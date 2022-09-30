 Skip to content
(AP News)   Pakistan sets up hotline to police to report harassment and discrimination against trans people. One problem, says trans spokesperson Almas Bobby. "Who harasses us the most?"   (apnews.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
so, headline should read... Pakistan sets up hotline to police for trans people to doxx themselves ?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Her ass meant a lot to me.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The ol' 'you've won something!' trick

Please bring official government ID to claim your jail sentence prize
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Her ass meant a lot to me.


I'm going to assume this was meant for the Catwoman picture in the thread below.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Republicans?  The answer is republicans right?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Erebus1954: Her ass meant a lot to me.

I'm going to assume this was meant for the Catwoman picture in the thread below.


'her ass meant' = harassment  (sorry)
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damnit, Bobby.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lady J: so, headline should read... Pakistan sets up hotline to police for trans people to doxx themselves ?


It reminds me of the time I won a free boat but had to pick it up at the local police station. Nice try, pigs...
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trans people in Pakistan are considered outcasts by many, especially in conservative areas in the country

There are non-conservative areas in Pakistan?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"It's a trap!" "It's an entrapment!"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Trans people in Pakistan are considered outcasts by many, especially in conservative areas in the country

There are non-conservative areas in Pakistan?


That's where women are allowed to live (sort of).
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Trans people in Pakistan are considered outcasts by many, especially in conservative areas in the country

There are non-conservative areas in Pakistan?


Detroit.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Trans people in Pakistan are considered outcasts by many, especially in conservative areas in the country

There are non-conservative areas in Pakistan?


Pakistan's urban areas tend to be more moderate than rural areas.  Same is true in most of the world.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How do you say "BACK THE BLUE" in Punjabi?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pakistan: "Please report your position."
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lady J: so, headline should read... Pakistan sets up hotline to police for trans people to doxx themselves ?


"Harrasment hotline."
 
