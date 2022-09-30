 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Investiture ceremony held for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, as she joins two other justices and six raving right-wing lunatics on the United States Supreme Court   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: News, Supreme Court of the United States, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, formal investiture ceremony, John G. Roberts, Chief Justice John Roberts, President Joe Biden, Supreme Court, first Black woman  
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dissenting opinions, when well thought out and well written, can sometimes be as important as affirming ones. Thurgood Marshall wrote a mess of great ones. It is too bad that a lot of her new colleagues on the Court don't pay much attention to argument or precedent, but that's not KBJ's fault.

I wish her well.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Incredibly Smart Black Woman Given Nation's Most Impossible Job
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
KBJ was the judge who presided over the trial involving that dumbass who went to Comet Ping Pong looking for the "Democrat pedophile ring" that didn't exist.
 
Exception Collection
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

aaronx: Dissenting opinions, when well thought out and well written, can sometimes be as important as affirming ones. Thurgood Marshall wrote a mess of great ones. It is too bad that a lot of her new colleagues on the Court don't pay much attention to argument or precedent, but that's not KBJ's fault.

I wish her well.


I'm hopeful that ACB and Beerbro will end up dying to something medical - Cirrhosis for example - well before Biden's pick(s).  Hopefully in the next two years.

Alito's getting on as well.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
During the short ceremony, Chief Justice John Roberts made brief remarks, telling Jackson it was "my pleasure to extend to you a very warm welcome." a laurel and hardy handshake
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fox will claim she twerked with her hand on the BibleKoran.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is there an updated group portrait yet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Conservatives are already plotting how to get her off, no doubt.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hopefully some right wingers will die soon.

I don't necessarily mean justices - any right winger will do.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Conservatives are already plotting how to get her off, no doubt.


As if conservatives know how to get a woman off.
 
blackminded
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Conservatives are already plotting how to get her off, no doubt.


Conservatives wouldn't have the slightest idea how to get her off. See Shapiro, Ben.
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Conservatives are already plotting how to get her off, no doubt.


archerphrasing.gif
 
BFletch651
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I imagine she had an "I can still back out of this" moment just before the ceremony.
 
Number 216
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Kris_Romm: Conservatives are already plotting how to get her off, no doubt.

As if conservatives know how to get a woman off.


thespruce.comView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

neongoats: Hopefully some right wingers will die soon.

I don't necessarily mean justices - any right winger will do.


Statistically, you'll get your wish.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
(Miss Jackson, if you're nasty)
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Still illegitimate.
Don't forget, Alito HATES when you call his illegitimate court illegitimate.
illegitimate.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We need more damn justices.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Exception Collection: aaronx: Dissenting opinions, when well thought out and well written, can sometimes be as important as affirming ones. Thurgood Marshall wrote a mess of great ones. It is too bad that a lot of her new colleagues on the Court don't pay much attention to argument or precedent, but that's not KBJ's fault.

I wish her well.

I'm hopeful that ACB and Beerbro will end up dying to something medical - Cirrhosis for example - well before Biden's pick(s).  Hopefully in the next two years.

Alito's getting on as well.


Auto-erotic asphyxiation accidents are a thing. I won't pretend to be surprised if something happens.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hope she doesn't get assassinated.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BFletch651: I imagine she had an "I can still back out of this" moment just before the ceremony.


No need for her to do so.  She's said to be a brilliant jurist, and she has more legal strength in her little toe than ACB in her whole body.  I'm betting we get some brilliant dissents that shred some of the idiocy penned by Alito.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Kris_Romm: Conservatives are already plotting how to get her off, no doubt.

As if conservatives know how to get a woman off.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: KBJ was the judge who presided over the trial involving that dumbass who went to Comet Ping Pong looking for the "Democrat pedophile ring" that didn't exist.


I miss the days when that kind of batshiat insanity was novel.

He didn't even have sitting members of Congress camping him a political prisoner.
 
Blathering Idjut [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jackson, appointed by Biden to replace fellow liberal rational Justice Stephen Breyer, who retired in June, was sworn in in July and has already been participating fully in the court's activities
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
3 of the Justices currently seated aren't worth of carrying her law briefs.
 
Markus5
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: KBJ was the judge who presided over the trial involving that dumbass who went to Comet Ping Pong looking for the "Democrat pedophile ring" that didn't exist.


Well, that will be interesting at the Christmas party when she meets Mrs Ginni Q. Anon.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: 3 of the Justices currently seated aren't worth of carrying her law briefs.


FTFY
 
Trocadero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: BFletch651: I imagine she had an "I can still back out of this" moment just before the ceremony.

No need for her to do so.  She's said to be a brilliant jurist, and she has more legal strength in her little toe than ACB in her whole body.  I'm betting we get some brilliant dissents that shred some of the idiocy penned by Alito.


The idiocy is still law of the land under the current system. Plessy v Ferguson was 80 farking years, no matter how many brilliant dissents were written.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pack. The. Court.
It's the only way out of this mess short of a few timely deaths.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And by "a few", I mean six.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Headine is inaccurate. It's 4 right-wing lunatics, 1 C-student party boy being blackmailed, and 1 establishment conservative mainly worried about his legacy.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: We need more damn justices.


I don't think "because they don't vote the way I want them to" is a valid reason to expand the Court.

Best wishes to the new Justice
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: Chief Superintendent Lookout: BFletch651: I imagine she had an "I can still back out of this" moment just before the ceremony.

No need for her to do so.  She's said to be a brilliant jurist, and she has more legal strength in her little toe than ACB in her whole body.  I'm betting we get some brilliant dissents that shred some of the idiocy penned by Alito.

The idiocy is still law of the land under the current system. Plessy v Ferguson was 80 farking years, no matter how many brilliant dissents were written.


This dissent against the approval of the Japanese being interred was referenced in a decision within the last decade(?) and helped overturn that case.  Today's dissents can very well help shape the future regardless of how long it takes to effect change.
 
