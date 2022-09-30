 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   Visitors to Amsterdam will still be able to suck on a fat one as the city council votes against the mayor's proposed coffeeshop tourist ban   (nltimes.nl) divider line
11
HomerButt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, FARK that. I've only been to Amsterdam once and the weed was the big draw. I mean yeah, museums & Night Watch are all good but Abraxas & Barney's for breakfast was why I went.

Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White widow lives !!
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The power of the dollar Euro.

El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good thing we don't have to rely on the Dutch for legal weed anymore.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The headline mentioned Dutch men sucking a fat one and I was, well... seriously disappointed.

So, here's a whole boatload of Dutchmen ready to suck a fat one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The headline mentioned Dutch men sucking a fat one and I was, well... seriously disappointed.

So, here's a whole boatload of Dutchmen ready to suck a fat one.
[Fark user image 425x319]


No, this was about tourists, which means you can do the whole "fresh off the train and sexually naive" trope.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HomerButt: Oh, FARK that. I've only been to Amsterdam once and the weed was the big draw. I mean yeah, museums & Night Watch are all good but Abraxas & Barney's for breakfast was why I went.

/RIP Barney's


 Last time I was there a guy I spoke with asked me if it was my first time and I said no, it was my third. He said, "wow! You must really like weed!" I told him that while that's true, my guy will deliver it to my house so I don't have to cross an ocean for it. I keep going back because I love the city.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The headline mentioned Dutch men sucking a fat one and I was, well... seriously disappointed.

So, here's a whole boatload of Dutchmen ready to suck a fat one.
[Fark user image image 425x319]


Student graduation parade.

Last time we were in Northern Europe we saw the garbage truck procession in Stockholm and then the boat regatta in the canals of Amsterdam.

The Dutch are way classier.

Glad for this news. I love the city but I couldn't imagine being there sober.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The PvdA, GroenLinks, PvdD, Volt, SP, and FvD voted against the proposal.

Pot-like typing detected.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now, if they will do something about their ovens...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Treating guests in your country like they aren't equals is pretty shiatty.
 
