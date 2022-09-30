 Skip to content
(CNN)   Two Texas men charged with manslaughter after shooting at a group of migrants that were getting water along a Texas road   (cnn.com) divider line
83
    More: Murica, United States, Federal Bureau of Investigation, West Texas, United States Department of Homeland Security, National Association of Immigration Judges, manslaughter Thursday, Texas Rangers, ongoing investigation  
•       •       •

83 Comments
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to hear the explanation as to why that's "manslaughter" and not "murder as a hate crime"
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I'd love to hear the explanation as to why that's "manslaughter" and not "murder as a hate crime"


Because Texas.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I'd love to hear the explanation as to why that's "manslaughter" and not "murder as a hate crime"


It's Texas, they'll be on the next GOP ticket there.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I'd love to hear the explanation as to why that's "manslaughter" and not "murder as a hate crime"


Yeah sounds like murder.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I'd love to hear the explanation as to why that's "manslaughter" and not "murder as a hate crime"


There is pretty much zero info in the article, so I'm guessing there just might be a little more to what happened.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Driedsponge: I'd love to hear the explanation as to why that's "manslaughter" and not "murder as a hate crime"

It's Texas, they'll be on the next GOP ticket there.


This probably isn't far from reality.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I'd love to hear the explanation as to why that's "manslaughter" and not "murder as a hate crime"


Hell, cartman was charged with a hate crime and all he did was throw a rock at a black kid.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I'd love to hear the explanation as to why that's "manslaughter" and not "murder as a hate crime"


Confrontation and/or road rage incident? Most of those are treated as Manslaughter.

Now, if they can prove the Yahoos were looking for a fight, ya might have a hate crime case.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Driedsponge: I'd love to hear the explanation as to why that's "manslaughter" and not "murder as a hate crime"

It's Texas, they'll be on the next GOP ticket there.


I'm sure Abbot is drawing up the paperwork for their pretrial pardons.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Best PeopleTM

/ Welcome to Texas! Leave your humanity at the door, please.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only in Texas could you point your gun at a group of ppl, kill & maim a couple of them & be charged with an unintentional crime.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"DPS has not responded to CNN's request for arrest affidavits yet."

Of course not. They wont release mug shots either. Right wing law officials protecting their vigilantes from public shame.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Driedsponge: I'd love to hear the explanation as to why that's "manslaughter" and not "murder as a hate crime"

There is pretty much zero info in the article, so I'm guessing there just might be a little more to what happened.


Thank you for the valuable input. I'm looking forward to disavowed hate crimes and calls to action from Republican leaders to stop this from happening again.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is Texas. They will just invoke some stand your ground defense and will probably get off with a slap on the wrist.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas Rangers are doing as much as they can to make sure the Migrants are deported and the shooters become hero's

despite the murdering of a migrant
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texass!
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird how these terrible things happen in Texas so often. Multiple farkers have been up in arms at Texas insults because the state is a good state, believe them! And these trash can human beings are a small minority. If only there was some way the larger group of decent people could figure out a way to keep the terrible people out of office, and temper the rage, hatred, murderousness, racism, sexism, and overall dark age mentality of the rest. It may appear that Texas is a shiatty state filled with shiatty people but say that on fark and you will find out from anger, apoplectic Texans that their state really is awesome.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you dare suggest that they might be racist though.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"getting water along a road"

Does that mean they were drinking from a creek or buying water at a gas station?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.kxxv.com/hometown/texas/warden-of-west-texas-immigration-detention-center-brother-accused-of-manslaughter-in-migrants-shooting-death

https://theintercept.com/2022/09/29/ice-mike-sheppard-abuses/

Michael Sheppard - who until this week oversaw U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement's West Texas Detention Center in Sierra Blanca, Texas - and his twin brother, Mark, were arrested late Wednesday night, the New York Times reported.

Yea, they're upping those charges.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: "getting water along a road"

Does that mean they were drinking from a creek or buying water at a gas station?


Maybe they were stealing the water from a creek, thus the manslaughter charge.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: Driedsponge: I'd love to hear the explanation as to why that's "manslaughter" and not "murder as a hate crime"

Because Texas.


From my understanding, this is exactly why hate crimes are prosecuted at the federal level.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything is bigger in Texas
media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I'd love to hear the explanation as to why that's "manslaughter" and not "murder as a hate crime"


They can always change or add to the charges later
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much better articles exist. Two brothers said they were looking for animals to shoot. One of the brothers was a warden for LaSalle. They traced the vehicle back to him. He's gotten in trouble before for crimes against immigrants. I really want to know how this is manslaughter and not murder.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Driedsponge: I'd love to hear the explanation as to why that's "manslaughter" and not "murder as a hate crime"

There is pretty much zero info in the article, so I'm guessing there just might be a little more to what happened.


It says Texas right there.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: stuhayes2010: "getting water along a road"

Does that mean they were drinking from a creek or buying water at a gas station?

Maybe they were stealing the water from a creek, thus the manslaughter charge.


I haven't seen if they were on private land or not.  Just that they hid behind a water tank.  Makes it sound like they were on a farm.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea that there was no malice is on it's face outright stupid. Hell given that this is texass the charges will probably be dropped and the men hired for border patrol.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: "DPS has not responded to CNN's request for arrest affidavits yet."

Of course not. They wont release mug shots either. Right wing law officials protecting their vigilantes from public shame.


Here's a more informative article. And ooooh boy is like a white trash fantasy come to life.

https://www.tpr.org/border-immigration/2022-09-29/texas-dps-fbi-investigating-two-separate-shootings-of-migrants-in-west-texas
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooters were probably cops or related to one or best friends with one or maybe the cops just really, really like them for some reason.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: "getting water along a road"

Does that mean they were drinking from a creek or buying water at a gas station?


Sounds like they were drinking from a white only garden hose.  Lucky they only shot them!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rob4127: [Link][Fark user image image 478x630]


Well hell.  All you had to do was say Master Race and no charges!
 
Rob4127
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Even fewer details on another shooting in the same county the following day:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rob4127: [Link][Fark user image image 478x630]


Is that two photos of the same guy?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I'd love to hear the explanation as to why that's "manslaughter" and not "murder as a hate crime"


Texas.
/
You can kill someone on your driveway if their breaking into your stupid farking car.

//
We stole this land from Mexico.

///

On side note:
The above means tons of Mexicans [thier kin] are more American that lots of Texans.
Depending on if their kin is actually German or some other 🐎 💩 . Because we was born on this land and it became America. The other Texans moved here. And are kin from people from overseas.  Thus if you tell me to go back from where I came from. I'm already here. And my kin was already here. And was their kin. My family has lived under the six flags of Texas.  Lots of Texans don't have that in their blood. And the funny thing is some of them are proud that they can trace their blood all the way back to some shiat hole overseas.  Well fark you I can trace my blood all the way back to this very farking land. Minus a rape here and there. Thanks  Queen Elizabeth.  You C-censored.
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was going to post this one with the headline "How in the hell is this manslaughter?"

Even if they were "stealing water", unless there is some amazing dashcam footage of our two... lets just go with Bufords rolling up on said group and saying "y'all need to mosey on away from move on from our water hole now ya hear" and the migrants migrant decide to attack on mass like zombies in a low budget flick, I have a hard time seeing this as anything less that second degree murder.  Because while the article is amazingly short on details, this has the exact same sort of feel as it would if two poachers had spotted a group of deer on the side of the rode and started shooting from the cab of the pickup. 

Only reason I'm not saying first degree is because I 100% could see there being statement coming out that said Bufords "went out looking to shoot up some signs and do some cab hunting, they didn't PLAN on shooting no migrants"

And yeah, the hate crime thing too.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I'd love to hear the explanation as to why that's "manslaughter" and not "murder as a hate crime"


Local news pundits in El Paso (owned by Sinclair Broadcasting) are doing their best to smooth this over and keep reporting on it to a minimum. I'm surprised they are reporting on this at all, and likely wouldn't were it not so close to the city. This should not only be murder but a hate crime, but as folks have said upthread, it's west Texas.

I hope the woman that lived will be able to remember their license plates. These assholes need some federal attention.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Texas Rangers are doing as much as they can to make sure the Migrants are deported and the shooters become hero's

despite the murdering of a migrant


To be fair, they always have.

The History of Racial Violence on the Mexico-Texas Border

Some of the worst racial violence in United States history took place along the Mexico-Texas border from 1910 to 1920
The dead included women and men, the aged and the young, long-time residents and recent arrivals. They were killed by strangers, by neighbors, by vigilantes and at the hands of local law enforcement officers and the Texas Rangers
 
Caelistis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rudemix: It's weird how these terrible things happen in Texas so often. Multiple farkers have been up in arms at Texas insults because the state is a good state, believe them! And these trash can human beings are a small minority. If only there was some way the larger group of decent people could figure out a way to keep the terrible people out of office, and temper the rage, hatred, murderousness, racism, sexism, and overall dark age mentality of the rest. It may appear that Texas is a shiatty state filled with shiatty people but say that on fark and you will find out from anger, apoplectic Texans that their state really is awesome.


As a Texan, no it isn't. Texas has been rapidly regressing for a long time. With the rise of christofacism and its public support by the GoP, that regression is gaining velocity. For example, not too far from where I live is a small gun shop. He has a sign outside that says "God is on our side. Stock up on guns and ammo to stop illeagles (sic)."

Texas is ranked last in the country for keeping the power on, for example. When we had the statewide blackout, Ted Cruz tried to flee to Mexico, Abbott postured but did nothing about reforming and regulating ERCOT, and as far I know, not a single person has been prosecuted for the deaths of hundreds of Texans from that blackout. Most of whom literally froze to death.

So let me be the first Texan to tell you that Texas has devolved past a shiathole and is well on its way to being a hellhole. Texas is not great and everything else you hear is people sucking hard on the propaganda hose. I say this as someone who has ancestors listed on the wall inside the Alamo. My family has been here since before the Republic. We're giving up on Texas and emigrating soon.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fst_creeper: Only reason I'm not saying first degree is because I 100% could see there being statement coming out that said Bufords "went out looking to shoot up some signs and do some cab hunting, they didn't PLAN on shooting no migrants"


They actually did say that.  Except there's a witness who said that the guys were yelling things in Spanish.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fst_creeper: I was going to post this one with the headline "How in the hell is this manslaughter?"


Because no Texas jury would unanimously agree to convinct these Patriots of defending our border.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Manslaughter?

Did they go out with a plan to shoot people?
 
rewind2846
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
rewind2846:
I hope the woman that lived will be able to remember their license plates. These assholes need some federal attention.

Should have read the thread first. These wastes of skin just might be getting that attention.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Beto - Abbott debate is tonight.  Sierra Blanca is about 88 miles clear east of El Paso.  On a clear day you can see El Paso from Sierra Blanca as you come off the high plateau at Van Horn.  All desert.  Mexico is quite close.  They may have run into some disgruntled customers in their private prison, or even angry relatives.


They'll probably not mention it.  Abbott is shy.  He doesn't like it when things do go his way.  It's his only debate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rudemix: It's weird how these terrible things happen in Texas so often. Multiple farkers have been up in arms at Texas insults because the state is a good state, believe them! And these trash can human beings are a small minority. If only there was some way the larger group of decent people could figure out a way to keep the terrible people out of office, and temper the rage, hatred, murderousness, racism, sexism, and overall dark age mentality of the rest. It may appear that Texas is a shiatty state filled with shiatty people but say that on fark and you will find out from anger, apoplectic Texans that their state really is awesome.


If it's such a small minority why is the N-word used in every 4th sentence, when you hang out with Texas works or drink with the them?  And the W-word in every 2nd sentence?
And what about how segregated San Antonio is?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Driedsponge: I'd love to hear the explanation as to why that's "manslaughter" and not "murder as a hate crime"

There is pretty much zero info in the article, so I'm guessing there just might be a little more to what happened.


Cool and did/do you believe a 83/84 y/o pro life activist was shot for no reason earlier this week?
 
patrick767
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rob4127: [Fark user image 478x630]


Sure as hell sounds like murder and a hate crime. I hope the initial charge is just something to hold them on.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Much better articles exist. Two brothers said they were looking for animals to shoot. One of the brothers was a warden for LaSalle. They traced the vehicle back to him. He's gotten in trouble before for crimes against immigrants. I really want to know how this is manslaughter and not murder.


He didn't "get in trouble" for his past transgressions. He was accused but never prosecuted or fired. He was still warden up until this incident.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: Don't you dare suggest that they might be racist though.


As a Texan, I have to say: MIGHT?
 
