard.

I think he'll do it.


Unfortunately for the Russians, that one nuke has been stuffed full of used pinball machine parts instead of cardboard.
 
Lycan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Nimbull: Nuclear war happens I won't have to worry about...

* For profit healthcare.
* For profit education.
* Housing used as investment vehicles.
* Donald Trump getting off for his crimes.
* Global warming (at a slower pace but faster then normal, yeah we get incinerated right away but hey nuclear winter is a nice chill period!)
* Pollution... cause... radiation all over the place.
* No more school shootings.
* No more religious loony birds.
* No more telemarketers calling.

I mean.... damn... almost wish iat would happen.

And you get mutant superpowers, and you get mutant superpowers, everyone gets mutant superpowers!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FuManchu7
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Great_Milenko:
BTW, if we escape this, we will learn nothing from it.

What is anyone supposed to learn?  Don't allow dictatorships to form in nuclear armed countries? Do we immediately dog-pile North Korea?  Invade any country that becomes a dictatorship?  Let dictators do whatever they want to avoid a nuclear showdown?

Effective diplomacy requires both sides to be rational actors.  When one side is hell-bent to flip the table, there's nothing anyone can do about it short of war.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


also

Watchmen 2009 Dr Manhattan screams "Leave Me Alone!" (Dr Manhattan TV Interview Scene)
Youtube HZl4kG3IAJo
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.