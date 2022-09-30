 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero Ukraine officially applies for NATO membership, pootin crying in cup of vodka   (twitter.com)
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awesome Timing!! That's one hell of answer to Pootin's impotent fever dream annexation announcement.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NuclearPenguins: I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?


They can start the process, but yeah, no chance they get approval while being actively attacked.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: NuclearPenguins: I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?

They can start the process, but yeah, no chance they get approval while being actively attacked.


Looks like they're using a "simplified procedure", although I'm not clear on the specifics.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: NuclearPenguins: I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?

They can start the process, but yeah, no chance they get approval while being actively attacked.


I wonder what the rule is if Putin does something to invoke Article 5.  I'd imagine Ukraine joining would be a formality with the Poles racing towards Moscow.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
they can request all they want, doesnt mean its accepted.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: DoBeDoBeDo: NuclearPenguins: I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?

They can start the process, but yeah, no chance they get approval while being actively attacked.

I wonder what the rule is if Putin does something to invoke Article 5.  I'd imagine Ukraine joining would be a formality with the Poles racing towards Moscow.


Yeah, I'd guess if NATO is involved in said war, adding one more nation to the treaty isn't really a big deal.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: they can request all they want, doesnt mean its accepted.


Exactly. Which extremely compromised and racist supposed Western Europe 'democratic' members will say NYET!!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?


They cannot be admitted. Doesn't say anything about them applying.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the second they accept and the next shot is fired...?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder Vlad's losing his shiat.

Or...

No wonder, Vlad's losing his shiat.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but muh newks
 
Negligible
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wondered if this was going to be the response to Russia's announcement today.

/ Anything you can do I can do better.
// I can do anything better than you.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might be approved in 5 years....if NATO moves fast.
 
skippy.fluff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: NuclearPenguins: I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?

They cannot be admitted. Doesn't say anything about them applying.


I believe they can be admitted if all of the current members waive the provision requiring settled borders.  The likelihood of that seems small, given some of the horse-trading around Sweden and Finland, but I don't get to sit at the big boy table and listen in, so who knows?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a pre-existing condition clause?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Putin. Asshole.

At the time, Japan was the aggressor nation. This time, the aggressor is you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was not the answer that Putin wanted from Ukraine.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fishbone - Party At Ground Zero
Youtube MJCaFe1yamg
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: NuclearPenguins: I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?

They cannot be admitted. Doesn't say anything about them applying.


It's not a war, it's a special military operation.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just look at that NATO aggression!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: maudibjr: they can request all they want, doesnt mean its accepted.

Exactly. Which extremely compromised and racist supposed Western Europe 'democratic' members will say NYET!!


Why did you write democratic in citation marks?
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?


Don't worry about it, it's just a 3 day special military operation.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They applied in 2008....still waiting.
If they had been approved then that could have prevented all this.
Prevented so much death and destruction.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Hey Putin. Asshole.

At the time, Japan was the aggressor nation. This time, the aggressor is you.

[Fark user image 790x409]


It's classic Soviet whataboutism.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Awesome Timing!! That's one hell of answer to Pootin's impotent fever dream annexation announcement.


Chicken or the egg?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]


No raise?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Epic Fap Session: Just look at that NATO aggression!


Don't worry, someone will be in here to post a stupid link with Chomsky blaming the US for Russia invading Ukraine.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: maudibjr: they can request all they want, doesnt mean its accepted.

Exactly. Which extremely compromised and racist supposed Western Europe 'democratic' members will say NYET!!

Why did you write democratic in citation marks?


Perhaps he was Hungary?  Here... have a Snickers.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Richard Freckle: Thoreny: NuclearPenguins: I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?

They cannot be admitted. Doesn't say anything about them applying.

It's not a war, it's a special military operation.


Hasn't Putin officially upgraded it to war, with the mobilisation?

Both in action and rethoric.

He used the term war in today's speech at least.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: They applied in 2008....still waiting.
If they had been approved then that could have prevented all this.
Prevented so much death and destruction.


When they applied in 2008 they had far far far worse corruption that kind of prevented joining (as was Russias intent). They've since worked with NATO and made massive strides forward. Stop acting like 2022 Ukraine is 2008 Ukraine.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: Ketchuponsteak: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: maudibjr: they can request all they want, doesnt mean its accepted.

Exactly. Which extremely compromised and racist supposed Western Europe 'democratic' members will say NYET!!

Why did you write democratic in citation marks?

Perhaps he was Hungary?  Here... have a Snickers.


Baldrick (on how WWI started):  I heard that it started when a bloke called Archie Duke shot an ostrich 'cause he was hungry.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do cartographers/mapmakers deal with this.  Do they show countries occupied by Russians - as Russia if the they claim it is annexed?
 
Richelieu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: make me some tea: Hey Putin. Asshole.

At the time, Japan was the aggressor nation. This time, the aggressor is you.

[Fark user image 790x409]

It's classic Soviet whataboutism.


какнасчетизм?
Kaknaschetism?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Walker: They applied in 2008....still waiting.
If they had been approved then that could have prevented all this.


If it had looked like their application might be approved, Russia probably would have just invaded then.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?


No problemo, just accept their application retroactive to Feb 23rd.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?


This is at rule that they have to be at peace with their neighbours before they can join but there is a couple workaround to this.

1) have Russians agree to a peace agreement even a short lived one - while NATO approves the addition.  Russia would truly have be bent over a barrel for this to happen.
2) occupy a strip of Russia on the Ukraine border, call that country of Zelinkskylandia.  Put in a puppet government (see Beleraus) and declare peace with it.  Bingo you are now at  peace with all your neighbours.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Richard Freckle: Thoreny: NuclearPenguins: I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?

They cannot be admitted. Doesn't say anything about them applying.

It's not a war, it's a special military operation.

Hasn't Putin officially upgraded it to war, with the mobilisation?

Both in action and rethoric.

He used the term war in today's speech at least.


As far as honest communication goes I don't think anyone can really know.  As far as actions go, it's a war.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?


Defending themselves in their own country from invaders shouldn't count for that in my opinion. But my opinion isn't the one that matters.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: NuclearPenguins: I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?

They can start the process, but yeah, no chance they get approval while being actively attacked.


Good thing they're not involved in a war, eh?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be nice to have Sevastapol as a NATO base?

Just think of the heartburn that would cause...
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Probably no immediate impact on the war, but good to see the step taken.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: NuclearPenguins: I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?

They can start the process, but yeah, no chance they get approval while being actively attacked.


these are unprecedented time. you never know.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: How do cartographers/mapmakers deal with this.  Do they show countries occupied by Russians - as Russia if the they claim it is annexed?


Of course not, no one outside of Moscow accepts that referendum as legitimate.
 
UKPhil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Walker: They applied in 2008....still waiting.
If they had been approved then that could have prevented all this.
Prevented so much death and destruction.

When they applied in 2008 they had far far far worse corruption that kind of prevented joining (as was Russias intent). They've since worked with NATO and made massive strides forward. Stop acting like 2022 Ukraine is 2008 Ukraine.


At that point (pre annexation of Crimea) there was an ' understanding' that NATO wouldn't expand into the former USSR and the newly independent nations would act as a buffer for Russia against a perception of potential aggression. If Ukraine had joined NATO Putin would have used it as proof of NATO wanting to invade Russia by moving the border to his doorstep. That consideration is moot now but Turkey will spoil the application because they like cheap Russian weapons for killing Kurds
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
NATO/UN press conference at Noon EDT

NATO - Live streaming : Press point by the NATO Secretary General, 30-Sep.-2022
 
thornhill
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: I thought there was a rule about not being able to join unless they were at peace?


It's not like rules cannot be changed.

All of this hinges on the fear that if NATO sends troops into Ukraine, Russia will respond with nuclear weapons.
 
