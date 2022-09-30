 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Bank employee prints $65,000 check to buy himself a ride to the gym in 26 minutes   (masslive.com) divider line
23
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clicked the article expecting a white collar type with a bit of authority and domain knowledge of the bank's security apparatus and procedures

But no. Just some brain dead twit thinking he could up and do something so brazen and obvious

Once in prison, he'll be better off shanking someone in the hopes of getting a life sentence. There's no employment prospect for someone that stupid and dishonest.
And once released, his only future will be living in misery on the streets
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Clicked the article expecting a white collar type with a bit of authority and domain knowledge of the bank's security apparatus and procedures

But no. Just some brain dead twit thinking he could up and do something so brazen and obvious

Once in prison, he'll be better off shanking someone in the hopes of getting a life sentence. There's no employment prospect for someone that stupid and dishonest.
And once released, his only future will be living in misery on the streets


Where will he go?  What will he do?  Why is this rando on Fark hassling him??

/crippled by Exit Stencil angst
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Clicked the article expecting a white collar type with a bit of authority and domain knowledge of the bank's security apparatus and procedures

But no. Just some brain dead twit thinking he could up and do something so brazen and obvious

Once in prison, he'll be better off shanking someone in the hopes of getting a life sentence. There's no employment prospect for someone that stupid and dishonest.
And once released, his only future will be living in misery on the streets


This.  A persxns so stupid is a danger to themselves and others.  They have to be held in captivity.  For our safety and theirs.
 
BrainGenius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, BMW people really ARE all assholes.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are gonna do something like that go big or go home, take all the money you can and GTFO of the country.

Years ago I worked at a place that issued a lot of corporate credit cards to people that worked in the field all over the world and we would have a lot of them come through our department. We had a person in the department swipe one and use it to pay her bills. Yeah it was real hard to figure that one out since her name was on the bill.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and with restitution? hahaha

/even if they credit the current vaule
//do you know what the depreciation on bmw is just driving it off the lot?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, apparently you can buy a BMW half price after they were driven off the lot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
26 minutes is also how long it took to uncover his scheme.
Man, that was actually criminally stupid.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bank employee in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood has been accused of forging a $65,000 at the bank to buy himself a brand new BMW, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office.

Was this before or after he accidentally the whole thing?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone named Damion doing something devilish? Nonsense.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A majority of fraud is relatively simple to detect. The process to detect it is commonly the issue; having a single person balancing the ledger, not rotating duties, forcing accountability up the chain of hierarchy.  Employers become quickly complicit with trusting staff to act honorably. Most fraud starts with slow amounts. At a bare minimum basic fraud detection/prevention measures should be used.

/ and if your sole accountant or bookkeeper hasn't taken a vacation in a decade and refuses to do so they very likely are covering something up.
//fraud investigation is part of what I do.  I hate finding good people doing stupid stuff, career-killers in most cases.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jut remember:  You only read about the stupid ones in the news.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the bank checked the security camera recordings for the day the check was drawn up, to make sure they had the right idiot for the right idiocy.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Jut remember:  You only read about the stupid ones in the news.


I wonder how many smart people got fraudulent PPP loans and sat quietly, didn't tell anyone, didn't buy anything stupid and post it in their social media accounts. Just sitting their bidding their time.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At least he didn't scoop up all the less than whole penny amounts from people's paychecks.   Hmmm...  I'll bet no one ever thought of pulling that super scam, man.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: bughunter: Jut remember:  You only read about the stupid ones in the news.

I wonder how many smart people got fraudulent PPP loans and sat quietly, didn't tell anyone, didn't buy anything stupid and post it in their social media accounts. Just sitting their bidding their time.


We'll, most of those crimes were honest mistakes.  'I thought I had 500 employees but when I was counting them, Ed walked past the window 498 times."
 
Monac
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This guy's mistake was not stealing enough.  If he had taken $65 billion, he'd be "too big to fail" or something, and the GOP would rush to bail him out.

Of course, he'd have to shell out a hundred million or so in campaign contributions, but that'd only be about 0.15% of his take.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

petec: and with restitution? hahaha

/even if they credit the current vaule
//do you know what the depreciation on bmw is just driving it off the lot?


Depends on the BMW. A friend of mine bought a new 1M, drove it for four years, including a bunch of track events, and sold it back to the dealer for $500 more than he paid for it. I could have flipped my M2 for a profit for at least the first 18 months I owned it. Even 6 years later, I've been offered more than 80% of what I bought it for.

A seven series or an X6 like this jean-e-ows bought? Even in today's overheated market, you'd do just as well lighting a bundle of C notes on fire.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Damion Evans seems to be a common enough name.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yea, unless he planned on driving that BMW from the dealership directly down to a non-extradition country, this probably wasn't the greatest idea. And in that case, should have stolen a whole lot more money.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This guy kept on driving a shiatty car while he stole millions:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Both the movie, Owning Mahowny, and the book, Stung, are excellent.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
(looks out the window, sees Richard Pryor pull into the parking lot in his Ferrari...)
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

