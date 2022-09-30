 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   1/6 rioter pleads guilty to charges of assaulting police officers with his hands and a flagpole during the attack. Though given that his profession is "romance novel cover model" the is probably not the most embarrassing thing connected to him   (huffpost.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Crime, Riot, Logan James Barnhart, Violence, law enforcement officers, Michigan man, Barnhart's statement  
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will LOVE him in the pokey.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh... I think we found the plot of the next Chuck Tingle book.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well his fellow inmates will enjoy their new flag pole mount
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/well he definitely crashed and burned
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well he is going to have to pose for a lot of Chuck Tingle covers to pay his fines.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Beauty and Brains.
 
freetomato
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He sure has a purty mouth.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fine, I guess I can take his modelling gig while he's away.  We're gonna need a *lot* of wax and those cloth strips, people.  Count off, even numbers work on my back, odds work on my front.  Ignore the screaming.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oldernell: They will LOVE him in the pokey.


Yeah, he's definitely gonna find out why they call it 'the pokey'...
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's nothing romantic about Gitmo, which is where that terrorist should be going.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sure, make fun of someone who can make a living walking around without a shirt on, subby. I'm sure you have a much more simple way to make money, right?

Seriously, I can't REALLY be mad at someone who models, they've figured out how to game the system far better than I have.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do none of these people have any actual job skills? Where do they get the money to travel across the country for an insurrection vacation?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Oooh... I think we found the plot of the next Chuck Tingle book.


Apparently, he is already well on his way.
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Stepbrother UnSEALed: a bad boy military romance" definitely sounds like the kind of book that would appeal to, well...  me.  If you need me, I'll be on Amazon and then in my bunk.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Someone beating an officer with the pole of a "Blue Lives Matter" flag is the perfect embodiment of MAGAT hypocrisy.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mission Accomplished. We can finally put this all behind us now that 10% of the rioters who entered the Capitol (and 0% of the leaders) are facing consequences. I assure you that this is what we always wanted, and any contrary opinion is moving the goalposts.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pretty boys and fake tough guys don't last in jail. Good riddance.

PRAYER WARRIORS ACTIVATED
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Oooh... I think we found the plot of the next Chuck Tingle book.

Apparently, he is already well on his way.
[Fark user image image 425x239]
"Stepbrother UnSEALed: a bad boy military romance" definitely sounds like the kind of book that would appeal to, well...  me.  If you need me, I'll be on Amazon and then in my bunk.


Do you really wanna risk giving this guy royalties?
 
linker3000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How did the other 5/6th of him plead?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Oooh... I think we found the plot of the next Chuck Tingle book.


Or this one

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Rioters"?


I thought they were called "Erectionists"?
 
bdub77
‘’ less than a minute ago  
 Pounded in the Butt In Prison by the Very Flagpole I Used to Assault Capitol Officers While Attempting to Reinstate a Sore Loser Whose Mommy Didn't Love Him Enough as a Child and is So Needy For Attention He Can't Even Tell His Sons He Loves Them and Probably Sexually Assaulted His Own Daughter
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'll thank you not to mock my profession.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: Do none of these people have any actual job skills? Where do they get the money to travel across the country for an insurrection vacation?


Soros pays them.   They are obvious Antifa plants.
 
