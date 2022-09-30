 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Um... guys? Is Putin declaring war against NATO?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all bluster. It's all he knows.

fark it. Bring it, asshole.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What he is trying to do is get them to strike first so he can fully mobilize his people and launch a "retaliatory" strike of nukes.

My feeling only. I think he knows he's dying and he's angling for a final battle against the whole world on his way out.

He needs to die immediately.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. It's puffer fish syndrome
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure on our about June 22nd of 1941 the Russians were pretty okay with allies bombing German cities.

Hey Putin...you're farking welcome.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: What he is trying to do is get them to strike first so he can fully mobilize his people and launch a "retaliatory" strike of nukes.

My feeling only. I think he knows he's dying and he's angling for a final battle against the whole world on his way out.

He needs to die immediately.


Russia is floundering and the only way he wins is if the West capitulates.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Annexing parts of Ukraine allow him to claim to be fighting a defensive war because no way is Ukraine going to stop at the new border.  They're going to roll right out to the pre-war borders.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's all bluster. It's all he knows.

fark it. Bring it, asshole.

fark it. Bring it, asshole.


Pretty much, still trying to figure out how Nukes would help "defend" their occupied territories.  Nuking the other areas of Ukraine would make those occupied territories un....occupiable?  Nuking anyone else isn't "defending" anything, it's just starting another war.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russia is floundering and the only way he wins is if the West capitulates.

My feeling only. I think he knows he's dying and he's angling for a final battle against the whole world on his way out.

He needs to die immediately.

Russia is floundering and the only way he wins is if the West capitulates.


What if his definition of "win" is far different than yours or mine?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one is afraid of your grandpas with rusty rifles jackass.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*closes thread*
It's too farkin' early for this.....I need more caffeine before I contemplate getting nuked.  Pretty sure Cali would be a target of Putin's.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: *closes thread*
It's too farkin' early for this.....I need more caffeine before I contemplate getting nuked.  Pretty sure Cali would be a target of Putin's.

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possibly.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet he skipped Afghanistan
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: *closes thread*
It's too farkin' early for this.....I need more caffeine before I contemplate getting nuked.  Pretty sure Cali would be a target of Putin's.

[Fark user image image 500x281]


The good news is that of the Nukes he has that *should* make it to Cali, most of their range has been reduced to "the inside of whatever is holding them".

I would guess the sub-launched ones are some of their most reliable, but it only takes one mishap to render the rest permanent anchors.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
It's too farkin' early for this.....I need more caffeine before I contemplate getting nuked.  Pretty sure Cali would be a target of Putin's.

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

[media1.giphy.com image 700x394] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin's pulling a page from Iran and NK.  Try and get your people to fear an existential threat from those mean nations on the other side of the globe and they'll start to ignore your extreme corruption and incompetence.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave and the Mission: raerae1980: *closes thread*
It's too farkin' early for this.....I need more caffeine before I contemplate getting nuked.  Pretty sure Cali would be a target of Putin's.

[Fark user image image 500x281]

The good news is that of the Nukes he has that *should* make it to Cali, most of their range has been reduced to "the inside of whatever is holding them".

I would guess the sub-launched ones are some of their most reliable, but it only takes one mishap to render the rest permanent anchors.


So Japan's even more farked?  *thinks about geography*
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: *closes thread*
It's too farkin' early for this.....I need more caffeine before I contemplate getting nuked.  Pretty sure Cali would be a target of Putin's.

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


I thought Indy was no longer on a list, but noooooo.... Rolls Royce had to build the new B-52 engines here.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Pretty sure Cali would be a target of Putin's.


My guess is, he'll use battlefield nukes in hopes it will shock the West into a stalemate and force peace talks. The thing is, if he does, I don't think Biden will flinch. I think we'll retaliate conventionally, but with massive force, likely sinking his entire Black Sea fleet and then some.

In any case, I doubt Cali or any US territory is in danger.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: raerae1980: Pretty sure Cali would be a target of Putin's.

My guess is, he'll use battlefield nukes in hopes it will shock the West into a stalemate and force peace talks. The thing is, if he does, I don't think Biden will flinch. I think we'll retaliate conventionally, but with massive force, likely sinking his entire Black Sea fleet and then some.

In any case, I doubt Cali or any US territory is in danger.


*pours another cup of coffee*
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin lobs a nuke, even a tactical one at Ukraine, we respond with full retaliation on the Russian administrative, military, and civilian areas.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: In any case, I doubt Cali or any US territory is in danger.


If they need a target, I would suggest Florida.  No one would know the difference.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are hell of a chandelier
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Putin lobs a nuke, even a tactical one at Ukraine, we respond with full retaliation on the Russian administrative, military, and civilian areas.


Right. We bomb Mar-a-Lago.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: Those are hell of a chandelier


Wouldn't one look better with Putin hanging from it?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So Japan's even more farked?  *thinks about geography*
It's too farkin' early for this.....I need more caffeine before I contemplate getting nuked.  Pretty sure Cali would be a target of Putin's.

[Fark user image image 500x281]

The good news is that of the Nukes he has that *should* make it to Cali, most of their range has been reduced to "the inside of whatever is holding them".

I would guess the sub-launched ones are some of their most reliable, but it only takes one mishap to render the rest permanent anchors.

So Japan's even more farked?  *thinks about geography*


Maybe, but we've got a direct defense treaty with Japan.  Any act of aggression on Japan is essentially a declaration of war on the US.

Also, Japan is a participant in our Aegis Missile Defense System.  Even if Russia does crack a couple off, there are any number of anti-missile defense systems deployed around the Pacific at any given time.

Normally this is the part where I make a joke about how ineffective our missile defense systems have been in prior testing, but based on how effective the tech we've sent Ukraine has been working, I wouldn't doubt we've got the ability to knock out ICBMs effectively at this point in time.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: *closes thread*
It's too farkin' early for this.....I need more caffeine before I contemplate getting nuked.  Pretty sure Cali would be a target of Putin's.

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Eh, he cannot get those rockets up.  Needs more Audrey Plaza pictures to be good to go.  And we have a monopoly.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: raerae1980: *closes thread*
It's too farkin' early for this.....I need more caffeine before I contemplate getting nuked.  Pretty sure Cali would be a target of Putin's.

[Fark user image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]

Eh, he cannot get those rockets up.  Needs more Audrey Plaza pictures to be good to go.  And we have a monopoly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: monopoly.

[Fark user image 500x230] [View Full Size image _x_]


Aaaand now I'm awake.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If there is anyone who knows freedom and democracy, it is Mr. I won 90% of all votes every election.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Once pooty crosses that line, he's going to discover that the rest of the world are waiting over there for a chance to kick his teeth down his throat.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Once pooty crosses that line, he's going to discover that the rest of the world are waiting over there for a chance to kick his teeth down his throat.


And if his military's action in Ukraine is anything to go by, those are false teeth.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Putin lobs a nuke, even a tactical one at Ukraine, we respond with full retaliation on the Russian administrative, military, and civilian areas.

Yup.


Yup.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is this why the state department reiterated the request for all US citizens to get the fark out of Russia now?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't make Putin unleash these guys:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Threatening people with Russia's military just ain't the threat it used to be, ya know?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meh. Bring it Poots. The nuclear winter will counteract the global warming...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Is this why the state department reiterated the request for all US citizens to get the fark out of Russia now?

Yup


Yup
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
why?  Failure like this against "little" Ukraine makes him look weak and pathetic.

Fark you Putin you midget of a dictator.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: raerae1980: Pretty sure Cali would be a target of Putin's.

My guess is, he'll use battlefield nukes in hopes it will shock the West into a stalemate and force peace talks. The thing is, if he does, I don't think Biden will flinch. I think we'll retaliate conventionally, but with massive force, likely sinking his entire Black Sea fleet and then some.

In any case, I doubt Cali or any US territory is in danger.


That would be my vote, except I don't think he flies a nuke anywhere.   He knows it would be the end of Russia, period.    About a week after he lit that candle, Russia would be a NATO occupied territory.

There is no way NATO could view a nuclear release as anything other than an overt, existential threat to western Europe.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: Don't make Putin unleash these guys:
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

raerae1980: *closes thread*
It's too farkin' early for this.....I need more caffeine before I contemplate getting nuked.  Pretty sure Cali would be a target of Putin's.

[Fark user image image 500x281]


Are you next to or in a military base, government/population center, port city, or logistical hub? Conglaturation, you get an instantaneous death that you only have to contemplate for a few minutes after receiving a mass alert text.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rent Party: FlashHarry: raerae1980: Pretty sure Cali would be a target of Putin's.

My guess is, he'll use battlefield nukes in hopes it will shock the West into a stalemate and force peace talks. The thing is, if he does, I don't think Biden will flinch. I think we'll retaliate conventionally, but with massive force, likely sinking his entire Black Sea fleet and then some.

In any case, I doubt Cali or any US territory is in danger.

That would be my vote, except I don't think he flies a nuke anywhere.   He knows it would be the end of Russia, period.    About a week after he lit that candle, Russia would be a NATO occupied territory.

There is no way NATO could view a nuclear release as anything other than an overt, existential threat to western Europe.


What's the over-under on finishing the sabotage of that nuke plant instead of dropping an actual bomb?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) / Twitter


this lady watches Russian media so you don't have to.    Full on craziness happening over there.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

shinji3i: raerae1980: *closes thread*
It's too farkin' early for this.....I need more caffeine before I contemplate getting nuked.  Pretty sure Cali would be a target of Putin's.

[Fark user image image 500x281]

Are you next to or in a military base, government/population center, port city, or logistical hub? Conglaturation, you get an instantaneous death that you only have to contemplate for a few minutes after receiving a mass alert text.

[media.tenor.com image 498x206] [View Full Size image _x_]


....yes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He goes on about Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Allied bombings of German cities, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

And also WHATABOUT The Trail of Tears!  Therefore, Putin should be allowed to do whatever to whomever he wants in Ukraine.

What's his Fark handle?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If Putin destroys the world after I pay rent for the month, imma be REALLY pissed off.
And probably incredibly radioactive.
 
