(YouTube)   Cam9 memorial livecast of Ian's visit to South Carolina   (youtube.com)
19
    Live  
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's official, 3 of 9 cams were lost, cam9 among them.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boooo... Season 1 had more action.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, he should stop talking.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🔴 LIVE #IRL - Hurricane IAN Intercept, now in South Carolina - 9/30/2022
Youtube b3CoHYMlrFI

this one is still live
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking:
"I can't believe thirteen-hundred people are listening to me eat a cheeseburger!  It's YouTube!"
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: It's official, 3 of 9 cams were lost, cam9 among them.


Did cam 8 survive? When I was watching it was getting shellacked in Punta Gorda.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?

I'm confused.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7 of 9 cam okay?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: It's official, 3 of 9 cams were lost, cam9 among them.


LONG LIVE CAM 9!
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently the sun and all power is off.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rocket Number 9 okay?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rip cam 9 gone but not forgotten
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Linky to frying pan tower cam offshore of Wilmington NC
Frying Pan Ocean Cam powered by EXPLORE.org
Youtube vGimsBVpuN8
 
undernova
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Getting pretty blustery here in Raleigh...
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I will never forget where I was when Cam9 went down.
I was sitting in my office eating some tacos.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is anyone else as "awed" by the "brilliance" of naming a beach Surfside Beach?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

undernova: Getting pretty blustery here in Raleigh...


That's all the politicians talking at once.
 
