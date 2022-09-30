 Skip to content
(NPR)   eBay executives sentenced to prison time for organizing harassment campaign against critics that included mailing funeral wreaths and boxes of nope to their home. In other news, eBay is still a thing and it apparently has executives   (npr.org) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
As the scum of the Earth continues to rise to the top. 7 down, millions upon millions to go...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Ebay is a great place to order imitation and crap goods directly from China. I think that's 75% of their business now.
 
BitwiseShift
1 hour ago  
I buy all my coffins on Costco.  My boxes of snakes come from a local supplier.  Ebay be damned.
 
Nick Nostril
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sociopathy and Short-man Syndrome are a volatile mix.
 
fat boy
1 hour ago  
Still occasionally use Ebay for hard to find pinball parts
 
big pig peaches
1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Ebay is a great place to order imitation and crap goods directly from China. I think that's 75% of their business now.


Aliexpress is better.
 
noitsnot
1 hour ago  
It's the second to the last resort to buy something you really need but doesn't exist anywhere else. It may well not exist on eBay either, except as a fraudulent jpeg and you get a turd in a box.

Pirate's Bay would be the last resort I guess, or rando website with some horrendous home-rolled e-commerce setup.
 
Nick Nostril
1 hour ago  

fat boy: Still occasionally use Ebay for hard to find pinball parts


Their second-hand marital aids usually have good prices too.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I want a lot more stories involving corporate executives sentenced to years in prison.

A lot more.
 
big pig peaches
1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: I buy all my coffins on Costco.  My boxes of snakes come from a local supplier.  Ebay be damned.


How else are you going to be sure they are pasture raised, 100% grass-fed snakes?
 
UltimaCS
1 hour ago  
a box of live spiders

Pass 'em here. I'll shower myself in spiders if it puts an end to mosquitoes.
 
Trocadero
1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: fat boy: Still occasionally use Ebay for hard to find pinball parts

Their second-hand marital aids usually have good prices too.


reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
1 hour ago  
Ebay is a great place to get a lot of stuff at the best prices, I still use it on the reg.

A lot of small electronics, stuff that's very hard or impossible to find elsewhere, discontinued things, used stuff, etc..

I recently used eBay to get some bluetooth plant sensors that are hard to find elsewhere (and cheaper on eBay then the places I could find them). Also a brand new hot glue gun that works with my Ryobi batteries (cheaper, because it was just the tool - probably a retail reject for damaged packaging), smart home window/door sensors crazy cheap, a discontinued charging stand for my Xbox  One controller that's compatible with my rechargeable batteries, a 3D printed stand for my Nvidia Shield, a Ubiquiti access point (new in box, but at a good discount), the best place to buy just the right display case for my old leather jacket...

Ebay's frickin' great.
 
mongbiohazard
1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: The Irresponsible Captain: Ebay is a great place to order imitation and crap goods directly from China. I think that's 75% of their business now.

Aliexpress is better.


I use both. I prefer ebay, but functionally I get a lot of similar things from them both.
 
SumoJeb
1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: The Irresponsible Captain: Ebay is a great place to order imitation and crap goods directly from China. I think that's 75% of their business now.

Aliexpress is better.


and wish for when you want to live dangerously
 
SomethingBetter76
1 hour ago  
If you're looking for Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, don't go to e-bay.
 
stuhayes2010
1 hour ago  
I bought a refurbished Mac mini with a 1TB SSD hard drive for like $300 on eBay, just needed it for movie storage.  I can't remember the last time I got in a bidding war on eBay.
 
HoratioGates
1 hour ago  
eBay has a thriving market for vintage collectibles.  When you consider how it started, that's pretty much full circle.  It still has a market cap of $20 billion.
 
pueblonative
1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: fat boy: Still occasionally use Ebay for hard to find pinball parts

Their second-hand marital aids usually have good prices too.


Why do you need to use a second hand?
 
Malenfant
1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Ebay is a great place to order imitation and crap goods directly from China. I think that's 75% of their business now.


Also for quality goods from China. I just use eBay to order parts for electronic repairs these days.
 
jmr61
1 hour ago  
If you publish an on-line newsletter you aren't a journalist.

But you are also entitled to be free from such harassment.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I buy stuff from ebay all the time. And yes, some of it is cheap crap from China.

I like cobbling together working solutions from crappy parts. I've gotten good at it over the years, and if you can't do what you love, love what you do.
 
Stargazer86
1 hour ago  
Ebay is decent for getting Games Workshop stuff at reasonable prices that don't cost you a kidney provided you make sure you buy from a decent seller.
 
fat boy
1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: fat boy: Still occasionally use Ebay for hard to find pinball parts

Their second-hand marital aids usually have good prices too.


I suppose, but your mother never washes them first
 
Erebus1954
1 hour ago  
Always get the new toilet paper, though. Avoid the used.
Same with milk.
 
MelGoesOnTour
1 hour ago  
I still sell stuff on eBay now and again and though it's not the same as it was years ago (used to be a source of VERY easy money) it's still worth it.
I sell crap I no longer used. Either it sells or it goes into the trash.
eBay keeps a running total of your profit; in the last 90 days I raked in about $1100 on about 29 items sold.

Like I said, it's worth the little effort I put into it.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  
I knew Ben Affleck had and evil twin. And that he is the very face of scumbags.  There isn't much you can't accuse that face of doing that I would not believe.
 
waxbeans
51 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Ebay is a great place to get a lot of stuff at the best prices, I still use it on the reg.

A lot of small electronics, stuff that's very hard or impossible to find elsewhere, discontinued things, used stuff, etc..

I recently used eBay to get some bluetooth plant sensors that are hard to find elsewhere (and cheaper on eBay then the places I could find them). Also a brand new hot glue gun that works with my Ryobi batteries (cheaper, because it was just the tool - probably a retail reject for damaged packaging), smart home window/door sensors crazy cheap, a discontinued charging stand for my Xbox  One controller that's compatible with my rechargeable batteries, a 3D printed stand for my Nvidia Shield, a Ubiquiti access point (new in box, but at a good discount), the best place to buy just the right display case for my old leather jacket...

Ebay's frickin' great.


Used them once. Disc would not play across all the devices I had. I would have been happy no matter what it played on. That's how bad I wanted to see Johnny Got His Gun.
farking Metallica fark you Lars. And fark Ebay. I don't trust people who give you your money back but let you keep the product.
fark you target.  Each coffee funnel was broke. How do I get a none broke one. Wtf. I now have 4 reciveres but no funnel for my pour over coffee fml fark you bean counters
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
47 minutes ago  
I still use ebay fairly regularly for old books, old mags and other weird things.
A recent purchase was vintage black and white cat photos which I then used for an art project.
Basically - whenever I have a weird idea, I go to ebay.

I also recently bought a mint-condition Playboy magazine from May 1968 (my birth month)
The thing was huge - over 200 pages!.
(It was so cool I am buying birth-month Playboys for a bunch of friends for Xmas!)
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
45 minutes ago  
I see that subby and lots of others believe "the narrow niche of stuff I look for on eBay"  = the entirety of the site.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  
Now do real corporate executives.
 
Por que tan serioso
40 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Ebay is a great place to get a lot of stuff at the best prices, I still use it on the reg.

A lot of small electronics, stuff that's very hard or impossible to find elsewhere, discontinued things, used stuff, etc..

I recently used eBay to get some bluetooth plant sensors that are hard to find elsewhere (and cheaper on eBay then the places I could find them). Also a brand new hot glue gun that works with my Ryobi batteries (cheaper, because it was just the tool - probably a retail reject for damaged packaging), smart home window/door sensors crazy cheap, a discontinued charging stand for my Xbox  One controller that's compatible with my rechargeable batteries, a 3D printed stand for my Nvidia Shield, a Ubiquiti access point (new in box, but at a good discount), the best place to buy just the right display case for my old leather jacket...

Ebay's frickin' great.


How much would you be willing to spend at one time without being though?  I, for example, am really looking at some almost antique rims that my car absolutely needs that you just cant find anywhere(as are 18 others) but they are 3.1k plus 6hun shipping.  So. I guess what I'm saying is, I don't know.  That's a ton of dough ray me to get the shaft on in any way. Even if they were scratched or something.  I sure do want those f*cking rims though.
 
Por que tan serioso
39 minutes ago  
Being worried
 
Malenfant
34 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I still sell stuff on eBay now and again and though it's not the same as it was years ago (used to be a source of VERY easy money) it's still worth it.
I sell crap I no longer used. Either it sells or it goes into the trash.
eBay keeps a running total of your profit; in the last 90 days I raked in about $1100 on about 29 items sold.

Like I said, it's worth the little effort I put into it.


When dealing with the public, the effort required can escalate for irrational reasons.
This is why I have a pile of old VR headsets that aren't worth dealing with the public to sell.
 
nytmare
31 minutes ago  
That's 3 years since the incidents, 2 years since they were charged. This was a solid provable case, and it still took a few years to get the ringleaders sentenced.
 
Petite Mel
20 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Ebay is a great place to order imitation and crap goods directly from China. I think that's 75% of their business now.


Fark that. Cut out the US middleman and go straight to AliExpress.
 
what the cat dragged in
less than a minute ago  
I've had mixed experiences on eBay selling vehicles.

Good experience: selling my first-year CBR900RR. Got a good price, went to a worthy home as a collector's item, sharing a temperature-controlled stable with almost every model of GSXR ever made.

Bad experience: selling my 2003 Tacoma. Winning bidder went ghost, took a week to resolve. eBay was no help help at all during that time. Meanwhile I couldn't re-list or sell the truck. After that stupidity I sold the truck in a day on Craigslist.

Soon after that I sold another motorcycle ('85 K100) ... on Craigslist. Didn't even bother with eBay - f them.
 
