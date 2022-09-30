 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   Sailor accused of arson in the Bonhomme Richard fire found not guilty on both charges   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the US Navy was looking for a scapegoat. Man, weren't 30 officers and enlisted getting spanked enough?
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He must have been supper not guilty. The navy seems to excel on finding a scapegoat and hanging someone. The worst had to be the USS Iowa turret explosion.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: He must have been supper not guilty. The navy seems to excel on finding a scapegoat and hanging someone. The worst had to be the USS Iowa turret explosion.


They still haven't acknowledged that one.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Looks like the US Navy was looking for a scapegoat. Man, weren't 30 officers and enlisted getting spanked enough?


No, because they needed someone to blame the fire on. It couldn't be just typical USN incompetence (see McCain, Fitzgerald), IT HAD TO BE SOMEONE'S FAULT.

And we'll leave out the utter incompetence at every level of the firefighting effort (except for the deckplate sailors who actually went in). This guy's videos are an amazing look at the fire/firefighting efforts (or lack thereof)
Bonhomme Richard Fire Investigation: Part 1 - The Timeline | What's Going on With Shipping?
Youtube JyMLckaPEkM
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No physical evidence tying him to the crime.  They only went by a text message where he is complaining about the situation (on board) as being hazardous.  Given how yard birds are lax about following safety and general housekeeping principles, I can see that.  The kid probably was a scapegoat while people who did deserve to be spanked actually did get spanked.
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
...testimony from fellow shipmates bolstered the case against Mays along with his own words when he was being escorted in handcuffs and blurted out, according to the sailor escorting him to the brig: "It had to be done. I did it."
The defense said Mays, known for being flippant, was being sarcastic ...

This why you shouldn't blurt out a confession without having a lawyer present.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Man, how thin was the case that even a Navy court couldn't find him guility.


Also wondering how this guy is still an E-1? I mean the qualification for promotion is "Complete boot camp and hang around for six months." Did they bust him down, then charge him with arson?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
His career in the Navy is still farked
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The failure to extinguish or contain the fire led to temperatures exceeding 1,200 degrees (649 Celsius) in some areas, melting sections of the ship into molten metal that flowed into other parts of the ship.

This is obviously a government conspiracy designed to make 9/11 Truthers look stupid.
 
