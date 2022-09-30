 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Spanish police seize £237,000 worth of baby eels, impound hovercraft   (theguardian.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, Eel life history, European eel, Endangered species, Eel, IUCN Red List, endangered young European eels, Europe, Threatened species  
208 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2022 at 4:16 PM (42 minutes ago)



16 Comments     (+0 »)
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police have determined that £237,000 worth of baby eels, is still just small fry.

whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The elvers, or glass eels - prized as a delicacy in Spain and parts of east Asia -

Try the veel!

/here all week
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did they take them back to their place, bouncy-bouncy?
 
alitaki
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Coooooobra?
 
alitaki
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No, Cobra used hyrdofoils. GI Joe had the hovercraft.

Damn. Stupid rookie mistake.
 
dryknife
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's a moray.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, East Asian food habits are still screwed up, go figure. I guess they can't raise enough of them in captivity, so they resort to stealing them in their actual natural habitat.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Damn is eel is delicious. And expensive.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Elvers have left the building.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: Did they take them back to their place, bouncy-bouncy?


My nipples explode with delight.
 
Chevello
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So 237k sounds like a lot, but are they .08 each or 59,250 each? I need to know how big a truck to rent.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Elvers have left the building.


I regret that I have only one smart and funny to give.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
top gear eel
Youtube uN93ey3JE-4

Feel and Sodium salesman.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Eel.  Feel the eel
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Baby eel do-do-do-do-do-do baby eel do-do-do-do-do-do baby eel do-do-do-do-do-do do-do-do
 
KB202
‘’ 1 minute ago  
... Why?!?
 
