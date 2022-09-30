 Skip to content
(CNN)   Biden's Administration to scale back student loan forgiveness as some states sue the stop it because it will hurt their own state run loan-shark programs   (cnn.com) divider line
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All Rethuglican states.  Pain is the object.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<pinches bridge of nose disappointedly>
This is why empires fail.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could have possibly seen this coming?
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woo!

Student loan debt collection, the next best thing to medical debt collection.

impossible to discharge, very little regulation, and a sure supply.

America, don't ever change!

USA! USA!
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is now way to win.
He should have expanded it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Who could have possibly seen this coming?


Everyone. This is why it took so long for even a minor forgiveness plan to happen. They had to game out every bogus scenario for legal challenge.
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...they're not going to fight?

They're just going to roll over?

I thought they wanted to win elections.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Department of Education initially said these loans, many of which were made under the former Federal Family Education Loan program and Federal Perkins Loan program, would be eligible for the one-time forgiveness action as long as the borrower consolidated his or her debt into the federal Direct loan program.
On Thursday, the department reversed course. According to its website, privately held federal student loans must have been consolidated before September 29 in order to be eligible for the debt relief.

I think this change was sorta expected and lots of people who knew about it were rushing to consolidate their loans before the deadline was announced.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GonnaCallYouOut: This is now way to win.
He should have expanded it.


So the courts just shut all of it down and no one gets any relief?

That doesn't help anyone,
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unreal. The GOP is just unreal. And those states will stay in GOP control. People are just brainwashed. A guy is going to sue to save nearly $9,700 because it's going to cost ~$300 in state taxes/fine.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: <pinches bridge of nose disappointedly>
This is why empires fail.


Yup.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why doesn't Biden just fire them?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: The Department of Education initially said these loans, many of which were made under the former Federal Family Education Loan program and Federal Perkins Loan program, would be eligible for the one-time forgiveness action as long as the borrower consolidated his or her debt into the federal Direct loan program.
On Thursday, the department reversed course. According to its website, privately held federal student loans must have been consolidated before September 29 in order to be eligible for the debt relief.

I think this change was sorta expected and lots of people who knew about it were rushing to consolidate their loans before the deadline was announced.


I almost wonder if the Dems have learned (?!?!?!?!?!) and put this in the bill specifically so they could pull it out to please the courts and block further challenges.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A possible alternative to student loan forgiveness would be to mandate that all student loans be interest free (preferably) or capped at a very low interest rate, maybe 2-3%.  Current loans would see their rates change and new students would automatically go in at the new rates.  Of course, interest would not accrue for a period of five years to give students time to graduate and hopefully find employment.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imashark: ...they're not going to fight?

They're just going to roll over?

I thought they wanted to win elections.


Did you read TFA? All the administration did was put an end date on when private loans consolidated into federal loans can be included. And it was a month ago. So unless you consolidated after he announced forgiveness, you're fine.

Still sucks for everyone it effects, and the states fighting this are complete shiat, but looks like Biden gave them just enough to shut them up.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: The Department of Education initially said these loans, many of which were made under the former Federal Family Education Loan program and Federal Perkins Loan program, would be eligible for the one-time forgiveness action as long as the borrower consolidated his or her debt into the federal Direct loan program.
On Thursday, the department reversed course. According to its website, privately held federal student loans must have been consolidated before September 29 in order to be eligible for the debt relief.

I think this change was sorta expected and lots of people who knew about it were rushing to consolidate their loans before the deadline was announced.


I had friends who were rushing to consolidate and OOPS, the company JUST didn't get around to it in time, DARN.
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
take. take. take. won't someone please about the job creators?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone actually received any forgiveness yet? Or is it all still pending
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
770000 folks today.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
philotech
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They really just need to scale back the salary requirement; there's no reason a person making near or over six figures can't repay their loan...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Has anyone actually received any forgiveness yet? Or is it all still pending


I got PSLF forgiveness in July, but that's a separate thing.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Has anyone actually received any forgiveness yet? Or is it all still pending


Republicans are still working to block as much loan debt forgiveness as possible, and it's slowing things down.

And they're doing this right before the midterm elections. Oof. Talk about dumb.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

imashark: ...they're not going to fight?

They're just going to roll over?

I thought they wanted to win elections.



There are 4 million people who could have their loan forgiveness delayed or revoked because of these GOP lawsuits, due to 800K of them being contested.  Dems are trying to make sure they at least get 3.2M people the relief they need asap.

The Dem messaging needs to be clear:

1) The GOP is responsible for the temporary delay for 800K and the lawsuits
2) The GOP doesn't want your loans forgiven even as they accept loan forgiveness for themselves
3) We are not leaving that 800K behind, we're trying to make sure 3.2 million aren't also screwed by the GOP
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Has anyone actually received any forgiveness yet? Or is it all still pending


I won't find out until October, but mine will be through the PSLF.  It's too early yet to apply for the forgiveness Biden proposed, according to the email Dept of Ed sent me yesterday.  Sometime in October there will be a form for us to fill out and submit.
 
maldinero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bankers don't want to unprivatize the profits.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: WillofJ2: Has anyone actually received any forgiveness yet? Or is it all still pending

I got PSLF forgiveness in July, but that's a separate thing.


Congrats! Me too!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Weaver95: WillofJ2: Has anyone actually received any forgiveness yet? Or is it all still pending

Republicans are still working to block as much loan debt forgiveness as possible, and it's slowing things down.

And they're doing this right before the midterm elections. Oof. Talk about dumb.


Why? The people clamoring the most will just blame the Democrats.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
$15 federal minimum wage - gone, student loan forgiveness - scaled back, public option addon to the ACA - Not even talked about anymore. Can we get Dark Brandon back for all his campaign promises?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why don't the states just invest in bitcoin instead of secretly coining debt for students?
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Such BS. If the federal government has the authority to guarantee these loans, it has the authority to forgive them.

From the perspective of getting something done (instead of nothing), I understand this move. From the perspective of doing what's right for the country, it's not so good.

How about we compromise: any state that wishes to opt its citizens out may do so, if they assume full credit for the move.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Unreal. The GOP is just unreal. And those states will stay in GOP control. People are just brainwashed. A guy is going to sue to save nearly $9,700 because it's going to cost ~$300 in state taxes/fine.


NO NEW TAXES!!!

TAXED ENOUGH ALREADY!!!

We the People are PISSED OFF!!!

I guarantee republicans are spinning this that this $300-ish tax is going to be paid by everyone, not just people receiving student loan forgiveness.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
OK, skip the states that are blocking it. Why is this so hard?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I naively thought we'd eventually catch up to a lot of European nations on the standard of living and whatnot once upon a time. The few bits of good news always seem to have "corrections" later on where it gets walked back.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

philotech: They really just need to scale back the salary requirement; there's no reason a person making near or over six figures can't repay their loan...


Everybody point and laugh at the guy who made it to adulthood without understanding that the cost of living in a country of over 300m isn't homogeneous.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Apparently I am not supposed to call student loans "indentured servitude".

Almost like lending institutions don't want their terms scrutinized.
 
sleze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Has anyone actually received any forgiveness yet? Or is it all still pending


I was finally approved for PSLF even though there still appears to be a balance in my mint.com feed.  That said, I overpaid during the lockdown pause (kept paying because I was afraid they would use stopping as another excuse to not forgive my loans) and should get that money refunded.  However, Fedloans and Dept of Ed keep pointing at each other as who is responsible for paying that back to me.

Them - "Oh, you will get that automatically refunded."
Me      - "Great, can you verify the amount?"
Them - "Uhhh...call <the other> as they are responsible."
Me     - "They said you were responsible."
Them - "Uhhh...They're wrong."

I reached out to my local US Rep to try to assist.

/fingers crossed
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: GonnaCallYouOut: This is now way to win.
He should have expanded it.

So the courts just shut all of it down and no one gets any relief?

That doesn't help anyone,


Then you can point the blame at the Republican Judges and use that to advocate removing TFG's non-qualified picks.

God did Democrats just unlearn how to actually play politics in favor of sucking Republican Cocks?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Weaver95: And they're doing this right before the midterm elections. Oof. Talk about dumb.


GardenWeasel:Why? The people clamoring the most will just blame the Democrats.

DarkSoulNoHope: $15 federal minimum wage - gone, student loan forgiveness - scaled back, public option addon to the ACA - Not even talked about anymore. Can we get Dark Brandon back for all his campaign promises?


I knew I'd be right, but damn that was quick.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

imashark: ...they're not going to fight?

They're just going to roll over?

I thought they wanted to win elections.


Lol - what're you gonna do? Vote Republican?
 
phaseolus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This thread doesn't stand a chance
 
Weaver95
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Weaver95: WillofJ2: Has anyone actually received any forgiveness yet? Or is it all still pending

Republicans are still working to block as much loan debt forgiveness as possible, and it's slowing things down.

And they're doing this right before the midterm elections. Oof. Talk about dumb.

Why? The people clamoring the most will just blame the Democrats.


Let's recap:

Republicans are currently want women to birth corpses. They're defending espionage. They're blocking loan forgiveness. They're banning books. They're threatening violence.
And that's just off the top of my head. Republicans have doubled down on asshole behavior for the past decade, but now they're being extra asshole -y right before an election cycle that's already looking horrible for them.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: GardenWeasel: GonnaCallYouOut: This is now way to win.
He should have expanded it.

So the courts just shut all of it down and no one gets any relief?

That doesn't help anyone,

Then you can point the blame at the Republican Judges and use that to advocate removing TFG's non-qualified picks.


Article III judges can be removed from office only through impeachment by the House of Representatives and conviction by the Senate. What fantasy world do you live in?
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: A possible alternative to student loan forgiveness would be to mandate that all student loans be interest free (preferably) or capped at a very low interest rate, maybe 2-3%.  Current loans would see their rates change and new students would automatically go in at the new rates.  Of course, interest would not accrue for a period of five years to give students time to graduate and hopefully find employment.


Obama dropped the rates...a decade ago to be competitive, I had to take one out to avoid GI bill time for a half semester the rates were in the high 6% range. If I remember right giant piece if shiat Rand Paul was trying to make sure the rates stayed high.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weaver95: GardenWeasel: Weaver95: WillofJ2: Has anyone actually received any forgiveness yet? Or is it all still pending

Republicans are still working to block as much loan debt forgiveness as possible, and it's slowing things down.

And they're doing this right before the midterm elections. Oof. Talk about dumb.

Why? The people clamoring the most will just blame the Democrats.

Let's recap:

Republicans are currently want women to birth corpses. They're defending espionage. They're blocking loan forgiveness. They're banning books. They're threatening violence.
And that's just off the top of my head. Republicans have doubled down on asshole behavior for the past decade, but now they're being extra asshole -y right before an election cycle that's already looking horrible for them.


And yet, they are still favored to win the House and 50-50 to take back the Senate. Because the media will blame Biden for overreaching, and social media will blame Biden for not having a magic wand.
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: A possible alternative to student loan forgiveness would be to mandate that all student loans be interest free (preferably) or capped at a very low interest rate, maybe 2-3%.  Current loans would see their rates change and new students would automatically go in at the new rates.  Of course, interest would not accrue for a period of five years to give students time to graduate and hopefully find employment.


Congress sets the loan rate so good luck getting that changed. It would make a whole hell of a lot more sense if the loans were low interest, just enough to cover administrative costs, to encourage an educated workforce. It could also be 0% while we're dreaming.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I still think the most useful course a HS could offer is "this is the real cost of things"  That degree, real cost.  That degree from a state school real cost.  Selling feet pics on craigslist real cost.
 
inner ted
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It seems so long ago- or maybe just yesterday


11 hours ago

gaspode: AsparagusFTW: I wish a budget didn't matter in my household.

You mean you wish you didn't have to pay bills you already incurred right? I mean no-one is THAT dumb right?


Every student loan forgiveness thread accepts your challenge
Smartest
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Have Biden gitmo the collections agents.  And anybody else that stands in the way.

Problem solved
 
