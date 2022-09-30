 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   WWIII joint announcement from the UN and NATO at Noon   (nato.int) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh hoooooooooray!
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He said he was gonna
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ah one org that can't do anything and one that won't. Much will be accomplished.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't worry... there won't be an announcement before the missiles fly. One minute you'll be jerking it to PornHub and then you'll be vaporized.

So, make that last one count.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Site's farked.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Don't worry... there won't be an announcement before the missiles fly. One minute you'll be jerking it to PornHub and then you'll be vaporized.

So, make that last one count.


Sounds like an alright way to go to me!
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Noon on whose time?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Which noon?

SavageWombat: Noon on whose time?


*shakes fist*
 
Creoena
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Don't worry... there won't be an announcement before the missiles fly. One minute you'll be jerking it to PornHub and then you'll be vaporized.

So, make that last one count.


I fully expect to die of a heart attack that way, so it's not too far off.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: NewportBarGuy: Don't worry... there won't be an announcement before the missiles fly. One minute you'll be jerking it to PornHub and then you'll be vaporized.

So, make that last one count.

Sounds like an alright way to go to me!


Fark user imageView Full Size


let's do this thing
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

logieal: Which noon?

SavageWombat: Noon on whose time?

*shakes fist*


Dark Brandon's Noon. There is no other.
 
1funguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
High Noon

Ron RayGun sez begin bombing immediately.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Don't worry... there won't be an announcement before the missiles fly. One minute you'll be jerking it to PornHub and then you'll be vaporized.

So, make that last one count.


#brbjizzing
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

1funguy: High Noon

Ron RayGun sez begin bombing immediately.


Five minutes.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reporter: "nuke threats/annexation blabla, do you call on President Zelensky to avoid these regions?"

NATO: "We call on President Putin to end the war."

media.tenor.comView Full Size

fark yeah
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, it's always high noon somewhere! (sparks doobie)
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow.  AP just suggested appeasement of a fascist warlord. I'm so proud.
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So long as I get enough notice that I can get up on my roof where I can watch Portland get hit.

Sucks being out in the sticks some times. I used to live in the shadow of a major weapons station where death would be immediate and with no warning.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Luckily, I have reviewed my Vault-Tec Educational materials, so I know what makes me S.P.E.C.I.A.L.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Wow.  AP just suggested appeasement of a fascist warlord. I'm so proud.


They gave Trump another Diet Coke?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SavageWombat: Noon on whose time?


The conference is already over basically.  He gave a brief statement which was really just reiterating NATO's standing position, updated for Russia's latest "referendums".  NATO considers them a sham and all the annexed territories, plus Crimea, are considered Ukraine and Ukraine has the right to keep/repossess them.

Questions have been pretty much also been him reiterating all the things NATO is doing.  He didn't give any definitive statement re Ukraine's application, when directly asked about it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Really hoping this isn't one of those somber, but necessary, days that change the course of history....
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
WSJ: "look Ukraine is doing great on the battlefield, but can we talk about how them winning makes things increasingly dangerous?"
 
NoGods
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fortunately I bought a fifth of bourbon (Larceny) yesterday to ride out the hurricane. It should work for thermo-nuclear war too.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
it's already been 219 days. wtf
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm supposed to start my new job on Monday.  All I can do is hope there will be a Monday.

Always look on the bright side of life (or death): If there is no Monday, my overwhelming debt from being out of work isn't really going to matter much.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn it today was the day I was going to start working out.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Don't worry... there won't be an announcement before the missiles fly. One minute you'll be jerking it to PornHub and then you'll be vaporized.

So, make that last one count.


That's why I'm always jetting it. You never know when it will be your last one.

This is how I'm going out
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As someone who lives in a juicy military target (Colorado Springs), I'm getting a kick...?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I pray to Uncle Joe that the news is "Pooty poot tried to send up a nuke and it malfunctioned into Moscow.  Before it crashed, our subs in the area launched against every city in Russia.  Every city in Russia is now ashes.  And Moscow got nuked twice."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Don't worry... there won't be an announcement before the missiles fly. One minute you'll be jerking it to PornHub and then you'll be vaporized.

So, make that last one count.


This guy did.

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meh
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SavageWombat: Noon on whose time?


Wherever the nukes hiat, it will been noon.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"This sucks, don't give up"
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
if I have to start eating these I would rather be vaporized
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
miscreant
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Questions have been pretty much also been him reiterating all the things NATO is doing.  He didn't give any definitive statement re Ukraine's application, when directly asked about it.


I doubt he can give an answer. It's not up to him. And it's pretty unlikely all the NATO countries would vote to let Ukraine in when it's in the middle of a war. That would force NATO to join the war. Basically, the current conflict has to end before Ukraine will be let in, but I wouldn't be surprised if they fast track it once the current war is done, whenever that is
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: As someone who lives in a juicy military target (Colorado Springs), I'm getting a kick...?


Think of it this way: if Colorado Springs gets destroyed then that will eliminate a lot of hyper-Christian derp that emanates from there. It wouldn't be all bad is what I'm getting at. Try to look on the bright side!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: if I have to start eating these I would rather be vaporized
[Fark user image 195x258]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
madpeanut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: NewportBarGuy: Don't worry... there won't be an announcement before the missiles fly. One minute you'll be jerking it to PornHub and then you'll be vaporized.

So, make that last one count.

Sounds like an alright way to go to me!


Go full meta and yank it to the missiles that are incoming.  Pun intended
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A world war will really get the economy going.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That Norwegian with a heavy accent just made a lot more sense than anyone else recently.  It's a shame NATO are such a bunch of losers (TM)

(TM) Maga Cocl<suckers.
 
madpeanut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Creoena: NewportBarGuy: Don't worry... there won't be an announcement before the missiles fly. One minute you'll be jerking it to PornHub and then you'll be vaporized.

So, make that last one count.

I fully expect to die of a heart attack that way, so it's not too far off.


He came and went at the same time
 
toejam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Wow.  AP just suggested appeasement of a fascist warlord. I'm so proud.


I didn't hear them mention Trump.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We're dealilng with a cornered and injured animal that is lashing out, Putin needs to be put down or taken away from power down an elevator shaft or off a balcony.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: bzdrummer: if I have to start eating these I would rather be vaporized
[Fark user image 195x258]

[c.tenor.com image 498x280]


This is a reminder that some may say God took the wrong Bakker, but I now say He left Jim here for us to laugh at him, while we canonized Tammy Faye.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: A world war will really get the economy going.


I could do with the money
I'm so wiped out with things as they are
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: A world war will really get the economy going.


You assume there'd be something resembling human civilization left.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: ChrisDe: A world war will really get the economy going.

You assume there'd be something resembling human civilization left.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's OK, Cadet Bonespurs offered to go to Moscow and negotiate for peace.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: A world war will really get the economy going.


Excellent. We knew you'd agree. The companies will be very pleased.
 
