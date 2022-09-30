 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Thanks US for nuking Japan, Putin is now hinting that he's ready to use nukes because you 'set precedent in Japan' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Russian TV today, US President Joe Biden, Russia's nuclear arsenal, Russian soldier, face' Putin, Russian leader  
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a tragedy that Ukraine gave up their nuclear weapons. Let's give them back.

/no, not really.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right. It's really America's fault that Putin is a warmongering, power-hungry shiatbird, if you think about it.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's that army of yours going Vlad?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this "information" coming from some blog that looks like Rupert Murdoch owns it?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 1941, Japan was the aggressor.
In 2022, Russia is the aggressor.

Let's see how that works out.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
His nukes might cook off in the silos if he isn't careful.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...and then what, hmm? Have you thought this through to the end?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Blah blah blah.
Nobody cares Vlad.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
USA used atomic bombs on Japan, not nuclear.  Jeez, get your bombs right.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Right after we annexed them?
 
devine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nuking Japan was probably a mistake
Should have Nuked Moscow
 
RasIanI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NPT wasn't a thing in 1945.

Its like 75 years of trying to make sure that incident is never reapeted never happened.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do it. Russia will be reduced to a vast field of trinitite after the first Russian nuke.
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You nuke me in a dream, you better wake up and apologize.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait, so Japan annexxed part of itself, then lost that part militarily to itself, and is nuking itself so it can win militarily against itself?


WTF?
 
Decorus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeap a Democrat ordered the use of Nukes just to test em out. Dark Brandon is gleefully waiting to push that Red Button for global annihilation. As opposed to ordering diet cokes.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was nuking Japan twice a proportionate response to their actions? I don't think so. Seemed more like a fun experiment to test out their new toy. Of course on Fark that will make me a Japanese shill paid by Hirohito's estate or something.

Whatever the case, the US really shouldn't be the arbiter of who is allowed to have nuclear weapons.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Nuking Japan was probably a mistake
Should have Nuked Moscow


Patton made a number of suggestions along those lines.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jaek; it's the Daily Star...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Are there going to be more "careless smoking" accidents in Russia now?
 
Decorus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Was nuking Japan twice a proportionate response to their actions? I don't think so. Seemed more like a fun experiment to test out their new toy. Of course on Fark that will make me a Japanese shill paid by Hirohito's estate or something.

Whatever the case, the US really shouldn't be the arbiter of who is allowed to have nuclear weapons.


I disagree the United States is the final Arbiter of who gets to have nukes and who doesn't.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Putin can't even protect his own enlistment centers from being firebombed and he thinks his threats of escalation are believable?
That's very optimistic of him.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
SUch a whiny little ManBaby. Cry moar biatch. Oh, and he's desperate for some reason. Russia should draw and quarter him on State TV Live
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Nuking Japan was probably a mistake
Should have Nuked Moscow


Patton wanted to have-at the Russians in 1945. The Russians didn't test their first Nuke till 1949.

/ it was not because Patton was psychic...it is because Patton was psychotic, obsessed with war
 
Serious Black
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Was nuking Japan twice a proportionate response to their actions? I don't think so. Seemed more like a fun experiment to test out their new toy. Of course on Fark that will make me a Japanese shill paid by Hirohito's estate or something.

Whatever the case, the US really shouldn't be the arbiter of who is allowed to have nuclear weapons.


Maybe the US should say NOBODY should be allowed to have nuclear weapons.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's getting to that time of year where the days are shorter, the color of leaves start turning, and Vlad ends up with two in the back of his head.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: spongeboob: Nuking Japan was probably a mistake
Should have Nuked Moscow

Patton wanted to have-at the Russians in 1945. The Russians didn't test their first Nuke till 1949.

/ it was not because Patton was psychic...it is because Patton was psychotic, obsessed with war


Patton despised the Russians, and despite the fact he was definitely a whacko, he was also right about Russia being a long term threat.
 
Dancis_Frake
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Communists also set a precedent for taking out the head of the Russian state, not long before that.

Just sayin'.
 
dustman81
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

make me some tea: In 1941, Japan was the aggressor.
In 2022, Russia is the aggressor.

Let's see how that works out.


The US nuked Japan to end a war. Russia wants to nuke NATO to start a war.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm calling it.

Putin will be dead in a month or less.

If I'm wrong, I will give you a sock.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Couldn't have waited a few more hours to hit, could you, Tunguska impactor?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Was nuking Japan twice a proportionate response to their actions? I don't think so. Seemed more like a fun experiment to test out their new toy. Of course on Fark that will make me a Japanese shill paid by Hirohito's estate or something.

Whatever the case, the US really shouldn't be the arbiter of who is allowed to have nuclear weapons.


It was more of a poker bluff to see if Hirohito would cave.

It worked.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Christmas at Ground Zero - Weird Al "Yankovic"
Youtube X-VC-qqUO0c
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If your nukes are anything like your military we've no reason for concern.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Not again 5: USA used atomic bombs on Japan, not nuclear.  Jeez, get your bombs right.


Animal House: Germans Bombed Pearl Harbor
Youtube V8lT1o0sDwI
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Russia should draw and quarter him on State TV Live


Nyet! Now is time for great cultural learnings via televised entertainments...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh cool, Tankie talking points as FARK headlines. Stirring the pot for ol' pooty.
 
Decorus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dark Brandon is practicing his sunglass removal one liner and nuclear annihilation button push right now. He can't decide between the full fist slam or the middle finger push.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Was nuking Japan twice a proportionate response to their actions? I don't think so. Seemed more like a fun experiment to test out their new toy. Of course on Fark that will make me a Japanese shill paid by Hirohito's estate or something.

Whatever the case, the US really shouldn't be the arbiter of who is allowed to have nuclear weapons.


You a weeboo?
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Decorus: Karma Chameleon: Was nuking Japan twice a proportionate response to their actions? I don't think so. Seemed more like a fun experiment to test out their new toy. Of course on Fark that will make me a Japanese shill paid by Hirohito's estate or something.

Whatever the case, the US really shouldn't be the arbiter of who is allowed to have nuclear weapons.

I disagree the United States is the final Arbiter of who gets to have nukes and who doesn't.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: spongeboob: Nuking Japan was probably a mistake
Should have Nuked Moscow

Patton wanted to have-at the Russians in 1945. The Russians didn't test their first Nuke till 1949.

/ it was not because Patton was psychic...it is because Patton was psychotic, obsessed with war


If you think *Patton* was psychotic - have ya met Curtis LeMay?
 
palelizard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RasIanI: NPT wasn't a thing in 1945.

Its like 75 years of trying to make sure that incident is never reapeted never happened.


Wait, you mean someone would go out in public and spout shiat without context in order to pretend to justify something they were planning on doing anyway?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Since we now have a second thread for this, I have to repost what I already posted...
---------
His army is severely depleted, his people do NOT back him drafting more people into it.  His equipment is damaged or destroyed.  In short, his ability to wage war is severely diminished.  He is damned close to Russian Revolution 2.0 (or whatever version they are on.)

So he doubles down and challenges the entire West.  You know the one.  The one that is in good international standing, has plenty of well funded armed forces, and more than enough equipment.  That West.

So, yeah, you bear wrestling turd...  Bring it on.  You will be doing nothing but making sure that Russia ceases to exist as a sovereign nation.  And you will not live to see the end of it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Putin's last words before the people "close to him" end his life will be "But I know nukes would have saved Russia from humiliation."
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Karma Chameleon: Was nuking Japan twice a proportionate response to their actions? I don't think so. Seemed more like a fun experiment to test out their new toy. Of course on Fark that will make me a Japanese shill paid by Hirohito's estate or something.

Whatever the case, the US really shouldn't be the arbiter of who is allowed to have nuclear weapons.

You a weeboo?


Did someone just say "weeaboo?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Was nuking Japan twice a proportionate response to their actions? I don't think so. Seemed more like a fun experiment to test out their new toy. Of course on Fark that will make me a Japanese shill paid by Hirohito's estate or something.

Whatever the case, the US really shouldn't be the arbiter of who is allowed to have nuclear weapons.


According to the definitive Oppenheimer biography, American Prometheus, neither the scientists, military, nor civilian leadership ever considered dropping one of the bombs out at sea as a warning because everyone was so curious to see what would happened when dropped over a city. Alternative actions were simply never discussed.
 
Fereals
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anglo-Saxons?

Everyone forgets about those bastards, Jutes.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Putin is a sh*thead who deserves all the worst things.

But nuking Japan was a horrible crime. We should never have done that.
 
