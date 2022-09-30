 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Whoa, hold on. Are you telling me that the cops may have lied? What madness is this?
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kid probably thought she was safe when she saw cops.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any time any cops shoot anyone the very first thing they do is get their lies straight. "She was armed, right?" I mean, they don't even TRY to tell the truth. They go straight to "How do we protect ourselves and blame the victim"

ALWAYS.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Anthony John Graziano, a fugitive who had been wanted in the death of the teen's mother, and his daughter were killed were killed Tuesday in a shootout with deputies..."


Because there were two killings?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Running for safety is a mistake she won't make again.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Running for safety is a mistake she won't make again.


Standing still around cops is often just as dangerous a choice.

And don't get me started on complying with their instructions, that one's also a death sentence sometimes.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Called it. https://www.fark.com/comments/12577940/155617240#c155617240

/ goddammitsomuch
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think we all suspected this. It's farking sad.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Poor kid probably thought she was safe when she saw cops.


I remember when I was growing up and was told by TV, adults, whoever that if there's every any problem, just find a cop.  Nowadays, the common sense attitude is "don't involve the cops at any cost", even if you're white.  I don't know what the hell it's going to take, but we need a serious reboot of policing in this country.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pigs gonna pig.

And they'll get away with it.

/They was ascared.
//But don't you dare be ascared of them.
///'Cuz that'll scare them, too.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Poor kid probably thought she was safe when she saw cops.


Anyone who trusts the cops tends to end up dead these days.
Make of that what you will.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?


The unarmed dead kid the cops murdered has raised some questions about how the police department handled this situation.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Poor kid probably thought she was safe when she saw cops.


The horrible part of this is that I completely agreed with this, and shook my head at her terminal naivete. We are at the point where calling the cops in for anything means you're introducing a new set, instead of resolving an existing set, of risks and threats - and realizing that there are entire demographics in this country have have lived like that for decades.

No one should have to make a judgement call that takes into account the very real chance that the people who need help could be killed by the folks you're about to call for help.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That poor child was jinxed from the start.  It's obvious from TFA that her dad was no winner--he killed her mom.  That certainly suggests a less-than-optimal home life.  Then she was kidnapped by her dad after he killed her mom.  Then she was shot and killed by the po-po.  That poor child had no chance.  Sad.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?

The unarmed dead kid the cops murdered has raised some questions about how the police department handled this situation.


You mean the kid dressed in tactical gear that came running towards them while they were being shot at?  Let's have a little perspective here.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?

The unarmed dead kid the cops murdered has raised some questions about how the police department handled this situation.


Also, as bad as it is for anyone to get shot, like an innocent bystander, in this case the victim was literally the person they were there to presumably protect.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gubbo: And don't get me started on complying with their instructions, that one's also a death sentence sometimes.


Cop 1:  "Don't move!"
Cop 2:  "Put your hands up!"
Cop 3:  "Get down on the ground!"

Suspect:  "Which is it?"

<shots fired>

All cops:  "Suspect refused to follow instructions so we had to shoot."
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?

The unarmed dead kid the cops murdered has raised some questions about how the police department handled this situation.

You mean the kid dressed in tactical gear that came running towards them while they were being shot at?  Let's have a little perspective here.


Please define "tactical gear".  Farking backpacks could be classified as tactical gear these days since they sell armored ones.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There was already an investigation ongoing into the events.
There is video of the shooting.

If people can farking exhibit some farking patience for once in a news cycle, we'll learn:

1) Did she leave with her father or get abducted?
2) Was she shooting out of the rear window of the truck or was he?
3) Who struck her with gunfire?

We, as non-participants and general consumers of news media, do not have any reason to:
1) Speculate
2) Rush to judgement
3) Call for protests or donate to activists

We all have a reasonable expectation that if there are facts to uncover, they will be uncovered.  So give them time to get uncovered.
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gubbo: WickerNipple: Running for safety is a mistake she won't make again.

Standing still around cops is often just as dangerous a choice.

And don't get me started on complying with their instructions, that one's also a death sentence sometimes.


amoderngirl.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

I believe I read that as "immoral"
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?

The unarmed dead kid the cops murdered has raised some questions about how the police department handled this situation.

You mean the kid dressed in tactical gear that came running towards them while they were being shot at?  Let's have a little perspective here.


Sir/Mam/Attack Helicopter, this is Fark.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?

The unarmed dead kid the cops murdered has raised some questions about how the police department handled this situation.

You mean the kid dressed in tactical gear that came running towards them while they were being shot at?  Let's have a little perspective here.


Considering how they already lied about her being armed, she was probably wearing shorts and a tank top, waving a white flag that said "DON'T SHOOT!"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?

The unarmed dead kid the cops murdered has raised some questions about how the police department handled this situation.

You mean the kid dressed in tactical gear that came running towards them while they were being shot at?  Let's have a little perspective here.


In all fairness, when you have decades of institutional lying, witness intimidation, and outright evidence fabrication and/or omission among a very long list of rule bending and human rights violations, the reality of the "little perspective" you want is likely not going to be the one you get.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
America is farcical
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?

The unarmed dead kid the cops murdered has raised some questions about how the police department handled this situation.

You mean the kid dressed in tactical gear that came running towards them while they were being shot at?  Let's have a little perspective here.

Sir/Mam/Attack Helicopter, this is Fark.


Of course they shot her, did you see how she was dressed?

/s
//in case it needs to be clarified
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...and pukes want to give school children backpack armor and arm teachers.  We'd have cops dropping bombs on schools because the children were too geared up and they were scared.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?

The unarmed dead kid the cops murdered has raised some questions about how the police department handled this situation.

You mean the kid dressed in tactical gear that came running towards them while they were being shot at?  Let's have a little perspective here.

Considering how they already lied about her being armed, she was probably wearing shorts and a tank top, waving a white flag that said "DON'T SHOOT!"


I haven't seen any reports that would constitute a lie about being armed?  Can you link?

A search of the reports, and of the statements, indicate that they are unsure if she was the individual firing at officers while the vehicle was in motion through the rear window (pickup truck).  As far as I can tell, they've made no mention that she rushed them with a weapon, just that she was wearing a helmet and tactical vest.

I'm legitimately asking if you have a link to the police saying she exited the vehicle firing or carrying a weapon.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: Gubbo: And don't get me started on complying with their instructions, that one's also a death sentence sometimes.

Cop 1:  "Don't move!"
Cop 2:  "Put your hands up!"
Cop 3:  "Get down on the ground!"

Suspect:  "Which is it?"

<shots fired>

All cops:  "Suspect refused to follow instructions so we had to shoot."


Your best bet when approached by a police officer is probably to keel over and play dead.

It may nudge and sniff you a couple of times, but they're mostly interested in live prey.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ACAB.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?

The unarmed dead kid the cops murdered has raised some questions about how the police department handled this situation.

You mean the kid dressed in tactical gear that came running towards them while they were being shot at?  Let's have a little perspective here.

Please define "tactical gear".  Farking backpacks could be classified as tactical gear these days since they sell armored ones.


In this particular case, the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Office is on record as stating it was a tactical helmet and body armor.

Fark user image
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: We, as non-participants and general consumers of news media, do not have any reason to:
1) Speculate
2) Rush to judgement
3) Call for protests or donate to activists

We all have a reasonable expectation that if there are facts to uncover, they will be uncovered.  So give them time to get uncovered.


I don't know if the first paragraph or the second gave me the bigger belly laugh.
 
jgilb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If there was one good cop there wouldn't be any bad cops.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: ...and pukes want to give school children backpack armor and arm teachers.  We'd have cops dropping bombs on schools because the children were too geared up and they were scared.


When the whole armored backpacks thing started making the rounds it was the very first thing I thought of.  "Oh great, now the cops are going to claim all those children were in tactical gear."
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?

The unarmed dead kid the cops murdered has raised some questions about how the police department handled this situation.

You mean the kid dressed in tactical gear that came running towards them while they were being shot at?  Let's have a little perspective here.

In all fairness, when you have decades of institutional lying, witness intimidation, and outright evidence fabrication and/or omission among a very long list of rule bending and human rights violations, the reality of the "little perspective" you want is likely not going to be the one you get.


I vote going back to mob justice and just hang people with no due process or objective evidence of guilt.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?

The unarmed dead kid the cops murdered has raised some questions about how the police department handled this situation.

You mean the kid dressed in tactical gear that came running towards them while they were being shot at?  Let's have a little perspective here.

Considering how they already lied about her being armed, she was probably wearing shorts and a tank top, waving a white flag that said "DON'T SHOOT!"

I haven't seen any reports that would constitute a lie about being armed?  Can you link?

A search of the reports, and of the statements, indicate that they are unsure if she was the individual firing at officers while the vehicle was in motion through the rear window (pickup truck).  As far as I can tell, they've made no mention that she rushed them with a weapon, just that she was wearing a helmet and tactical vest.

I'm legitimately asking if you have a link to the police saying she exited the vehicle firing or carrying a weapon.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?

The unarmed dead kid the cops murdered has raised some questions about how the police department handled this situation.

You mean the kid dressed in tactical gear that came running towards them while they were being shot at?  Let's have a little perspective here.

Considering how they already lied about her being armed, she was probably wearing shorts and a tank top, waving a white flag that said "DON'T SHOOT!"


They didn't do that, but you already know that.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: SpectroBoy: Poor kid probably thought she was safe when she saw cops.

I remember when I was growing up and was told by TV, adults, whoever that if there's every any problem, just find a cop.  Nowadays, the common sense attitude is "don't involve the cops at any cost", even if you're white.  I don't know what the hell it's going to take, but we need a serious reboot of policing in this country.


If you are robbed, and feel like being robbed again and having charges pressed against you after they ransack your house, please remember to say 'thank you,' after they shoot you in the knee, and once they stop choking you.

What you really need is your own police force that answers to you.

So stop being poor, is what I'm really saying.  It might be fun for you, but you need to stop.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?

The unarmed dead kid the cops murdered has raised some questions about how the police department handled this situation.

You mean the kid dressed in tactical gear that came running towards them while they were being shot at?  Let's have a little perspective here.


Much edge. So perspective.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?

The unarmed dead kid the cops murdered has raised some questions about how the police department handled this situation.

You mean the kid dressed in tactical gear that came running towards them while they were being shot at?  Let's have a little perspective here.


Yeah, I guess they should have aimed lower, assuming the plates were in place inside the vest.
 
soporific
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Any time any cops shoot anyone the very first thing they do is get their lies straight. "She was armed, right?" I mean, they don't even TRY to tell the truth. They go straight to "How do we protect ourselves and blame the victim"

ALWAYS.


Did they remember to sprinkle some crack on her? You've got to sprinkle the crack so it looks legit.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: DeathByGeekSquad: We, as non-participants and general consumers of news media, do not have any reason to:
1) Speculate
2) Rush to judgement
3) Call for protests or donate to activists

We all have a reasonable expectation that if there are facts to uncover, they will be uncovered.  So give them time to get uncovered.

I don't know if the first paragraph or the second gave me the bigger belly laugh.


The staple of a Fark post-incident thread, and subsequent threads until all facts are known, is the constant shifting of goalposts to support condescending attitudes until the only option left is to declare a grand conspiracy theory to enable continued justification in the general direction of the original stance.

Glance through this thread - if you take a few minutes to watch the 39 second police statement, read through a few regurgitated news articles filled with quotes and known facts, there are already glaring assumptions and misinformed stances being stated as fact in this thread.

That's normal.  So, while I may look like a lone person standing in front of a huge stampede about to get trampled, folks on Fark typically either come around once facts are known during 'Follow-Up' threads, or it's a "THE POLICE STATE MANUFACTURED THE VIDEO EVIDENCE WITH DEEPFAKE TECHNOLOGY AND COVERUPS, ACAB ACAB ACAB".

In the meantime, my posts get a lot of 'Funny' responses by people who are incapable of reading a few paragraphs online and instead want to follow whatever the latest verified checkmark on social media tells them to do think.

/ohokjlaw.gif
//ohnoanyways.gif
///no real concern of mine - folks are gonna do what they're gonna do, it's an excuse for me to review and read news articles
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


every farking time
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: There was already an investigation ongoing into the events.
There is video of the shooting.

If people can farking exhibit some farking patience for once in a news cycle, we'll learn:

1) Did she leave with her father or get abducted?
2) Was she shooting out of the rear window of the truck or was he?
3) Who struck her with gunfire?

We, as non-participants and general consumers of news media, do not have any reason to:
1) Speculate
2) Rush to judgement
3) Call for protests or donate to activists

We all have a reasonable expectation that if there are facts to uncover, they will be uncovered.  So give them time to get uncovered.


I do have to concede to the possibility of her father shooting her for running away. After all, he did kill her mother just sometime before.

But I can't help but notice the stories already shifting and for any door that was shut, a window was opened. Now we have another out in that maybe they didn't shoot and kill an unarmed teenage girl, but perhaps her father did.

We'll see where the narrative goes next and hopefully it rhymes with reality.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: bumfuzzled: Gubbo: And don't get me started on complying with their instructions, that one's also a death sentence sometimes.

Cop 1:  "Don't move!"
Cop 2:  "Put your hands up!"
Cop 3:  "Get down on the ground!"

Suspect:  "Which is it?"

<shots fired>

All cops:  "Suspect refused to follow instructions so we had to shoot."

Your best bet when approached by a police officer is probably to keel over and play dead.

It may nudge and sniff you a couple of times, but they're mostly interested in live prey.


Also, soil yourself if possible - it can discourage investigation.
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
First kill the kidnapping victim then the kidnapper. That's some fine police work there Lou.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: You mean the [unarmed] kid dressed in

[what the police currently describe as] tactical gear that came running towards them while [I assert without actually knowing] they were being shot at?  Let's have a little perspective here.

/ftfy
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Jeebus Saves: Weaver95: Jeebus Saves: Are people actually freaking out over someone getting shot in a shoot out?

The unarmed dead kid the cops murdered has raised some questions about how the police department handled this situation.

You mean the kid dressed in tactical gear that came running towards them while they were being shot at?  Let's have a little perspective here.

Considering how they already lied about her being armed, she was probably wearing shorts and a tank top, waving a white flag that said "DON'T SHOOT!"


Has it occurred to any of the "she had it coming" people that her father forced her to wear the tactical gear?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sorceror: Jeebus Saves: You mean the [unarmed] kid dressed in [what the police currently describe as] tactical gear that came running towards them while [I assert without actually knowing] they were being shot at?  Let's have a little perspective here.

/ftfy


So what you're saying is that we should wait until things are investigated before we make up our minds on this.  I agree.  Let's do that.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I want to see the tactical gear!!!!!! Till then I assume someone is a farking scumbag that should be in prison
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gubbo: WickerNipple: Running for safety is a mistake she won't make again.

Standing still around cops is often just as dangerous a choice.

And don't get me started on complying with their instructions, that one's also a death sentence sometimes.


Anyone that runs is a criminal. Anyone that stands still is a well disciplined criminal
 
