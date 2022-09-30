 Skip to content
Tampa reckons with survivors' guilt
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is some guilt man...LET'S PLAY SOME FOOTBALL!

Mahomes is comin' to town!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did nasty, wrathful Ian pivot for Southwest Florida... attacking people without the same time to prepare?

Bull. The cone of uncertainty clearly included those areas. We see this frequently. Tropical Storms don't behave exactly as predicted, and the forecast model tracks all diverged with this one for a long time. They had time to prepare, but like many people, they put their bets on the center of the track, not on the cone.

It's better that it didn't surge Tampa Bay with a 15 foot surge, because Tampa is a major fuels port. A 15 foot surge would take a long farking time to recover from.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ian was it. Ian was so close. Why did nasty, wrathful Ian pivot for Southwest Florida, flattening Fort Myers Beach, ripping the road in Sanibel, attacking people without the same time to prepare? The images coming from those communities are almost too painful to process.

A vengeful G*d upset with a governor playing games with people's lives for cheap political points?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I lived in Tampa for 18 years and went through three hurricanes.

This is only about the 'direct hit' from the Gulf of Mexico that they're really talking about. THAT would be a much bigger deal, much like they were preparing for.

I think it was Charlie that promised me that same havok and decided to go inland 100 miles south... just like Ian did.

/I paced a 24 hour drinking binge that day
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Why did nasty, wrathful Ian pivot for Southwest Florida... attacking people without the same time to prepare?

Bull. The cone of uncertainty clearly included those areas. We see this frequently. Tropical Storms don't behave exactly as predicted, and the forecast model tracks all diverged with this one for a long time. They had time to prepare, but like many people, they put their bets on the center of the track, not on the cone.

It's better that it didn't surge Tampa Bay with a 15 foot surge, because Tampa is a major fuels port. A 15 foot surge would take a long farking time to recover from.


Yeah. As bad as it was in Southwest Florida, if it would have made landfall north of the mouth of Tampa Bay, the devestation would have been a lot worse.

I understand people in Tampa Bay having survivor's guilt though. They see what happened south of them and realize the same thing will happen to them eventually.

Exactly why I don't live in FL.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A better question is why does the US suck and Europe get the track right?

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2022/09/european-models-provide-far-better.html?m=1
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hoblit: I think it was Charlie that promised me that same havok and decided to go inland 100 miles south... just like Ian did.

/I paced a 24 hour drinking binge that day


It was Charley. I was watching this hurricane making the same wobbles and thought "oh shiat, we're about to watch history repeat itself aren't we?"
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Rick Scott lives in Naples. Make of that what you will
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Survivors' guilt for a storm miss?  Guess now we know the real victims of this event.

/what a load of fake victimization bullshiat
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What I've been thinking about is would the storm have been this strong and still come north enough to impact Tampa?  What I've read is that stronger storms will naturally tend to want to go east due to Coriolis Effect.  So did it go more east because it intensified so much?  And if it hadn't and stayed on course, the devastation wouldn't have been quite so severe but perhaps more widespread as tampa is way bigger than ft myers area.

Definitely dealing with it a little myself.  I'm in north pinellas county and never even lost power.  Same with Irma, didn't even have to reset the microwave clock.  No damage, only a few trees down around the neighborhood, most already cleaned up. Then I look at the pics and video and feel for those folks that could have been me.
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's actually a local legend from Tampa Bay that I like to include in my World Religions classes   (I live in St. Pete).  The Tocobaga tribe, as the tale goes, went extinct shortly after the Spaniards arrived but a shaman put a blessing on the area to protect their burial mounds that we would never be hit directly by a hurricane: https://www.wtsp.com/amp/article/weather/hurricane/irma/did-the-tocobaga-save-tampa-bay/67-476839452

Why did the shaman not use this power to prevent the tribe's demise?  Who knows but alas, Fort Myers' tribe did not have the same spell power.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
From TFA: My parents didn't want to die shoveling snow.

Give it a few years and no one will even know what snow was.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
6-mo Floridians, Weather Channel Broadcasters, Out-of-Staters: NOBODY SAW THIS COMING, PEOPLE WERE SHOCKED BY THE SURGE, LIVES ARE RUINED....

Actual Floridians: Meh
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Ian was it. Ian was so close. Why did nasty, wrathful Ian pivot for Southwest Florida, flattening Fort Myers Beach, ripping the road in Sanibel, attacking people without the same time to prepare? The images coming from those communities are almost too painful to process.

A vengeful G*d upset with a governor playing games with people's lives for cheap political points?


No, no, this must be God's wrath for other states protecting women's reproductive rights or something like that. Like when same-sex marriage becomes legalized and God sends a tsunami to take out an island on the other side of the planet. For an all-powerful deity, this God feller sure does have shiatty aim.


/"mysterious ways!"
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's a lot of misconceptions here what can happen in an area that they don't live in.

The reality is places like Ft Myers Beach are disastrous for high impact hurricanes because of how much of the infrastructure there wasn't built to withstand hurricanes.  Tons of trailer and wooden commercial buildings.  If Ian hit Tampa Bay you wouldn't see anywhere near that type of destruction.  Lots of flooding and what not.  The reality is unless you live in Zone A and don't have access to higher ground....you don't really need to evacuate as long as you can handle being without power for a week or so.

But education is still lacking.  I saw some girl getting roasted on twitter for this because her Mom stayed (a resident of 25 years apparently) and was super worried for her.  Which is obviously a bit much in the moment, but it led us to this brilliant nugget.  This woman thought she was better off because she had storm shutters on her house in Ft Myers Beach and her daughter in Orlando didn't.  From all the dumb, ignorant shiat I've heard, that one takes the cake.  Now from the looks of it she's most likely fine as she lived in a new construction and was taking video from a second floor lanai. For a second floor lanai to flood out on a residential property, it's gonna take a cat 5 type storm rolling in at high tide.  Ian saw 9 ft plus tide plus rain.  So approximately 12 feet.

The reality though is while the flooding will be devastating to your living situation, unless you are  in Zone A and can't get to higher ground, live in a trailer/old wood structure, are well stocked for a week you aren't in immediate danger from a hurricane.  The news love it's disaster porn though so they love showing pictures of destroyed mobile homes, wood structures, and boats.
 
Screw_this_life [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is there going to be an official thread today? I'm a Nervous Nelly in central North Carolina.
 
JAYoung
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Those geometrically packed subdivisions with each house featuring a back-yard dock on a grid of boating canals are very nice... until they're not.
Whether they recognize it or not, the owners are living under a Sword of Damocles.
 
