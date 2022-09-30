 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Kyrgyzstan to adopt Latin alphabet, most likely going to resemble Welsh in spelling   (polskieradio.pl) divider line
20
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Cyrillic alphabet or use of Cyrillic is superior in some ways.  For instance, Cyrillic writing is consistently pronounced.  You may not know what the words mean but even as a foreigner you can quickly learn how to pronounce things written in Cyrillic as the same combination of letters always have the same sound.

Languages based on Latin letters have much more variations in pronunciation even when the letter combinations are the same especially for English.  The pronunciation is a guessing game half of the time.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Welsh
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

puffy999: Welsh


Yeah that was my bad.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: The pronunciation is a guessing game half of the time.


What do you mean only half?

/plus the vast heap of homonyms
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

puffy999: Welsh


The rest of us still won't have to fight over vowels.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: The Cyrillic alphabet or use of Cyrillic is superior in some ways.  For instance, Cyrillic writing is consistently pronounced.  You may not know what the words mean but even as a foreigner you can quickly learn how to pronounce things written in Cyrillic as the same combination of letters always have the same sound.

Languages based on Latin letters have much more variations in pronunciation even when the letter combinations are the same especially for English.  The pronunciation is a guessing game half of the time.


And they use the Latin alphabet for non-romance languages too, such as Pinyin, but change the sounds of nearly every letter.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We should reward this turn toward the West by donating some vowels to them.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's Greek 2.0
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Valde nice!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In a very similar way Mongolia is abandoning the Cyrillic alphabet as an unwelcome relic of colonialist oppression.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: mrshowrules: The pronunciation is a guessing game half of the time.

What do you mean only half?

/plus the vast heap of homonyms


Hell, the letter G alone... Signs sighted signal that massaging giraffes, though thoughtful, gets tough.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dericwater
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

anuran: In a very similar way Mongolia is abandoning the Cyrillic alphabet as an unwelcome relic of colonialist oppression.


What are they moving to? Latin alphabet as well?
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
y
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Russkiy Mir is falling apart," niezalezna.pl added.

Yeah, "pax Russica" was kaput when the tanks rolled into Ukraine.
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
not bloody likely
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: The Cyrillic alphabet or use of Cyrillic is superior in some ways.  For instance, Cyrillic writing is consistently pronounced.  You may not know what the words mean but even as a foreigner you can quickly learn how to pronounce things written in Cyrillic as the same combination of letters always have the same sound.

Languages based on Latin letters have much more variations in pronunciation even when the letter combinations are the same especially for English.  The pronunciation is a guessing game half of the time.


In Russian, 'o' declines to 'a' if the letter is not stressed.  So there goes the consistency.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: mrshowrules: The pronunciation is a guessing game half of the time.

What do you mean only half?

/plus the vast heap of homonyms


This.  Vowels in English have almost no relation to their actual sound.  Case in point for the IPA letter "aː" (open front unrounded vowel):
a       father
a...e   garage
aa      salaam
aae     baaed
aah     aah
ah      blah
au      aunt
e       sergeant
ea      heart

Meanwhile, the IPA sound aɪ has 27 different spellings in English.
 
