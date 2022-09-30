 Skip to content
(New Delhi TV)   Undetectable black cocaine is the new white marching powder   (ndtv.com) divider line
14
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it also keep the fentanyl out of the coke?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, we're cool with the racism now?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why you gotta bring race into it?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd like some details... What chemicals, toxicity, etc.
Just like how in 7th-grade D. A. R. E. class they taught us how to distinguish between different grades of heroin and PCP.
 
thornhill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh great. Another thing in Halloween candy that I have to worry about.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thornhill: Oh great. Another thing in Halloween candy that I have to worry about.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This has to be bullshiat.
Additional chemicals would not get rid of the cocaine.  And if does.  Is even cocaine? And, if they can reverse that. You're saying someone figured out how to synthesize cocaine.  Which means they could make it all state side minus one ingredient.
Which by the way, why don't they just make extremely potent base that is tiny. Then resize state side?
Seriously asking all of this
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also if it's undetectable how did you find it?
 
Bslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"The foreign a national, a Bolivian woman"

Well, there's your problem.
 
Crooked Ref
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No word if the recipient had to sign a waiver like this one:
"You are not Anish Kapoor, you are in no way affiliated to Anish Kapoor, you are not purchasing this product on behalf of Anish Kapoor or an associate of Anish Kapoor. To the best of your knowledge, information and belief this product will not make its way into the nose of Anish Kapoor."
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looks like they're getting over the problem of chemical residues making the product easy to sniff of mixing with activated carbon. Over the years cocaine was made with gasoline and other cheap solvents. In fact, I would love a study of samples from other the years to see if leaded gas was being used to make the cocaine.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Looks like they're getting over the problem of chemical residues making the product easy to sniff of mixing with activated carbon. Over the years cocaine was made with gasoline and other cheap solvents. In fact, I would love a study of samples from other the years to see if leaded gas was being used to make the cocaine.


That would certainly explain the 80's.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's worse than you think: they dye it with kale.
 
