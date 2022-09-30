 Skip to content
(Guardian)   New Zealand health ministry f*cks up with Hepatitis C awareness ad campaign (NSFW pic)   (theguardian.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The gesture is long established as 'sign language' for a series of very rude words, in short "F*%$ You!"," the complainant said. "It has no place on a billboard nor where it can be seen by children."

Failing to teach your kids that context matters is a you problem.  You taught them not to strip naked in public, for example, so just tell them to do that with gestures, too.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whatever gets their attention.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
wontsomeonethinkofthechildren.jpg
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, it did raise awareness.
 
olorin604
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If I saw it I would pause and see what it's about, so in that respect it serves it's purpose
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Hawaiian Good Luck sign!

USS Pueblos
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: "The gesture is long established as 'sign language' for a series of very rude words, in short "F*%$ You!"," the complainant said. "It has no place on a billboard nor where it can be seen by children."

Failing to teach your kids that context matters is a you problem.  You taught them not to strip naked in public, for example, so just tell them to do that with gestures, too.


Except that this clearly isn't an accident or coincidence.  They were deliberately invoking a bird-flip in order to make the message more memorable.  The only thing context changes here is the double-meaning at play, and that the subject of the flip-off is totally justified.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's an awareness campaign...
...and now we're all aware of it.

I would say it was a huge success!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

olorin604: If I saw it I would pause and see what it's about, so in that respect it serves it's purpose


You would also talk about it.  Even canceled its an effective campaign
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
