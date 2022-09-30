 Skip to content
(MSN)   ♫Don't go dyeing waterfalls / Please stick to the gender reveals that you're used to / I know that you're gonna have it your way or nothing at all / But I think you're moving too fast♫   (msn.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mandatory
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lochsteppe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Surely this will be the very dumb thing that ends gender reveal stunts forever.
 
ActionJoe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah yes, let's start an immediate investigation on one waterfall that had its water dyed temporarily while we let our government get away with destroying the rainforest.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I dressed appropriately for a gender reveal party and they called the cops on me.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm old fashioned and come from a time where a telephone was a thing tethered to the wall with an electric cord.

I'm pretty sure people simply used the aforementioned device to "call" others and tell them the news.

It seems that with the advent of mobile (no wall needed) telephones this has become a near-impossibility and much more elaborate schemes are now necessary to convey the information.
 
All American Commenter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Surely this will be the very dumb thing that ends gender reveal stunts forever.


Ha come on, a family started a wild fire and a firefighter died fighting it cause of their gender reveal party and well this still happened.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I'm old fashioned and come from a time where a telephone was a thing tethered to the wall with an electric cord.

I'm pretty sure people simply used the aforementioned device to "call" others and tell them the news.

It seems that with the advent of mobile (no wall needed) telephones this has become a near-impossibility and much more elaborate schemes are now necessary to convey the information.


"Shut up, I'm talking long distance."

Maybe people are prone to circumlocution now that not getting to the point doesn't cost them money.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
NakedApe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I were planning one of these events I'd stick to something less ostentatious, maybe a 20 foot tall penis spurting blue confetti.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Porous Horace: I'm old fashioned and come from a time where a telephone was a thing tethered to the wall with an electric cord.

I'm pretty sure people simply used the aforementioned device to "call" others and tell them the news.

It seems that with the advent of mobile (no wall needed) telephones this has become a near-impossibility and much more elaborate schemes are now necessary to convey the information.

"Shut up, I'm talking long distance."

Maybe people are prone to circumlocution now that not getting to the point doesn't cost them money.


I suppose a Gender Reveal really needs to be done in person. Hard to add the right flourish on the phone. Maybe if we rename it to Gender Text Messaging then things will calm down.
 
