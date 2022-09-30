 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cleveland 19)   The customer is always *BLAM*, shot   (cleveland19.com) divider line
36
    More: Murica, Cleveland, Hyundai of Bedford, English-language films, Employment, Plea, Assault, Battery, Andrew Mach  
•       •       •

1499 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Sep 2022 at 12:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goiter lawyers
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
guess I won't be shopping at that car dealership
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did he buy the car?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have purchased the Tru Coat.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did this happen?

Thumbville?

/and I will show myself out.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was mostly kidding when I said anyone thinking of getting a Hyundai should be shot.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This! This is what happens when you don't buy the extended warranty package people!
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you sure you don't want the TruCoat?

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was the customer going to be arraigned for?
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Should have purchased the Tru Coat.


Dammit
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Should have purchased the Tru Coat.

Dammit


Kudos for posting a pic (I can't do so from my phone).
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd kill for a deal like that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: What was the customer going to be arraigned for?


Stealing a bullet from the car dealer.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: What was the customer going to be arraigned for?


Littering...and creating a nuisance.
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: I was mostly kidding when I said anyone thinking of getting a Hyundai should be shot.



I drive a 2014 Sonata that I purchased new. Except for the free new engine last November due to the class action lawsuit, it's been a fantastic car. Car is  8 1/2 years old and I still have another 1 1/2 years/40K miles warranty on the transmission and several more years warranty on the engine.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand, who hasn't thought of shooting an annoying customer.
On the other, car dealer.

There are no heroes here.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who couldn't force people to take the survey; I can sympathize with salesmen.  Their under a insane amount of pressure.  It's a shame he didn't shoot the boss/owner
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have worked many years in Customer Service...i'm not saying he was in the right, but I understand.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This supply chain issue is getting serious. Someone needs to deliver Ohio some necks, stat.
 
dkimball
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jackie Brown (1997) - Melanie Provokes Louis Scene (8/12) | Movieclips
Youtube bXy8AgE7jBo
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Your Honor, we find the defendant Not Guilty By Reason Of A Manatee."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dkimball: [YouTube video: Jackie Brown (1997) - Melanie Provokes Louis Scene (8/12) | Movieclips]


I love that scene.  And I love surfer girl. Damn shame she didn't take care of herself.  fark.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: What was the customer going to be arraigned for?


Stampeding cattle...

Though the Vatican
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: fatassbastard: What was the customer going to be arraigned for?

Stampeding cattle...

Though the Vatican


Gah. Through
 
kb7rky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Anyone who says, "the customer is always right", has *never* worked in customer service.

Sometimes (more often than not), the customer is an asshole, simply because they can be.

/yes, I RTFA
//no, I don't care
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: fatassbastard: What was the customer going to be arraigned for?

Stampeding cattle...

Though the Vatican


Kinky.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Anyone who says, "the customer is always right", has *never* worked in customer service.

Sometimes (more often than not), the customer is an asshole, simply because they can be.

/yes, I RTFA
//no, I don't care


Anyone who says that is an idiot, because they're chopping off the second part of the quote.

"The customer is always right about what the customer wants".
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is that one of those illusion pictures?
How many chins do you see in this image?
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ground was stood.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But....why? Why did he shoot the customer? Am I asking too much for a simple explanation? Did he kick the tires one too many times? Does he dare to eat a peach?
 
Snooza
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hyundai of Bedford has not replied to 19 News' questions about Mach's employment status...

Safe bet is that he's been fired.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Feel like I'm missing so much information.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Customer's check must have bounced.

Big Bill Hell's Cars (Original)
Youtube -rsEs4HWXeY


NOT SFW.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
...ladies and gentlemen of this supposed jury I have one final thing I want you to consider. Ladies and gentlemen, this man has no neck. Now think about it; that does not make sense!
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Is that one of those illusion pictures?
How many chins do you see in this image?


Like a Chinese phonebook.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.