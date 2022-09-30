 Skip to content
(Slate) Much like the rest of the world, Wikipedia has a Fox News problem
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ask any Farker. Linking to Fox News to make a point only works when the point is "Fox News is not news."
 
Free Radical
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When you go to court and state as your defense that you are espousing opinion as fact, your credibility is zilch.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Isn't Fox News that website with the racist comment section under every article?
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What does the FOX SAY, wiki wiki wiki wiki!
 
red230
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those defending Fox countered that "a certain level of errors is the journalistic norm,"

There's a difference between errors and outright fabrication in order to consistently slander one side. If they were errors one would expect them to reflect negatively for both political parties at roughly the same percentage. We do not have this with Fox because they are not acting as neutral purveyors of the truth but rather a propaganda arm of a party that has gone full fascist.
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

You don't find this guy reliable?
 
Zagloba
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Unless the claim [needing citation] is that such-and-such-person said such-and-such-thing on Fox News, it's completely useless as a source.

And even then, have a backup source, because Fox News will happily scrub its digital history when the past becomes embarrassing.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is my shocked face.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Marginally reliable?" Is that like saying your partner is marginally clear of STDs?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wikipedia really has a Wikipedia issue. It suffers from the same problem as reh American presidency, as a matter of fact.

It is a core part of our American Dream® that anybody can be president. Any normal person, as long as they meet age and citizenship requirements. Well, Wikipedia offers the same thing. Any person can contribute and become a "researcher" or an "archivist".

The problem with both of these is that while anybody CAN do these things, it turns out that there are a lot of people who should not be allowed anywhere near them.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FOX News is to reliable as the KKK is to 'moderate'
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: "Marginally reliable?" Is that like saying your partner is marginally clear of STDs?


Well, herpes do come and go.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How is this even a debate? No.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Wikipedia has a Fox News problem"

Gee, I wonder why.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The final result: Li found consensus that Fox be deemed a "marginally reliable" source for information about politics and science.


[DIABOLICAL LAUGHTER]
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TLDR:

"Fox News feeds lies to morons"
 
I know a guy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How about this as the rule: if the information can be found LITERALLY ANYWHERE ELSE, use that as the source instead of Fox "News".
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Isn't Fox News that website with the racist comment section under every article?


They disable comments on some of the articles.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good.
They went from debating "Is FNC bullshiat or not?" to " Is FNC pure bullshiat or mostly bullshiat?" and the consensus is that it has lots of bullshiat.
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fox News might occasionally have a true sentence scattered here and there around their articles, but those exceptions only serve to demonstrate that the entire rest of the site is suspect at best, and usually slanted far beyond anything approaching reasonable. Citing Fox News as a source for news facts is like citing Homeopathic Daily as a source for medical advice.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I know a guy: How about this as the rule: if the information can be found LITERALLY ANYWHERE ELSE, use that as the source instead of Fox "News".


Would citing Gateway Pundit, where much of the absurd propaganda that percolates up to Fox comes from, be any better?

If the "information" is on Fox, it's probably disinformation.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Might as well just use RT, that's the source of the material anyway.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Isn't Fox News that website with the racist comment section under every article?


Every website's comment section is a racist comment section.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It seems pretty obvious to me that if a good percentage of information from a source is unreliable, dubious, or outright incorrect, it should immediately be stricken from the list of "reliable sources".

I really don't know why there had to be such a debate about this.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aaronx: Ask any Farker. Linking to Fox News to make a point only works when the point is "Fox News is not news."


It works when the context is to mock them.  Sometimes you have to link to them to illustrate their ridiculous take.  Not often though, when the same point can sometimes be illustrated a different way.

People here sometimes wring their hands over the hits we give them, but that's a nonsense concern.  The few dozen people who actually click through is pennies of profit.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Didn't Fox admit at some point that they are not a news service but an entertainment channel?

/ They'd know that a statement like this would not make any difference whatsoever.
 
