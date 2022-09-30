 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Man admits giving two-month-old baby cocaine   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: Dumbass, Perth and Kinross, Scots law, Perth, Scotland, Blairgowrie and Rattray, guilty plea, 30-year-old, Solicitor Michael O'Neill, two-month-old baby cocaine  
33 Comments     (+0 »)
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If you're growing teeth, and want some gum relief, cocaine."

feelnumb.comView Full Size


- They ended up cutting this Clapton bit from Sesame Street
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
cdn.sanity.ioView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What the hell is "baby cocaine"?
And does it lose its potency after 2 months?
 
Kuroshin [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They are just making sure that's the coolest baby on the planet.

/now just try to get it to shut up
 
b0rg9
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bully! It's how you grow up big and strong.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He was colicky, it's OK.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jeebus, babies don't need cocaine.

They need bourbon.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I hope it was for a toothache
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: What the hell is "baby cocaine"?
And does it lose its potency after 2 months?


Sure. It's like baby aspirin but with a cherry flavor.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did they not pay their cocaine licence?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kids got a screenplay he's wanting to produce.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This time of year, I usually save my 'baby cocaine' for the trick or treaters.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This guy is a lot crazier than he looks.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
idiot.  you don't give babies stimulants.  opioids and ludes are the way to go.

what a moron.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That is a seriously dangerous lack of risk assessment and decision making skills, nevermind questionable morals.

I think we need a new legal classification for people that doesn't necessarily involve prison: "idiotic, requires adult supervision".  This guy should not be allowed to make choices.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When my kids were little I wanted them to sleep and not shiat in their pants. So my videogame and drinking and smoking could continue unabated.
Giving little babies blow will do just the opposite.
This guy is obviously not a very good parent.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That doesn't sound very baby metal.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: idiot.  you don't give babies stimulants.  opioids and ludes are the way to go.

what a moron.


Good luck finding the ludes
 
Malenfant
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: That is a seriously dangerous lack of risk assessment and decision making skills, nevermind questionable morals.

I think we need a new legal classification for people that doesn't necessarily involve prison: "idiotic, requires adult supervision".  This guy should not be allowed to make choices.


Questionable morals? He's a lot less selfish than most cokeheads are.

More seriously, things like halfway houses are useful for people who can't make their own choices right now, but don't quite belong in prison.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: tom baker's scarf: idiot.  you don't give babies stimulants.  opioids and ludes are the way to go.

what a moron.

Good luck finding the ludes


Last I checked they're easy to get...if you live in South Africa.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dr. Bison: Bully! It's how you grow up big and strong.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Why does he have a baby in stuffed in his onesie?
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That baby later in the week:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: That is a seriously dangerous lack of risk assessment and decision making skills, nevermind questionable morals.

I think we need a new legal classification for people that doesn't necessarily involve prison: "idiotic, requires adult supervision".  This guy should not be allowed to make choices.


A lack of risk assessment and decision making skills from a coke head.  I'm shocked
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: That doesn't sound very baby metal.


This does

BABYMETAL // MEGITSUNE 「メギツネ」【AVENGER ERA】
Youtube m9P2WJI0A_c
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: tom baker's scarf: idiot.  you don't give babies stimulants.  opioids and ludes are the way to go.

what a moron.

Good luck finding the ludes


Don't make fun of the olds
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
After reading that story the "what crimes have you reported?" at the end felt like a challenge.

No, Mirror, I don't think I can do better than babies on cocaine.  God.  Get off my back.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When baby's cries grew hard to bear
I popped him in the Frigidaire  (Henry Graham)
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Legalize it.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Seems like a waste of perfectly good cocaine.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Unsung_Hero: That is a seriously dangerous lack of risk assessment and decision making skills, nevermind questionable morals.

I think we need a new legal classification for people that doesn't necessarily involve prison: "idiotic, requires adult supervision".  This guy should not be allowed to make choices.

Questionable morals? He's a lot less selfish than most cokeheads are.

More seriously, things like halfway houses are useful for people who can't make their own choices right now, but don't quite belong in prison.


That's not what halfway houses do
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Of course you give a two month old baby cocaine. What kind of asshole gives them adult cocaine?
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: tom baker's scarf: idiot.  you don't give babies stimulants.  opioids and ludes are the way to go.

what a moron.

Good luck finding the ludes


You can ask Cosby. I'm sure he has some stashed somewhere.
 
