(CNN)   That'll teach 'em   (cnn.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Boo.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Has Tucker blamed this on the US yet?
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't know how you claw your way out of that kind of brainwashed religious dogma.

I mean, other than "Good luck" what can you say here.  You can't convince True Believers that their religion ideology is poison, and they won't abandon their love of killing "The Other" , until more people are sick of this than there are people willing to push it, it's just going to be shiatty till it gets itself sorted out, and in the meantime, people die and suffer for it.

Yeah God!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is what people can be talked into. Meanwhile we have to force each other to not discriminate.  Wow.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Glad I live in a civilized country like the US where people don't go kill a bunch of school kids because of some farked up personal ideological beliefs they have.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

El Jefe Dynamo: Has Tucker blamed this on the US yet?


He's taking notes.
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skybird659: Boo.


m.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MythDragon: Glad I live in a civilized country like the US where people don't go kill a bunch of school kids because of some farked up personal ideological beliefs they have.


We get it, both sides are equally bad.
 
